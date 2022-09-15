Read full article on original website
Related
947wls.com
Take the Circus Home! Museum of Science and Industry closed Circus Exhibit pieces are up for Auction
Remember the circus exhibit at the Museum of Science and Industry? Hopefully, it wasn’t your favorite, because it closed on Tuesday. But if it was, I do have some good news…. Pieces of MSI’s almost-50-year-old circus exhibit are going up for auction. Potter & Potter Auctions posted a catalog...
947wls.com
Beetlejuice Pop-Up Bar coming to Ravenswood next month
You won’t even have to say, “Beetlejuice,” three times to get the undead ghoul to show up in Chicago!. This October, The Raven Room at Redline VR becomes a Beetlejuice Pop-Up bar. The Halloween celebration will feature themed cocktails, photo ops, live music, karaoke, a costume contest, and prizes.
947wls.com
Robots in Chicago!! Pilot program will see trial for robo-food deliveries
Imagine a cooler on wheels scooting around Chicago and arriving at your door with your ordered meal… This could become a reality!. Chicago City Council’s Committee on License and Consumer Protection officially approved a pilot program that will test a robo-delivery service. The robots will stick to sidewalks and crosswalks as they travel from destination to destination at a max speed of 4 mph.
Comments / 0