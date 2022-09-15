Read full article on original website
Philly-based re-entry program expands to Harrisburg to help formerly incarcerated women
While Rev. Michelle Simmons was helping formerly incarcerated women in Philadelphia, she saw a need for the same services in Harrisburg. After realizing that need, she decided to expand her nonprofit Why Not Prosper to Allison Hill. On Tuesday, Simmons and local officials cut the ribbon on the new re-entry housing and program.
Capital Idea: The Homeless Memorial Blanket Project goes to Washington
The Homeless Memorial Blanket Project is heading to our nation’s capital. Last year, on Dec. 21, the project covered First Lutheran Church in Carlisle with over 200 handmade blankets to be distributed to those experiencing homelessness and to educate folks about homelessness. “People kept saying to me, are you...
Harrisburg receives $2 million in grants to support park, playground, trail projects
Several Harrisburg parks soon will get a refresh, thanks to a series of grants the city recently received. In total, Harrisburg was awarded $2.3 million in state and local grants for projects to improve parks, playgrounds and waterways. Reservoir Park received several grants for projects, including its Chutes and Ladders...
Update: 2nd Street final paving to begin this week, impacting parking
Paving on Harrisburg’s N. 2nd Street two-way conversion project soon will be completed. The city announced on Tuesday that the roadway, from Forster to Muench streets, will be paved on Thursday and Friday. Crews will pave the northbound traffic and parking lanes of N. 2nd Street on Sept. 22...
