News in Clarksville: Manna Cafe loses founder, charter school debate, semi truck rampage and other top stories this week
CLARKSVILLE, TN – Here’s a look at the top local news stories from Clarksville Now this week. Kenny York, founder of Manna Cafe, dies at 60: He spent years making sure those who claim to care did something about the needs of the homeless. Armed man arrested at...
5 running as write-in candidates for open City Council Ward 2 seat
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Five people have stepped up to run write-in campaigns for the City Council Ward 2 seat, which opened when its current occupant was deemed ineligible to run for re-election. After the ballot qualification deadline passed, current City Councilperson Vondell Richmond was declared ineligible because...
Hopkinsville is headed for moonshine & bourbon greatness!
Not only is Hopkinsville know for the Kelly–Hopkinsville encounter, for livestock, tobacco, for the production of globally recognizable products such as Krusteaz products, Ghirardelli brownie mix, Cracker Barrel biscuit mix, Red Lobster Cheddar Bay biscuit mix, SunFlour corn meal and flour, but it’s making it’s way to moonshine and bourbon greatness!
