Young people in the UK: share your views on the monarchy and republicanism

By Guardian community team
 5 days ago
Queen Ellizabeth II surrounded by her family as they watch a flypast from the balcony of Buckingham Palace during Golden Jubilee celebrations in central London in 2002. Photograph: Matthew Fearn/PA

The end of the second Elizabethan era has led millions across the country to pay their respects to the late Queen, as well as reigniting calls to abolish the monarchy and sparking discussions about the place of the royal family in modern society.

We want to hear what you think, and how the events of the last week have affected you. Have they changed your views on the royal family or made you feel more monarchic, pro-republican or unmoved? Does your point of view differ to that of your parents or others in your family?

We know this is a sensitive and nuanced issue, and want to hear from people with different points of view. You can share your perspective with us below.

Share your experiences

If you are 18 years or over, you can get in touch by filling in the form below or contacting us via WhatsApp by clicking here or adding +44(0)7766780300. Your responses are secure as the form is encrypted and only the Guardian has access to your contributions. One of our journalists will be in contact before we publish, so please do leave contact details.

We will only use the data you provide us for the purpose of the feature. We will delete any personal data when we no longer require it for this purpose. For more information please see our terms of service and privacy policy .

If you’re having trouble using the form, click here .

