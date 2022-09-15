ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Good news: UPS driver's unscheduled stop caught on camera

By Terry Baddoo, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jq3CZ_0hwVCcnn00

There's nothing quite like a game of hoops on the driveway. But one young boy got a surprise when he was joined by a UPS driver for an impromptu one-on-one.

Watch the video to see a delivery driver reveal his inner Steph Curry.

Humankind from USA TODAY tells uplifting stories about kindness, triumphs, and special relationships. We wouldn't be able to show the world all of this kindness if it weren't for people like you who capture kind moments on camera!

If you have a video, photo, or even a story you want to share, click the link below to tell us all about it. Someone from the Humankind team will reach out to you if we want to do a story about your kind moment.

SUBMIT HERE

Not sure what kind of content to submit? Check us out on your preferred social media platform and take a look around! We cover all sorts of good news moments about humans, animals, members of the U.S. military, kind kids, sportsmanship on and off the field, and more!

There's enough bad news out there! Help us show the world how much good news we have all around us.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Good news: UPS driver's unscheduled stop caught on camera

Comments / 96

Toki
5d ago

I don't know if most of us give the UPS workers enough credit. I see stories like this all the time from them. Not everyone knows how hard they work. Endless hours , always needing to be alert and let's not even talk about Christmas. Through covid the packages they brought help us survive and made us smile. So next time you see one of these men or woman working say thank you. Maybe bring them a drink and some cookies. A little kindness is exactly what this cold world needs right now.

Reply(1)
52
Thehardtruth4U
5d ago

I hope he doesn't get in trouble. This was a good, couple minutes, break for him and the kid. Good community relations.

Reply(3)
106
Melissa Sanguedolce
5d ago

It was so wonderful of him to stop play some basketball one on one with the boy. I do hope he doesn’t get into any trouble for doing it though. That would be really sad. I love watching videos like this. It puts my faith back into some humanity. Very well done, UPS driver.

Reply
24
