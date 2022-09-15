ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Hollywood school needs green relief from the heat

East Hollywood -- Try finding a shady spot of green at Lockwood Avenue Elementary. The campus has few fully grown trees and, according to a recent survey, only a little more than 1,000 square-feet of green space. That’s about half a tennis court. Lockwood is one of hundreds of...
Former Dodger pitcher Fernando Valenzuela is a hit at East LA parade

East Los Angeles -- Former Dodger pitcher Fernando Valenzuela waves to the crowd gathered Sunday morning for the East Los Angeles Mexican Independence Day Parade. The legendary pitcher served as grand marshal of the parade, which returned following a two-year pandemic hiatus. News That Hits Home. The Eastsider needs your...
