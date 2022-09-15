ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

Capital Idea: The Homeless Memorial Blanket Project goes to Washington

The Homeless Memorial Blanket Project is heading to our nation’s capital. Last year, on Dec. 21, the project covered First Lutheran Church in Carlisle with over 200 handmade blankets to be distributed to those experiencing homelessness and to educate folks about homelessness. “People kept saying to me, are you...
CARLISLE, PA
Update: 2nd Street final paving to begin this week, impacting parking

Paving on Harrisburg’s N. 2nd Street two-way conversion project soon will be completed. The city announced on Tuesday that the roadway, from Forster to Muench streets, will be paved on Thursday and Friday. Crews will pave the northbound traffic and parking lanes of N. 2nd Street on Sept. 22...
HARRISBURG, PA

