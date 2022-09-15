ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

Crowds gather as long-awaited Penneys store opens in Tallaght

By Cate McCurry
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CZXq0_0hwV8ulO00
The long-awaited Penneys store in Tallaght has opened to customers, taking the company’s total number of outlets in Ireland to 37 (Liam McBurney/PA) (PA Archive)

The long-awaited Penneys store in Tallaght has opened to customers, taking the company’s total number of outlets in Ireland to 37.

A huge crowd gathered early on Thursday morning, with the queue stretching outside the doors of the Square Shopping Centre, to await the opening of the popular retailer.

The new store was officially opened by Taoiseach Micheal Martin.

It follows a 10 million euro investment that has created 300 jobs for the area and is part of Primark’s commitment to invest 250 million euro in Ireland over the next 10 years.

It is the first new Penneys store in Dublin in six years – the branch in the Liffey Valley Shopping Centre opened in December 2016.

Located on the ground floor of The Square, it is one of the largest fashion stores at the shopping centre with 43,500 square feet of retail space and a Nails beauty salon.

On Wednesday, Primark opened its second store in the Czech Republic – in the city of Brno – and on Friday it will launch its 56th store in Spain – in San Sebastian.

This will take the total number of Primark stores worldwide to 408.

Speaking at the opening, Mr Martin said: “I am delighted to be in Tallaght for the opening of this store, which represents a further significant investment by Penneys and overall in terms of Ireland, particularly this location which will be of benefit to many families.

Penneys is at the centre of Irish and international retail, and its success continues to prove how valued the brand is in our lives in Ireland

Taioseach Micheal Martin

“I am conscious that it’s on a site that was closed by the previous companies, so there is an opportunity for employment for people in the retail sector, and that is important.

“It reflects continuing investment in Ireland of very significant scale. In the last two weeks alone, I have been at very significant announcements.

“Penneys is at the centre of Irish and international retail, and its success continues to prove how valued the brand is in our lives in Ireland.

“The jobs announced today is testament to Primark’s strength and continued growth.

“Penneys is a significant employer in Ireland and internationally, and its growth brings footfall back to our towns and cities in Ireland.

“I congratulate all at Primark on today’s opening in Tallaght and wish this beloved retailer continued success.”

We know our customers have been waiting for Penneys at The Square for a long time and we are delighted to finally open our doors to this great community

Primark chief executive Paul Marchant

Primark chief executive Paul Marchant said: “Today is a proud day for everyone at Penneys as we open our brand new store in Tallaght and continue to expand in our home market.

“We are thrilled to welcome our colleagues and customers into this new store to experience the best of fashion retail.

“We know our customers have been waiting for Penneys at The Square for a long time and we are delighted to finally open our doors to this great community.

“We know now, more than ever, how much it matters to our customers that we stay true to our mission of offering something for everyone at prices that are affordable to as many as possible.

“Our continued growth demonstrates the confidence and commitment we have in our Irish business, and we are proud to continue to play our part in supporting Irish cities, towns and communities.”

Penneys treated customers to a warm welcome, including a performance from local dance troupe Phoenix Dance Academy, branded Penneys treats, a live DJ in store, and a bespoke photo wall to capture their first visit.

Comments / 0

Related
buckinghamshirelive.com

Supermarkets set to be shut on Monday for Queen's funeral - full list of those open and closed

Most of the UK's supermarkets will be closed on Monday as a mark of respect on the day of the Queen's funeral. The day, September 19, will be a bank holiday. That means that banks and Post Offices will be shut as they normally would be on a bank holiday. However, other retailers have also said they will close their doors - a move usually only seen on Easter Sunday and Christmas Day.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
buckinghamshirelive.com

Aldi announces major change for shoppers

Aldi has announced plans to remove best before dates from around 60 of its own brand products in a bid to help cut down on food waste in homes. By the end of the year, Britain’s fifth largest supermarket says it will remove best before dates from around 60 fresh fruit and veg lines - including apples and pears, citrus fruits, potatoes, carrots and onion - which could help households to save on food waste each year.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Popculture

Queen Elizabeth Dead: Final Photo Seems to Show Signs of Health Struggles in Recent Days

On Thursday, Buckingham Palace confirmed that Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-reigning monarch British history, died at the age of 96. In the days leading up to her passing, there was speculation that the Queen was having health issues. Earlier in the week, Elizabeth met with the newest Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Liz Truss, whom she appointed to the position. In photos captured from the meeting, which are the last snaps that were taken of the monarch, she appeared with a cane and a bruised hand.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Interviewer says Meghan Markle told her to transcribe 'guttural sounds' that she was making during sit down chat

Meghan Markle told an interviewer to transcribe the 'guttural sounds' she was making during her sit down chat for a magazine article that was published today. Features writer Allison P Davis revealed that she was struck by the Duchess of Sussex acting like a 'reality TV producer' when profiling her for a Fall Fashion issue of The Cut - part of New York magazine.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fashion Stores#Linus Business#Linus Store Info#Irish People#Business Industry#Retail Industry
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
The Independent

William and Kate’s new home a ‘disgraceful’ decision, says Republic

Campaign group Republic has branded the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s relocation to Adelaide Cottage “disgraceful” amid the cost-of-living crisis.William and Kate are moving to the Grade II-listed four-bedroom house on Windsor’s private Home Park to allow their children – Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis – more freedom when they start at Lambrook School near Ascot in Berkshire next month.The duke and duchess will retain their 20-room Kensington Palace apartment as their official working residence, and also have the 10-bedroom Anmer Hall country mansion near Sandringham and a three-bedroom holiday cottage, Tam-Na-Ghar, on the Balmoral estate.Graham Smith, chief...
CELEBRITIES
Business Insider

An American Airlines passenger says a stranger discovered her lost luggage in Hamburg — where she hadn't visited and American doesn't fly to

An American Airlines passenger said a stranger discovered her lost luggage in Hamburg even though the airline doesn't fly there and she hadn't visited Germany. Michelle and Christopher May were scheduled to fly from Edinburgh, Scotland, to London, England, on July 2, with connecting flights to New York and then Charlotte, North Carolina. British Airways operated the first two flights, and American operated the third.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Daily Mail

How the Queen ensured her loyal aide Angela Kelly - a docker's daughter from Liverpool - would be allowed to stay at her grace-and-favour home near Windsor Castle following the monarch's death

One of the Queen's most trusted confidantes is set to be allowed to stay on in her grace-and-favour home at Windsor – thanks to the Queen herself. Angela Kelly, a docker's daughter from Liverpool, began work as an Assistant Dresser at the Royal Household before becoming indispensable to the Monarch.
U.K.
Daily Mail

Expecting somebody? Frogmore Cottage is pictured days before Harry and Meghan are due to return to Britain after keeping it as a permanent base - amid claims couple 'won't see' Queen in Balmoral

Locals caught a peek inside the gates of Frogmore Cottage today - just days before Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are due to return to Britain. The Sussexes recently renewed their lease on the property in Windsor, in an unexpected move that sparked speculation that they may have plans for more frequent visits to the UK in future.
U.K.
Robb Report

This $7 Million ‘Floating’ Villa in the Maldives Lets You Waterslide From the Bedroom to the Lagoon

What’s better than vacationing in the Maldives? Having your own private home there, of course. As luck would have it, an idyllic overwater villa on the island of Medhufaru has just hit the market for $7 million. Roughly 35 minutes by seaplane from Malé International Airport, the secluded 150-acre island is one of the largest in the famed archipelago and is encircled by a picturesque coral reef. It is also home to Soneva Jani. Opened in 2016, this resort features an array of villas that are available for both holidayers or homeowners. The two-story villa in question spans a little over 6,700...
TRAVEL
Daily Mail

World leaders travelling to the UK for Queen’s funeral ‘will have to pay to use the NHS’, after being urged not to fly to London via private jet or helicopter

World leaders will be expected to pay for NHS care if they fall ill while in the country for the Queen's state funeral next week, it is being reported. With thousands of people from across the world set to arrive in Britain in the coming days for the service on Monday, September 19, the NHS is being urged to charge those who use its services.
HEALTH
buckinghamshirelive.com

Aldi confirms its plans for day of Queen's funeral

Aldi has confirmed that it will close its stores on the day of the Queen's funeral. The monarch's state funeral will take place next Monday, September 19. This afternoon, Aldi was the latest supermarket to confirm its plans for the day. It said: "As a mark of respect, all Aldi...
RETAIL
The Independent

The Independent

850K+
Followers
271K+
Post
408M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy