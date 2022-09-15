Read full article on original website
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Federal authorities charged 48 people in Minnesota with conspiracy and other counts in what they said Tuesday was the largest pandemic-related fraud scheme yet, stealing $250 million from a federal program that provides meals to low-income children. Prosecutors say the defendants created companies that claimed to be offering food to tens of thousands of children across Minnesota, then sought reimbursement for those meals through the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s food nutrition programs. Prosecutors say few meals were actually served, and the defendants used the money to buy luxury cars, property and jewelry. “This $250 million is the floor,” Andy Luger, the U.S. attorney for Minnesota, said at a news conference. “Our investigation continues.” Many of the companies that claimed to be serving food were sponsored by a nonprofit called Feeding Our Future, which submitted the companies’ claims for reimbursement. Feeding Our Future’s founder and executive director, Aimee Bock, was among those indicted, and authorities say she and others in her organization submitted the fraudulent claims for reimbursement and received kickbacks.
Rosanne Cash Shares Old Photo Of Johnny Cash With King Charles
When you’re one of the biggest music and pop culture icons in the world, you tend to run into some pretty famous faces. It just comes with the territory. And Johnny Cash was no exception. Performing for the President Nixon at the White House, rubbing elbows with Elvis Presley, he even met the King Of England while touring in Canada. Well, he wasn’t the King at the time, but nevertheless, a member of the Royal Family. With the recent passing […] The post Rosanne Cash Shares Old Photo Of Johnny Cash With King Charles first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
L.A. Unified cyberattackers demand ransom
Officials did not disclose how much cyber-ransom is sought from nation's second-largest school system.
Migrant crisis - live: Migrants sue DeSantis for ‘fraudulent’ scheme as new plane reportedly heads to Delaware
A plane reportedly full of asylum-seekers heading from Texas to Delaware so far hasn’t materialised, even as officials there worried they’d be the latest to be surprised with Florida’s highly controversial scheme of flying migrants unannounced to liberal jurisdictions. Delaware agencies and the White House spent the day preparing for a surprise drop-off near President Biden’s beach home in Rehoboth Beach.The plane, according to flight tracking services, only made it as far as New Jersey.Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said at an event on Tuesday he “cannot confirm” the Delaware flight, though he criticised president Biden, who he said “created...
