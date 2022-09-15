ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

dronedj.com

Drone mailbox maker Valqari acquires autonomous docking specialist IDU Group

Chicago-based Valqari, which offers drone delivery stations and smart mailboxes, says it has acquired UK’s IDU Group to further “last-inch” logistics with drone technologies. The US startup wants to make drone delivery accessible to both large commercial establishments and single-family homes. Valqari’s patented drone delivery stations are...
BUSINESS
dronedj.com

Flyability bags $15M in new funding to improve Elios 3 drone

Confined space inspection drone specialist Flyability says it has raised more than $15 million in new funding to enhance the sensing and autonomy capabilities of its latest product, Elios 3. The funding comes as part of the Switzerland-based company’s Series C, on top of the $7 million it had already...
ELECTRONICS
dronedj.com

Tilting rotor drone – actuator-free – flies faster, longer in trials

Fancy being able to reach faster speeds while getting better battery performance in the air? A group of researchers at UC Berkeley may have found a way to provide that by experimenting with self-tilting rotors that keep their drone flat, thus reducing drag. Tests with the tilting rotor drone were...
TECHNOLOGY
dronedj.com

Skydio drones hit new data security milestone with SOC 2 Type II certification

A SOC 2 (System and Organization Controls) Type II report is an internal controls report that captures how companies store and manage customer data based on standards set forth by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA). Skydio’s audit for SOC 2 Type II compliance was conducted by advisory...
SOFTWARE
dronedj.com

Ionic propulsion drone test cheered by Undefined Technologies developer

Florida startup Undefined Technologies says it has taken a major step in developing a drone it believes could change the entire blossoming UAV service industry by using quieter, powerful ionic propulsions systems rather than rotors to drive UAVs. Undefined Technologies says it passed a testing milestone this month with a...
ELECTRONICS

