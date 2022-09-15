When you’re one of the biggest music and pop culture icons in the world, you tend to run into some pretty famous faces. It just comes with the territory. And Johnny Cash was no exception. Performing for the President Nixon at the White House, rubbing elbows with Elvis Presley, he even met the King Of England while touring in Canada. Well, he wasn’t the King at the time, but nevertheless, a member of the Royal Family. With the recent passing […] The post Rosanne Cash Shares Old Photo Of Johnny Cash With King Charles first appeared on Whiskey Riff.

CELEBRITIES ・ 14 MINUTES AGO