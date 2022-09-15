Read full article on original website
Chipmaker Nvidia launches new system for autonomous driving
Sept 20 (Reuters) - Chip giant Nvidia Corp (NVDA.O) on Tuesday unveiled its new computing platform called DRIVE Thor that would centralize autonomous and assisted driving as well as other digital functions including in-car entertainment.
Asic bolsters its cryptocurrency team and looks to regulate more digital assets
The Australian Securities and Investments Commission has bolstered it cryptocurrency team as it looks to regulate more digital assets by classifying them as financial products, a move that would make selling them to Australians more difficult. Asic has yet to decide whether to classify Ethereum, the second most popular cryptocurrency...
dronedj.com
Drone mailbox maker Valqari acquires autonomous docking specialist IDU Group
Chicago-based Valqari, which offers drone delivery stations and smart mailboxes, says it has acquired UK’s IDU Group to further “last-inch” logistics with drone technologies. The US startup wants to make drone delivery accessible to both large commercial establishments and single-family homes. Valqari’s patented drone delivery stations are...
dronedj.com
Flyability bags $15M in new funding to improve Elios 3 drone
Confined space inspection drone specialist Flyability says it has raised more than $15 million in new funding to enhance the sensing and autonomy capabilities of its latest product, Elios 3. The funding comes as part of the Switzerland-based company’s Series C, on top of the $7 million it had already...
IN THIS ARTICLE
U.S. agency adds China Unicom, Pacific Networks to national security threat list
Sept 20 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Communications Commission (FCC) named Chinese telecom companies Pacific Networks Corp, its wholly-owned subsidiary ComNet (USA) LLC and China Unicom (Americas) as threats to U.S. national security, the regulator said Tuesday.
dronedj.com
Tilting rotor drone – actuator-free – flies faster, longer in trials
Fancy being able to reach faster speeds while getting better battery performance in the air? A group of researchers at UC Berkeley may have found a way to provide that by experimenting with self-tilting rotors that keep their drone flat, thus reducing drag. Tests with the tilting rotor drone were...
dronedj.com
Skydio drones hit new data security milestone with SOC 2 Type II certification
A SOC 2 (System and Organization Controls) Type II report is an internal controls report that captures how companies store and manage customer data based on standards set forth by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA). Skydio’s audit for SOC 2 Type II compliance was conducted by advisory...
dronedj.com
Ionic propulsion drone test cheered by Undefined Technologies developer
Florida startup Undefined Technologies says it has taken a major step in developing a drone it believes could change the entire blossoming UAV service industry by using quieter, powerful ionic propulsions systems rather than rotors to drive UAVs. Undefined Technologies says it passed a testing milestone this month with a...
