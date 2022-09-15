Read full article on original website
Phys.org
How two isomers of [IrC₄H₂]⁺ independently react with either methane or water
This study was led by Prof. Shaodong Zhou (College of Chemical and Biological Engineering, Zhejiang University) and Prof. Xiao-Nan Wu (Department of Chemistry, Fudan University). The experiments were performed by using an ion trap mass spectrometer equipped with a laser vaporization−supersonic expansion ion combined with quantum chemical calculations. Interestingly,...
Phys.org
Examining the intricacies of the nitrogen cycle
Nitrogen may not get the same level of attention as its neighbors on the periodic table, carbon and oxygen. But like its neighbors, it's an element we can't live without. Nitrogen compounds have important roles in biology, including lowering blood pressure, helping relay signals in our bodies and providing nourishment for plants. In fact, industrially made fertilizers rich in nitrogen have effectively doubled the world's food-growing capacity.
Phys.org
Fundamental research improves understanding of new optical materials
Research into the synthesis of new materials could lead to more sustainable and environmentally friendly items such as solar panels and light emitting diodes (LEDs). Scientists from Ames National Laboratory and Iowa State University have developed a colloidal synthesis method for alkaline earth chalcogenides. This method allows them to control the size of the nanocrystals in the material. They were also able to study the surface chemistry of the nanocrystals and assess the purity and optical properties of the materials involved. Their research is discussed in the paper "Alkaline-Earth Chalcogenide Nanocrystals: Solution-Phase Synthesis, Surface Chemistry, and Stability," published in ACS Nano.
Phys.org
Mysterious soil virus gene seen for first time
In every handful of soil, there are billions of bacteria, fungi, and viruses, all working to sustain the cycle of life. Understanding how these microorganisms interact with one another helps scientists analyze soil health, soil carbon and nutrient cycling, and even the ways in which dead insects decompose. Soil viruses...
Phys.org
Proving that quantum entanglement is real: Researcher answers questions about his historical experiments
In the 1930's when scientists, including Albert Einstein and Erwin Schrödinger, first discovered the phenomenon of entanglement, they were perplexed. Entanglement, disturbingly, required two separated particles to remain connected without being in direct contact. Einstein famously called entanglement "spooky action at a distance," since the particles seemed to be communicating faster than the speed of light.
Phys.org
Exploring the synergy of westerlies and the monsoon on Mt. Everest, as well as their climatic and environmental effects
In May 2022, a group of monsoon researchers conducted "Earth Summit Mission 2022: Scientific Expedition and Research on Mt. Qomolangma" within the Himalayan Mountains. This mission implemented new advanced weather observation technologies, methods, and means to investigate both the vertical change characteristics and interaction mechanisms of the region's prevailing westerlies and monsoonal flow. Research data covered all six spheres, or atmospheric layers, near Mt. Qomolangma, also known as Mount Everest, the highest mountain on Earth.
Phys.org
Changes to animal feed could supply food for 1 billion people
While millions around the world face the threat of famine or malnutrition, the production of feed for livestock and fish is tying up limited natural resources that could be used to produce food for people. New research from Aalto University, published in Nature Food, shows how adjustment to the feeding of livestock and fish could maintain production while making more food available for people. These relatively simple changes would increase the global food supply significantly, providing calories for up to 13% more people without requiring any increase in natural resource use or major dietary changes.
Phys.org
Undergrad publishes theory on immune dysfunction in space
It's been known for decades that though astronauts' immune systems become suppressed in space, leaving them vulnerable to disease, the exact mechanisms of immune dysfunction have remained a mystery. Now a Cornell undergraduate has found a potential solution. A biological and mechanical engineering double major in the College of Engineering,...
Phys.org
Chinese fossil eggs show dinosaur decline before extinction
Nearly 66 million years ago, a large asteroid hit Earth and contributed to the global extinction of dinosaurs, leaving birds as their only living descendants. Scientists know that a wide variety of dinosaurs lived around the world at the end of the Cretaceous period just before their extinction. However, scientists have debated whether dinosaurs were at their zenith or already in decline prior to their demise. In other words, did dinosaurs go out with a bang or a whimper?
Phys.org
What constitutes a mind? Researcher challenges perceptions of sentience with the smallest of creatures
At the beginning of my research career around 15 years ago, any suggestion that a bee, or any invertebrate, had a mind of its own or that it could experience the world in an intricate and multifaceted way would be met with ridicule. As Lars Chittka points out in the opening chapters of "The Mind of a Bee," the attribution of human emotions and experiences was seen as naivety and ignorance; anthropomorphism was a dirty word.
Phys.org
Climate change may impact marine environments more than anything else
Promoting the sustainable development of marine environments requires planning, just as we have long had spatial planning for land-based activities. Now researchers from the University of Gothenburg and elsewhere are showing that marine planning must take climate change into consideration—something that it does not currently do. The researchers' models show that changes to temperature and salt content may impact ecosystems and species as much as all other effects on the environment combined.
Phys.org
New 3D printing process offers novel energy storage design options
UNSW engineers have developed a process to print solid-state polymer electrolytes into any shape desired for use in energy storage. The research team from the School of Chemical Engineering led by Professor Cyrille Boyer, including Dr. Nathaniel Corrigan and Kenny Lee—say the 3D printing process of such material could be particularly useful in future medical devices where small, intricately designed energy storage offers a number of benefits.
Phys.org
New chemistry happens when dust meets pollution
It is a new chemistry found to take place in a cloud droplet, a wet aerosol, or on the surface of a dust particle. All that it takes to get started is natural events like dust storms, ocean wave action, volcanic eruptions, and wildfires, which increase the amount of aerosols in the atmosphere.
Phys.org
Researchers propose new technology for aviation materials to allow for adjusting their properties
Russian scientists have proposed a technology for a lightweight and durable composite material creation. It is based on a polymer matrix and carbon fibers. Such material can be used in aircraft construction to create elements of a power set and hull structures. The developed composite can be easily recycled or disposed of, which makes it more environmentally friendly than its analogs. The study has been published in Polymers.
Phys.org
From the atom to natural killer cell: The story of an unexpected protein structure
The discovery of a peculiar protein structure and the quest to confirm it has led to the description of interacting receptor clusters on natural killer (NK) cells. The study by the research team of Dr. Ondřej Vaněk from the Department of Biochemistry, Faculty of Science, Charles University, and his colleagues from the Institute of Biotechnology of the Czech Academy of Sciences in the center BIOCEV was recently published in the journal Nature Communications.
Phys.org
Decoding how bacteria talk with each other
Bacteria, the smallest living organisms in the world, form communities where unified bodies of individuals live together, contribute a share of the property and share common interests. The soil around a plant's roots contains millions of organisms interacting constantly—too many busy players to study at once, despite the importance of...
Phys.org
Valery Polyakov, took longest single trip to space, dies
Valery Polyakov, the Soviet cosmonaut who set the record for the longest single stay in space, has died at age 80, Russia's space agency announced Monday. Polyakov's record of 437 days in space began Jan. 8, 1994, when he and two others blasted off on a two-day flight to the Soviet space station Mir. While aboard Mir, he orbited the Earth more than 7,000 times, before returning March 22, 1995.
Phys.org
Three-dimensional fossil algae more than 541 million years old reveal modern-looking ancestry of the plant kingdom
Paleontologists have identified a new genus and species of algae called Protocodium sinense that predates the origin of land plants and modern animals and provides new insight into the early diversification of the plant kingdom. Discovered at a site in China, this 541 million-year-old fossil is the first and oldest...
Phys.org
Mathematics enable scientists to understand organization within a cell's nucleus
Science fiction writer Arthur C. Clarke's third law says that "any sufficiently advanced technology is indistinguishable from magic." Indika Rajapakse, Ph.D., is a believer. The engineer and mathematician now finds himself a biologist. And he believes the beauty of blending these three disciplines is crucial to unraveling how cells work.
Phys.org
Center of the Coma cluster explored with AstroSat
Using India's AstroSat spacecraft, astronomers have investigated a central field of a cluster of galaxies known as the Coma cluster. Results of the study, presented in a paper published September 13 on arXiv.org, deliver important insights into the properties and nature of this galaxy cluster. Galaxy clusters contain up to...
