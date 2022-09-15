Read full article on original website
WSPY NEWS
Montgomery police seeking surveillance video in death investigation
Montgomery police and the Kendall County Major Crimes Task Force are investigating a suspicious death in the 1100 block of Reading Drive. Police are asking anyone who might have seen anything or has surveillance video in the area from about eight in the morning to 1:15 in the afternoon on Monday to come forward.
WSPY NEWS
Kendall County State's Attorney's Office to file lawsuit against Safe-T Act
Kendall County State's Attorney Eric Weis says that his office will be filing suit over the Safe-T Act. Portions of the law, which proponents say is meant as a law enforcement reform bill, are already in place, but Weis says he's deeply worried about the implementation of the cash-free bail system set to begin on January 1. Several other counties have already filed similar lawsuits.
Central Illinois Proud
3 arrested for LaSalle County burglary
LASALLE COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The LaSalle County Sheriff’s Office has arrested three individuals in relation to a burglary Sunday. According to a sheriff’s office press release, deputies initially responded to a burglary in progress near the 3000 block of E 18th Road at approximately 11:16 p.m.
WSPY NEWS
Kane County prosecutor recognized for efforts with DUI unit
An assistant Kane County State's Attorney is being recognized for keeping roadways safe by Mothers Against Drunk Driving or MADD. Assistant State's Attorney Katy Flannagan has been named as a 2022 MADD Hero and was awarded a plaque for her efforts. Flannagan heads the Kane County State's Attorney's Office DUI unit.
starvedrock.media
Ottawa Man Served with Failure-to-Appear Warrant in Indecency/Lewd Exposure Case
An Ottawa man has posted bond and been released following his arrest for failure to appear in court. Sixty-four-year-old Gerald Leipold of the 400 block of East Washington Street is facing a misdemeanor charge of indecency/lewd exposure, stemming from a May 30 arrest. According to court records, Leipold failed to show up for one appearance in July, and he also neglected to come to court as ordered on Friday. Deputies arrested him at his home Monday. He has an October 21 court date.
wcsjnews.com
Man Accused of Driving Motorcycle While Under the Influence Leading To Crash
A motorcyclist was injured in a multiple vehicle accident that occurred at the intersection of Route 6 and 47 around 6:30 p.m. on Friday September 16th. The Morris Police Department said a motorcycle operated by Justin Watkins, 38, of Crest Hill struck the side of a vehicle driven by Amanda Wilke of Minooka, who was stopped at the intersection.
WSPY NEWS
Sandwich woman ticketed after crash with mailbox
A Sandwich woman was arrested following a crash with a mailbox in the area of Lake Holiday Drive and E. 2750th Road in Northville Township early Sunday morning. 35-year-old Ashley Kotecki, of Sandwich, is charged with failure to report an accident to police, failure to give information after hitting unattended property, and driving under the influence of alcohol. Kotecki was pulled over in the area of N. 48th Road and 2750th by LaSalle County deputies.
wcsjnews.com
Police Blotter for Monday, September 19th
Note to Readers: Information presented here is obtained from the city police and sheriff's departments. Individuals listed in reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court. From the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office arrested was Maurice Koonice, 60, of Bolingbrook, for domestic battery. He...
wcsjnews.com
Police Blotter for Tuesday, September 20th
Note to Readers: Information presented here is obtained from the city police and sheriff's departments. Individuals listed in reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court. From the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office arrested was Kolton Davis, 32, of LaSalle for the unlawful delivery...
wcsjnews.com
Morris Man Accused of Beating Male Family Member
The Morris Police Department arrested a man for Aggravated Domestic Battery at 11 p.m. on September 17th. Morris Police Deputy Chief Chad Skelton said Woodrow Crow, 30, of Wilmington allegedly battered a male family member and broke a window at a house on Wauponsee Street in Morris. Skelton said Crow...
wcsjnews.com
Two Vehicle vs. Bicycle Accidents Reported in Morris on Friday
The Morris Police Department responded to two separate vehicle vs. bicycle accidents. One incident occurred around 9:15 a.m. on Friday, September 16th. The Morris Police Department said a vehicle driven by Steven Sidy of Morris was turning left into a parking lot near the intersection of High Street and Route 47 when his vehicle was struck by a bicycle operated by Chris Getz. Getz told police officials that Sidy pulled in front of him as he did not have time to apply the brakes. Getz was transported to Morris Hospital.
Police investigate after man found shot and killed in Cook County Forest Preserve
CHICAGO (CBS) – Investigators are trying to figure out how a man ended up shot and killed in a Cook County Forest Preserve.Forest Preserve police and Cook County Sheriff's Office officials were at the scene at the Dan Ryan Woods near 87th Street and Western Avenue.Investigators had a large section of the wood closed off with crime tape.Police sources familiar with the case told CBS 2 the victim was shot several times.
wjol.com
Four Students Arrested Following Lunchtime Fight At Plainfield South High School
Four students arrested following a lunchtime fight in the cafeteria of Plainfield South High School that injured a 50-year-old woman working as a campus monitor. It was on Friday, September 16th at 12:30 p.m., the Joliet Police Department Detective assigned as a Liaison Officer at Plainfield South High School (7800 Caton Farm Road) was notified of a fight that had taken place in the cafeteria. It was determined that the 15-year-old male juvenile attacked a 17-year-old male juvenile, striking him numerous times in the face with a closed fist causing the victim to fall to the ground.
WSPY NEWS
Grundy County Looking To Start-up Child Advocacy Center
Grundy County is looking to start up a child advocacy center. The Grundy County Board last week approved a job description for the Child Advocacy Center Director position as County Administrator Mary Kucharz explains. She the position is grant funded. Your browser does not support the audio element. Kucharz said...
25newsnow.com
2 wanted for questioning in relation to shooting in Streator
LIVINGSTON COUNTY (25 News Now) - The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office is looking to question two people in relation to a shooting in Streator. The sheriff’s office says Alyssa K. Shelton and Timothy M. Wheaton, both from Streator, are wanted for questioning after a shooting that occurred in the 1400 block of South Cleveland Avenue in Streator on September 17.
northernstar.info
NIU Police: Student struck by vehicle near New Hall
DeKALB — An NIU student was struck by a vehicle in front of the New Residence Hall at about 12:20 p.m. on Monday. The incident is still an ongoing investigation, according to Deputy Chief Jason John and the NIU Police Department. The student was taken away by ambulance. Their condition is unknown at this time.
Investigation underway after body found in Rochelle house fire
ROCHELLE, Ill. (WTVO) — The Rochelle Fire Department says one person was found dead at the scene of a house fire on Sunday. According to officials, firefighters responded to the home in the 500 block of 7th Avenue and found smoke coming from the home. The individual was found dead at the scene. The Rochelle […]
nrgmediadixon.com
Lee County States Attorney Says There Are Felons in the Lee County Jail Who Will Walk Free Jan. 1 and There is Nothing He Can Do
Come January 1, 2023 the No Cash Bail portion of the State Legislation SAFE-T act goes into effect in Illinois. Lee County State’s Attorney Charley Boonstra is very concerned about this. He said if something is not done before the first of the year, there would be people charged with major crimes in the Lee County Jail he will need to let walk free. Boonstra said this legislation handcuffs him and law enforcement in their efforts to keep the community safe.
wcsjnews.com
Police Blotter for Saturday, September 17th
Note to Readers: Information presented here is obtained from the city police and sheriff's departments. Individuals listed in reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court. From the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office arrested was Luis LeFevers, 32 on a Grundy County warrant. He...
starvedrock.media
Two Streator residents sought after Saturday shooting
Two Streator residents with a troubled past are being sought again by police. Twenty-seven year old Alyssa Shelton and 24-year old Timothy Wheaton are wanted for questioning after a shooting in Streator Saturday. The Livingston County Sheriff's release said it happened at 1427 South Cleveland, but gave no other details.
