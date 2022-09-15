Read full article on original website
Related
cryptonewsz.com
Somnium Space WEB WORLDs Launched to Boost Metaverse Accessibility
The very launch of Somnium Space WEB WORLDs and dedicating a custom game engine scene to it will ensure a radical shift in matters of approach and connectivity issues with the Metaverse. This will enable users to improve just about any Somnium Space Web parcel in unending detail, upscaling, and much higher levels of interaction-related matters. This will be the case for all parcel owners.
cryptonewsz.com
Nansen Introduces Research Portal- The Direct Path to Alpha
Nansen’s new Research Portal is your full-service resource for specialized and carefully curated on-chain research and insights. Success in investments depends on looking forward, but finding the signal among the noise can be challenging. Cryptocurrency is becoming volatile every day, but the market for analytics related to it is also becoming more fragmented due to the almost daily launch of new tools or websites.
cryptonewsz.com
ENS Partners Coinbase to Make Web3 More Accessible
ENS continues to extend its partnership with Coinbase to make Web3 more accessible. The network is allowing Coinbase to make its ID usernames a free-to-claim Web3 username. Any existing .eth user addresses can also be connected with the news names to build a new identity. The integration will facilitate smoother transactions by helping customers pick their Web3 usernames.
cryptonewsz.com
First Omnichain NFT Launchpad Live for Art & Music NFT
Omnisea recently announced its first-ever NFT Launchpad going live on the mainnet. The Omnichain NFT launchpad allows projects to access 500 million users across nine networks. Several cross-chain messaging protocols support the launchpad that will support art and music NFTs. According to Omnisea, the launchpad proposes thorough usability to veterans...
IN THIS ARTICLE
cryptonewsz.com
Stellar (XLM ) All Set to Aim for the $1.3 Mark!
Since February this year, cryptocurrencies have been dominated by macroeconomics. Investors observed a lot of outflow from the crypto industry, and it is continuing even in September. Due to inflation and other macro factors, cryptocurrencies could be the worst victim in the next few months. Some of the large cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Stellar are still in a downtrend for the long term.
cryptonewsz.com
Ford Filed Trademark Applications for NFTs & Virtual Cars
The largest automaker in the US, Ford, recently surprised the industry by filing 19 trademark applications. The automobile giant followed Sony’s footsteps to enter the metaverse with an NFT marketplace, virtual cars, and more. Like Sony, the news was confirmed by Mike Kondoudis, the intellectual property attorney. According to...
Comments / 0