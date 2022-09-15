The largest networking event in Mount Pleasant — driven by Crews Subaru of Charleston — is set to take place this Thursday, September 22, from 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the Omar Shrine Center, in partnership with the Town of Mount Pleasant and for the first time Health Sponsor, Roper St. Francis Healthcare. The Mount Pleasant Chamber of Commerce (MPCC) Business and Community Expo is designed to be both fun and educational, with interactive exhibitor booths that offer demonstrations, giveaways and food samples. There will be puppies, games, prizes, food trucks, and a Happy Hour from 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. As always, admission is FREE.

MOUNT PLEASANT, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO