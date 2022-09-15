Read full article on original website
The Green Apple Art Center Has Another Great Show Sat!
The Green Apple Art Center in Eden is proud to present Joshua Ray Walker this Saturday, September 24th. Check out the video in this post and get your tickets!!. Doors open at 7 with dinner included with your ticket. The show starts at 8! With character-driven songs and an anti-Nashville look, Joshua Ray Walker has been winning hearts and ears since his debut in 2019 by fearlessly breaking the country music mold.
Southern Drag Boat Finals Show & Shine Is Wednesday!
The SDBA FINALS are next weekend but we are getting ready for the BIG "Show and Shine" Wednesday, September 21st and we want you to join us for all of the fun!!. The Spring Creek FINALS drag boat races will be held at Spring Creek Marina and RV Park on Lake Nasworthy Friday, Saturday and Sunday, September 23rd through the 25th with three exciting days of boat racing for you to enjoy.
Dirty Rain Covers San Angelo Vehicles with Grime
I've heard it said that rainwater is soft and fresh. Here in San Angelo, nothing could be further from the truth. The rain leaves behind all kinds of gritty dirt on any vehicle left outside. It's worse here in West Texas than many other parts of the country. That is...
Why You Might Want to Pay Your Water Bill Before Friday
When it comes to getting the water bill paid, you don't want to be late. If you're planning on paying later this week, you might want to take notice. Due to maintenance, all persons will be unable to pay their water bills this weekend from Friday September 16th (starting at 5:00pm) through Saturday September 17th (evening). So, once the weekend is here and you are planning on getting that water bill paid off before you begin your fun.
How Is San Angelo Celebrating National Guacamole Day?
Are you a fan of the substance known as Guacamole? If so, then today is your day for today is Guacamole Day. If you are not aware, guacamole is made from a special kind of fruit known as an avocado which grows in Mexico and Central America. Fun fact, they are chock full of Vitamin K and Vitamin B.
Do You Have An Iron Stomach? Then This Contest is For You.
Summer is over and now it is time to welcome in the season of Fall. When you think of fall, what all comes to mind? Do you imagine the colors of the leaves changing from tree to tree? Do you load up on that oh so sought after pumpkin spice? Do you think of the wonderful fall foods waiting to be consumed and created? If food is your game, then what food in particular catches your eye? If you’re thinking tacos then there is an event for you!
This Time It Worked…Threat to School Ends in Arrest
On Sunday, a social media post threatened a local San Angelo school. Officers of the San Angelo Police Department were alerted to the post. Right away, the Criminal Investigation Division were requested to help with the investigation. According to the San Angelo Police Department press release, the investigation continued until...
Reyna’s Taco, Margarita & Michelada Music Fest is Saturday!
The 2nd Annual Reyna’s Taco, Margarita & Michelada Music Fest is being held this Saturday at Ranch 277 in Christoval featuring an awesome music lineup and more!. This year’s festival is is going to be fantastic in every way. The live music performances are going to be very entertaining with the Judson Cole Band, EVòLuzìon, Texas Double Shot and headlining this year will be the very popular Josh Abbott Band!
Fresh Catfish Anyone? The Concho is Stocked and Loaded
If you've been yearning for a catfish fry, you might not have to wait much longer. Channel Catfish have been stocked in the Concho River downtown. While there were some smaller fish like those pictured below stocked, there were also some larger Channel Catfish in the bunch. According to a...
The 47th Taste of San Angelo is Tues, Sept 13th
We have a lot of people moving to San Angelo on a regular basis and as they settle into the community, one of the first questions that comes up is "where are the best places to eat". Well, there is an awesome event coming up that can answer a lot of those questions.
Style Has A New San Angelo Address
I'm not an avid shopper. Lately, I usually just shop online. When I do go out, I'm usually a get in, get what I want, and get out kind of shopper. So, I'm just as surprised as anyone that I found a new store here in San Angelo that really captured my attention.
This San Angelo Website For Lost Pets Is Amazing
When it comes to pets, I have a soft spot in my heart. I know how I feel about my two spoiled rotten Persian Cats. I have two, Otis and Anna. This is Anna. They're spoiled beyond words. If they were to ever get out and get lost, I know how completely devastated I would be. Here in San Angelo, we have an incredible website that really comes to the rescue for lost pets.
To Boost Or Not To Boost, A New COVID Boost To Come To San Angelo?
To boost or not to boost, that is the question. Shakespeare couldn't have written it better. The irony of yet another COVID booster certainly wouldn't have been lost on the Bard of the Avon. You now need all the fingers on one hand to count all the COVID vaccinations now...
Are Twin Buttes In San Angelo A Volcano? No, BUT…
Last week, drought conditions caused the exposure of 113 million year old dinosaur tracks at, appropriately named, Dinosaur Valley State Park in the city of Glen Rose. Hearing this, made me curious. I always wondered if the Twin Buttes in San Angelo had ever been a volcano. Then I googled...
It Just Takes A USB Cable and A Screwdriver to Steal Your Vehicle
There are a lot of fun TikTok videos out there. The challenges can be amusing and harmless. Some can be dangerous. There is a recent TikTok challenge that has become very costly for Kia and Hyundai owners worldwide. It's called "The Kia Challenge" and it shows auto thieves how to...
The Chicken Farm Has A Big Weekend For You Sept 2nd & 3rd
The Chicken Farm Art Center of San Angelo has two big events planned for you next Friday and Saturday, September 2nd & 3rd. First, you're invited to bring your friends and family out to the Chicken Farm Art Center’s “Concert In The Yard” on Fri, Sept 2nd for a night of free live music and shopping with a number of resident artist who will open their shops for this special event. This is always a lot of fun as local performing artists are featured in various genres of music starting at 6 pm. Admission is free to all but a performers hat will be passed and donations to the band are always greatly appreciated. You're invited to bring your picnic baskets and lawn chairs. If you would like to stay for the night, rooms are available by visiting innattheartcenter.com.
8.25.2022 Will The Real Burger Day Please Stand Up.
Burgers are so popular that they don't just have one "burger day" a year. There are basically three burger days observed every year. There's International Burger Day in May, and another random Burger Day in December. Burger Day is coming up Thursday, August 25th. That is the main burger day in the UK and is widely celebrated here in the U.S. as well.
Country Star Lorrie Morgan Plays The PAC Aug 25th
Lorrie Morgan, is the first woman in country music to begin her career with three consecutive Platinum albums and she will take the stage at Murphey Performance Hall this Thurs, Aug 25th with what I am sure will be an incredible performance!. Morgan is known for her lustrous vocal phrasing...
Chicken Wing Prices Down: 5 Great San Angelo Places to ‘Spread Your Wings’
We can always find bad news in the press. It’s there everyday. Let's face it — bad news gets clicks and ratings. This story is not bad news. In fact, here is really good news. In July, the price of chicken wings per pound hit their lowest price since 2018.
Is Pumpkin Spice A Texas Thing? The Answer Is Surprising
Living in West Texas where the weather is still very summerlike, it is just harder to get in the mood for pumpkin spice, even though the rest of the country is going crazy over it. Here, with temperatures in the 90's every day, it still just seems more appropriate to have a nice cold iced tea or margarita. Does anyone around here even know someone who is crazy about pumpkin spice?
