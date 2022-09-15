Come January 1, 2023 the No Cash Bail portion of the State Legislation SAFE-T act goes into effect in Illinois. Lee County State’s Attorney Charley Boonstra is very concerned about this. He said if something is not done before the first of the year, there would be people charged with major crimes in the Lee County Jail he will need to let walk free. Boonstra said this legislation handcuffs him and law enforcement in their efforts to keep the community safe.

LEE COUNTY, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO