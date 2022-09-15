Read full article on original website
The world's oldest doctor is from Ohio and he is still practicing medicine today at the age of 100Anita DurairajCleveland, OH
3 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Garfield Heights Teachers' Association at Odds with School Board; No Contract - Seeks Help from Federal MediatorBrown on ClevelandGarfield Heights, OH
4 Places To Get Mexican Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Garfield Heights Mayor Matt Burke Hold Town Hall Meeting: Residents Share Mixed FeelingsBrown on ClevelandGarfield Heights, OH
case.edu
Watch: Highlights from CWRU’s inaugural Innovation Week
As the opening session of Case Western Reserve University’s inaugural Innovation Week kicked off last Monday, President Eric W. Kaler took to the microphone to welcome the more than 220 people filling Thwing Center ballroom and the many others tuning in via livestream. “Innovation is an absolute key part...
case.edu
Weatherhead’s J.B. Silvers discussed the closing of inpatient hospitals across the country
What’s happening at St. Vincent is part of a nationwide trend for hospitals. WEWS: J.B. Silvers, interim co-dean of Weatherhead School of Management, commented on the story about St. Vincent Charity Hospital ending inpatient care, citing financial reasons. More hospitals have closed in Cuyahoga County than remain open—for one reason. “Nobody goes there anymore,” Silvers said, because patients prefer the major teaching hospitals for complicated health issues and head to local urgent care for more minor issues—and it’s happening nationally. “Running a hospital entails a whole lot of fixed costs,” he said. “…And if you don’t have enough people coming through the door you don’t have the revenue.”
case.edu
Connect with other faculty parents at CWRU
The Faculty Parents’ Group is an organization, run by faculty under the auspices of the Office of Faculty Development, that provides information, support, and advocacy regarding family issues and work-life integration on campus. Members come from every school at Case Western Reserve University, and the group is open to any and all faculty members.
case.edu
xLab at Case Western Reserve University to host fourth annual Digital Futures Conference
Digital Futures Conference 2022: Level Up Your Talent. Next month, xLab at Case Western Reserve University will host the fourth annual Digital Futures Conference, featuring experts and thought leaders discussing all aspects of talent in technology, including culture change, building design capabilities, upskilling, promoting diversity, employee mental health and people analytics.
case.edu
Karamu House CEO to direct Case Western Reserve University theater program’s fall show￼
Production is the first in a long-term commitment to collaborate. The iconic Karamu House is recognized as the oldest active African American theater in the nation. The Department of Theater at Case Western Reserve University is among the first academic theater programs in the country. A year ago, the two...
case.edu
National Postdoc Appreciation Week
Case Western Reserve University is grateful for the dedication, resilience and innovation of our postdoctoral scholars and fellows. To recognize their work, postdoctoral affairs will host National Postdoc Appreciation Week events Sept. 19–23. The events will kick off today (Sept. 19) with “thanks-a-latte” coffee, cookies and doughnuts in the...
case.edu
Case Western Reserve University School of Law opens Academy for Inclusive Leadership Development
In the wake of the nation’s racial reckoning, new academy offers specialized courses in diversity, equity and inclusion. To incorporate training on structural bias and anti-racism in the curriculum—and the workplace—the Case Western Reserve University School of Law is launching an Academy for Inclusive Leadership Development (AILD).
case.edu
Get a free flu shot on campus
Flu shots are available for free to all Case Western Reserve University, Cleveland Institute of Art and Cleveland Institute of Music students, and CWRU faculty and staff. All participants need to bring their CWRU ID. Individuals are asked to wear an outfit that allows the upper arm to be easily...
case.edu
Voter registration, information today at the Tink
Think you’re too busy to register to vote this fall?. Today it’s as easy as grabbing lunch in the Tinkham Veale University Center— easier, actually, since it’s free. Between 10 a.m. and 2:30 p.m, the Center for Civic Engagement and Learning (CCEL) will be on the Tink’s first floor, ready to help people register to vote, request absentee ballots, update registrations and check polling locations. CCEL staff and CWRUVotes student leaders also will be ready to answer questions—and they’re even offering free snacks.
case.edu
[U]Tech changing a Google Calendar default
University Technology ([U]Tech) is making a change to a Google Calendar default. Recently, Google implemented a way to prevent meeting invitations from unknown individuals automatically appearing on your calendar. On Thursday, Sept. 22, [U]Tech will change the current default of “From everyone” to “Only if the sender is known.” A known sender is someone in your contacts list or with whom you’ve interacted. You will still see invitations from unknown senders in their email; however, those meetings will not appear on your calendar unless you respond to the email invitation.
