Cypress47
5d ago

He’s 4. FOUR!!!!!! If your 4 year old is walking around every day in a clean shirt, there’s something off. When my son was 4, he couldn’t go 5 minutes before his shirt was dirty or stained (usually from something I couldn’t identify). Painting is a great activity at that age. Mom needs to loosen up.

Annie
5d ago

This woman should see what a white shirt looks like after a 4yo eating a sloppy joe. My son attended a private school for preK. Friday was chapel day. Boys had to wear dress pants, white shirt and tie. I have no idea who thought it would be a great day to serve the messiness food on earth. After the second Friday of that term, mother's revolted.

Larry Selvage
5d ago

did she use paint thinner I wonder or she can wash his shirt in dawn dish soap rub it on the shirt scrubb it in then try washing it again

