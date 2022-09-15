University Technology ([U]Tech) is making a change to a Google Calendar default. Recently, Google implemented a way to prevent meeting invitations from unknown individuals automatically appearing on your calendar. On Thursday, Sept. 22, [U]Tech will change the current default of “From everyone” to “Only if the sender is known.” A known sender is someone in your contacts list or with whom you’ve interacted. You will still see invitations from unknown senders in their email; however, those meetings will not appear on your calendar unless you respond to the email invitation.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO