Charleston, SC

holycitysinner.com

Florence’s Lowcountry Kitchen Shutters

Florence’s Lowcountry Kitchen, the West Ashley restaurant that served seafood and Southern fare, today. announced on social media that it has closed. The restaurant first opened in downtown Charleston in September of 2019 before moving to West Ashley in 2020. The Queen Street Hospitality restaurant’s social media posts said:...
CHARLESTON, SC
holycitysinner.com

Charleston Beer Fest Announces Over 50 Breweries and Surprise Artist Addition

Charleston Beer Fest today announced that it will host over 50 breweries during this year’s event. In addition, the festival announced a new addition to their music artist lineup – The High Divers. Young Mister will open the festival before turning over the stage to She Returns from War. Then The High Divers will take the stage before the festival is closed out by the North Mississippi Allstars.
CHARLESTON, SC
holycitysinner.com

New Charleston Restaurants (2022)

Last updated on: 9/19/22 – Most Recent Update in Red. It seems Charleston’s food and beverage offerings are never ending. When one restaurant closes, if feels like two others open. It’s nearly impossible to keep up with all the openings. To help you keep things straight, Holy...
CHARLESTON, SC
holycitysinner.com

Local Artist Launches Word Painting Series

Charleston artist Greg Hart (right) has launched a new word painting series that uses color, geometric shapes, and texture to play with commonplace words and phrases we experience every day. Here’s some background about the new series and the artist:. Hart’s series, comprised of paintings in oil and acrylic...
CHARLESTON, SC
holycitysinner.com

Five Reasons to Attend This Thursday’s 12th Annual Mount Pleasant Chamber of Commerce Business & Community Expo

The largest networking event in Mount Pleasant — driven by Crews Subaru of Charleston — is set to take place this Thursday, September 22, from 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the Omar Shrine Center, in partnership with the Town of Mount Pleasant and for the first time Health Sponsor, Roper St. Francis Healthcare. The Mount Pleasant Chamber of Commerce (MPCC) Business and Community Expo is designed to be both fun and educational, with interactive exhibitor booths that offer demonstrations, giveaways and food samples. There will be puppies, games, prizes, food trucks, and a Happy Hour from 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. As always, admission is FREE.
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
holycitysinner.com

Tanger Outlets Charleston Announces 2022 TangerKids Grants Winners and Celebrates Inaugural TangerKids Day

As part of a continued commitment to support education and strengthen the local community, Tanger Outlets Charleston announces its 2022 TangerKids Grants recipients. Local winners include Chicora Elementary School’s Tools for Talent Development (right), Sullivan’s Island Elementary’s Social/Emotional Learning Center, and Harbor View Elementary’s Courtyard and Garden Beautification Shade Project.
CHARLESTON, SC
holycitysinner.com

Social Venture Partners to Host Empower Charleston on October 27th

Social Venture Partners (SVP) Charleston will host Empower Charleston on October 27th to highlight six local nonprofit organizations. Empower Charleston is a celebration of philanthropy and the finale of the 2022 SVP grant investment cycle. Six mission-driven nonprofits will be given the main stage to make their pitch to investors,...
CHARLESTON, SC
holycitysinner.com

Carolina Youth Development Center to Host First Changemakers Breakfast

Carolina Youth Development Center (CYDC) will be hosting its first Changemakers Breakfast on Thursday, September 22nd at 7:30 am. Community leaders, child welfare experts, and South Carolina lawmakers are expected to be among those in attendance. The event will be held at the Charleston Yacht Club. The Changemakers Breakfast will...
CHARLESTON, SC
holycitysinner.com

RiverDogs Release 2023 Schedule

The 2022 Charleston RiverDogs are hitting the road to Virginia to try to capture a second consecutive league championship. On Monday, the team unveiled their full 132-game schedule for 2023. Fans will have an opportunity to see 8 of the other 11 teams in the Carolina League at Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park next season.
CHARLESTON, SC
holycitysinner.com

Charleston County Traffic Alert: Nighttime Lane Closure on Main Road

Charleston County today announced a nighttime lane closure on Main Road near Savannah Highway will take place Monday, September 19th from 7 pm until 6:30 am. Charleston County Stormwater crews will close the right northbound lane on Main Road for utility work in preparation for the Main Road Drainage Improvement Project.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
holycitysinner.com

SC House Nominee Michelle Brandt Releases Statement About Canceled Candidate Forum

The campaign for Michelle Brandt (right), the Democratic nominee for South Carolina House District 114, released the following statement after accepting an invitation to participate in a candidate forum hosted by the Charleston Area League of Women Voters to answer questions submitted by community members:. “She readily accepted the invitation...
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
holycitysinner.com

RiverDogs Blast Three Early Homers to Take Game One of Championship Series

The Charleston RiverDogs opened the best-of-three Carolina League Championship Series with a 7-5 win over the Lynchburg Hillcats at Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park on Sunday evening. The RiverDogs hit a home run in each of the first three innings to erase a pair of early deficits and take the lead for good in front of a raucous crowd of 6,092. The team is one win away from securing a championship for the second year in a row.
CHARLESTON, SC

