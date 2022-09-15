Read full article on original website
How two isomers of [IrC₄H₂]⁺ independently react with either methane or water
This study was led by Prof. Shaodong Zhou (College of Chemical and Biological Engineering, Zhejiang University) and Prof. Xiao-Nan Wu (Department of Chemistry, Fudan University). The experiments were performed by using an ion trap mass spectrometer equipped with a laser vaporization−supersonic expansion ion combined with quantum chemical calculations. Interestingly,...
Examining the intricacies of the nitrogen cycle
Nitrogen may not get the same level of attention as its neighbors on the periodic table, carbon and oxygen. But like its neighbors, it's an element we can't live without. Nitrogen compounds have important roles in biology, including lowering blood pressure, helping relay signals in our bodies and providing nourishment for plants. In fact, industrially made fertilizers rich in nitrogen have effectively doubled the world's food-growing capacity.
Researchers identify a variety of chimpanzee stone tools for cracking different nut species
During fieldwork aimed at documenting the stone tool use of a group of wild chimpanzees in the Taï Forest in Cote d'Ivoire in early 2022, the researchers identified and 3D-scanned a variety of stone tools used to crack different nut species. Their study is now published in Royal Society Open Science.
Mysterious soil virus gene seen for first time
In every handful of soil, there are billions of bacteria, fungi, and viruses, all working to sustain the cycle of life. Understanding how these microorganisms interact with one another helps scientists analyze soil health, soil carbon and nutrient cycling, and even the ways in which dead insects decompose. Soil viruses...
Fundamental research improves understanding of new optical materials
Research into the synthesis of new materials could lead to more sustainable and environmentally friendly items such as solar panels and light emitting diodes (LEDs). Scientists from Ames National Laboratory and Iowa State University have developed a colloidal synthesis method for alkaline earth chalcogenides. This method allows them to control the size of the nanocrystals in the material. They were also able to study the surface chemistry of the nanocrystals and assess the purity and optical properties of the materials involved. Their research is discussed in the paper "Alkaline-Earth Chalcogenide Nanocrystals: Solution-Phase Synthesis, Surface Chemistry, and Stability," published in ACS Nano.
What are meteorologists thinking? They can tell us about the weather, but also worry about the climate emergency
Jim Anderson winced as he said opportunity. He paused on the word for a moment as about 20 weather-industry professionals sat in folding chairs before him. Anderson didn't want to sound mercenary or, worse, cheerful. But climate change, he repeated, is an opportunity for them, albeit one they may "wish they could forgo." Yet here they were, a gathering of data miners, weather instrument manufacturers and climate scientists, at the recent Meteorological Technology World Expo in Rosemont, Ilinois, hoping to mitigate that pain.
Changes to animal feed could supply food for 1 billion people
While millions around the world face the threat of famine or malnutrition, the production of feed for livestock and fish is tying up limited natural resources that could be used to produce food for people. New research from Aalto University, published in Nature Food, shows how adjustment to the feeding of livestock and fish could maintain production while making more food available for people. These relatively simple changes would increase the global food supply significantly, providing calories for up to 13% more people without requiring any increase in natural resource use or major dietary changes.
Exploring the synergy of westerlies and the monsoon on Mt. Everest, as well as their climatic and environmental effects
In May 2022, a group of monsoon researchers conducted "Earth Summit Mission 2022: Scientific Expedition and Research on Mt. Qomolangma" within the Himalayan Mountains. This mission implemented new advanced weather observation technologies, methods, and means to investigate both the vertical change characteristics and interaction mechanisms of the region's prevailing westerlies and monsoonal flow. Research data covered all six spheres, or atmospheric layers, near Mt. Qomolangma, also known as Mount Everest, the highest mountain on Earth.
Undergrad publishes theory on immune dysfunction in space
It's been known for decades that though astronauts' immune systems become suppressed in space, leaving them vulnerable to disease, the exact mechanisms of immune dysfunction have remained a mystery. Now a Cornell undergraduate has found a potential solution. A biological and mechanical engineering double major in the College of Engineering,...
Silicon nanopillars for quantum communication
Around the world, specialists are working on implementing quantum information technologies. One important path involves light: Looking ahead, single light packages, also known as light quanta or photons, could transmit data that is both coded and effectively tap proof. To this end, new photon sources are required that emit single light quanta in a controlled fashion—and on demand. Only recently has it been discovered that silicon can host sources of single-photons with properties suitable for quantum communication. So far, however, no one has known how to integrate the sources into modern photonic circuits.
Why 'best before' food labeling is not best for the planet or your budget
U.K. supermarkets have removed "best before" dates on thousands of fresh food products in an effort to reduce food waste. One of the major supermarket chains, Sainsbury's, is replacing these labels with product messaging that says "no date helps reduce waste." Apples, bananas, potatoes, cucumbers and broccoli are among the...
Chinese fossil eggs show dinosaur decline before extinction
Nearly 66 million years ago, a large asteroid hit Earth and contributed to the global extinction of dinosaurs, leaving birds as their only living descendants. Scientists know that a wide variety of dinosaurs lived around the world at the end of the Cretaceous period just before their extinction. However, scientists have debated whether dinosaurs were at their zenith or already in decline prior to their demise. In other words, did dinosaurs go out with a bang or a whimper?
Can we reduce partisan animosity? New analysis finds promise in previous research
Partisan animosity is a growing concern in the United States and abroad, but a new analysis outlines ways to potentially diminish a sentiment that has come to define today's political landscape. In an analysis of more than 40 studies, which appears in the journal Nature Human Behavior, a team of...
Did life get its start in micaceous clay?
In mythologies and origin stories around the world, various cultures and religions point to clay as the vessel of life, the primordial material that creator gods imbued with a self-sustaining existence. Nowadays we have biology to explain how life comes to be, but could these tales of old hit closer to the mark than we think?
Three ways 'bossware' surveillance technology is turning back the management clock
If you're reading this during work hours, there's a chance your boss knows about it. The market for "bossware"—digital tools that enable managers to keep tabs on what workers are up to—is reportedly booming. News reports recount tales of health-care workers being ranked "idle" for not typing while...
The role of overconfidence and perceived ability in preferences for income equality
Overconfidence in one's ability is not uncommon among humans. It can be observed in areas ranging from driving ability and productivity to calculating returns on investment projects. Overconfidence can also lead people to think that they aren't earning as much as they think they can. This consideration should encourage overconfident...
Bringing arsenic-safe drinking water to rural California
According to the Rev. Dennis Hutson, people used to love the taste of Allensworth's water. "People used say things like, 'Wow, this is the best water I've ever tasted!'" said Hutson, who owns a farm in the small Central Valley community. "There were even visitors who took gallon jugs of water home with them because they thought it tasted so good."
From crumbling rock art to exposed ancestral remains, climate change is ravaging our precious Indigenous heritage
Climate change is rapidly intensifying. Amid the chaos and damage it wreaks, many precious Indigenous heritage sites in Australia and around the world are being destroyed at an alarming rate. Sea-level rise, flooding, worsening bushfires and other human-caused climate events put many archaeological and heritage sites at risk. Already, culturally...
Is a biofuel mandate the worst option for cutting transport emissions?
Biofuels—and a broader bioeconomy—are key parts of New Zealand's recently released first emissions reduction plan, particularly for transport, forestry and a transition to a more circular use of resources. Work is moving fast, with a biofuel mandate for land transport to be introduced from April 2023 and a...
From the atom to natural killer cell: The story of an unexpected protein structure
The discovery of a peculiar protein structure and the quest to confirm it has led to the description of interacting receptor clusters on natural killer (NK) cells. The study by the research team of Dr. Ondřej Vaněk from the Department of Biochemistry, Faculty of Science, Charles University, and his colleagues from the Institute of Biotechnology of the Czech Academy of Sciences in the center BIOCEV was recently published in the journal Nature Communications.
