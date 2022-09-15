Read full article on original website
New type of investment could narrow funding gap for climate adaptation projects
Creating a new type of investment could be the key to protecting infrastructure projects from the impact of climate change according to a new report. Many climate infrastructure projects are at risk from extreme weather, rising sea levels, floods and rising temperatures. The creation of a new global asset class,...
A better understanding of crop yields under climate change
You don't need a Ph.D. in agriculture to know that water is critical to crop production. But for years, people like Jonathan Proctor, who has a Ph.D. in Agriculture and Resource Economics from the University of California Berkeley, have been trying to explain why the importance of water isn't showing up in statistical models of crop yield.
Changes to animal feed could supply food for 1 billion people
While millions around the world face the threat of famine or malnutrition, the production of feed for livestock and fish is tying up limited natural resources that could be used to produce food for people. New research from Aalto University, published in Nature Food, shows how adjustment to the feeding of livestock and fish could maintain production while making more food available for people. These relatively simple changes would increase the global food supply significantly, providing calories for up to 13% more people without requiring any increase in natural resource use or major dietary changes.
Why 'best before' food labeling is not best for the planet or your budget
U.K. supermarkets have removed "best before" dates on thousands of fresh food products in an effort to reduce food waste. One of the major supermarket chains, Sainsbury's, is replacing these labels with product messaging that says "no date helps reduce waste." Apples, bananas, potatoes, cucumbers and broccoli are among the...
How two isomers of [IrC₄H₂]⁺ independently react with either methane or water
This study was led by Prof. Shaodong Zhou (College of Chemical and Biological Engineering, Zhejiang University) and Prof. Xiao-Nan Wu (Department of Chemistry, Fudan University). The experiments were performed by using an ion trap mass spectrometer equipped with a laser vaporization−supersonic expansion ion combined with quantum chemical calculations. Interestingly,...
How disclosing advertising spending can reduce investor and analyst uncertainty and possibly enhance firms' valuations
Researchers from Bocconi University, Singapore Management University, and INSEAD published a new article in the Journal of Marketing that shows that disclosure of advertising spending significantly lowers investor and analyst uncertainty and allows them to better understand how a firm is achieving its financial performance. The study is authored by...
Can we reduce partisan animosity? New analysis finds promise in previous research
Partisan animosity is a growing concern in the United States and abroad, but a new analysis outlines ways to potentially diminish a sentiment that has come to define today's political landscape. In an analysis of more than 40 studies, which appears in the journal Nature Human Behavior, a team of...
The growing awareness and prominence of environmental sustainability
I know that there is a great deal of ideological intensity in our culture today: our attention is constantly drawn to distinctions between red states and blue states and between conservatives and liberals. While conservatives often oppose government action to remedy problems, most environmental problems are plain to see, and there is more consensus than you'd think on the need to keep our air, water, and land free of poisons. We agree there is a problem, we don't always agree on the solution.
Bringing arsenic-safe drinking water to rural California
According to the Rev. Dennis Hutson, people used to love the taste of Allensworth's water. "People used say things like, 'Wow, this is the best water I've ever tasted!'" said Hutson, who owns a farm in the small Central Valley community. "There were even visitors who took gallon jugs of water home with them because they thought it tasted so good."
Silicon nanopillars for quantum communication
Around the world, specialists are working on implementing quantum information technologies. One important path involves light: Looking ahead, single light packages, also known as light quanta or photons, could transmit data that is both coded and effectively tap proof. To this end, new photon sources are required that emit single light quanta in a controlled fashion—and on demand. Only recently has it been discovered that silicon can host sources of single-photons with properties suitable for quantum communication. So far, however, no one has known how to integrate the sources into modern photonic circuits.
Exploring the synergy of westerlies and the monsoon on Mt. Everest, as well as their climatic and environmental effects
In May 2022, a group of monsoon researchers conducted "Earth Summit Mission 2022: Scientific Expedition and Research on Mt. Qomolangma" within the Himalayan Mountains. This mission implemented new advanced weather observation technologies, methods, and means to investigate both the vertical change characteristics and interaction mechanisms of the region's prevailing westerlies and monsoonal flow. Research data covered all six spheres, or atmospheric layers, near Mt. Qomolangma, also known as Mount Everest, the highest mountain on Earth.
The role of overconfidence and perceived ability in preferences for income equality
Overconfidence in one's ability is not uncommon among humans. It can be observed in areas ranging from driving ability and productivity to calculating returns on investment projects. Overconfidence can also lead people to think that they aren't earning as much as they think they can. This consideration should encourage overconfident...
Chinese fossil eggs show dinosaur decline before extinction
Nearly 66 million years ago, a large asteroid hit Earth and contributed to the global extinction of dinosaurs, leaving birds as their only living descendants. Scientists know that a wide variety of dinosaurs lived around the world at the end of the Cretaceous period just before their extinction. However, scientists have debated whether dinosaurs were at their zenith or already in decline prior to their demise. In other words, did dinosaurs go out with a bang or a whimper?
Researchers measure the link between unemployment and crime
Massive layoffs in times of crisis can lead to a surge in crime, according to a study by Diogo Britto, Paolo Pinotti (both at Bocconi Baffi-CAREFIN's CLEAN center), and Breno Sampaio (Federal University of Pernambuco) published in Econometrica. Thus, active labor market policies aimed at speeding up the return of workers to jobs are even more urgently needed.
Fundamental research improves understanding of new optical materials
Research into the synthesis of new materials could lead to more sustainable and environmentally friendly items such as solar panels and light emitting diodes (LEDs). Scientists from Ames National Laboratory and Iowa State University have developed a colloidal synthesis method for alkaline earth chalcogenides. This method allows them to control the size of the nanocrystals in the material. They were also able to study the surface chemistry of the nanocrystals and assess the purity and optical properties of the materials involved. Their research is discussed in the paper "Alkaline-Earth Chalcogenide Nanocrystals: Solution-Phase Synthesis, Surface Chemistry, and Stability," published in ACS Nano.
Valery Polyakov, took longest single trip to space, dies
Valery Polyakov, the Soviet cosmonaut who set the record for the longest single stay in space, has died at age 80, Russia's space agency announced Monday. Polyakov's record of 437 days in space began Jan. 8, 1994, when he and two others blasted off on a two-day flight to the Soviet space station Mir. While aboard Mir, he orbited the Earth more than 7,000 times, before returning March 22, 1995.
New research gives potential for more accurate methamphetamine detection
Methamphetamine is a stimulant that can be taken as a recreational drug, either by injections or smoking. It is classified as a Class A drug in the UK and its recreational use is criminalized in many countries throughout the world. This includes New Zealand, where the study notes that many...
Multifunctional porous conductive membranes help microbes eat their way to a faster carbon dioxide conversion
Microporous conductive membranes developed at KAUST are expected to help shape the future of microbial electrosynthesis for CO2 conversion technologies. The membranes simultaneously stimulate the growth of CO2-eating microbes and aid separation of the biochemical products. Microbial electrosynthesis is a promising strategy to reduce the human carbon footprint. It uses...
Mysterious soil virus gene seen for first time
In every handful of soil, there are billions of bacteria, fungi, and viruses, all working to sustain the cycle of life. Understanding how these microorganisms interact with one another helps scientists analyze soil health, soil carbon and nutrient cycling, and even the ways in which dead insects decompose. Soil viruses...
Proving that quantum entanglement is real: Researcher answers questions about his historical experiments
In the 1930's when scientists, including Albert Einstein and Erwin Schrödinger, first discovered the phenomenon of entanglement, they were perplexed. Entanglement, disturbingly, required two separated particles to remain connected without being in direct contact. Einstein famously called entanglement "spooky action at a distance," since the particles seemed to be communicating faster than the speed of light.
