Chicago, IL

Beetlejuice Pop-Up Bar coming to Ravenswood next month

You won’t even have to say, “Beetlejuice,” three times to get the undead ghoul to show up in Chicago!. This October, The Raven Room at Redline VR becomes a Beetlejuice Pop-Up bar. The Halloween celebration will feature themed cocktails, photo ops, live music, karaoke, a costume contest, and prizes.
Robots in Chicago!! Pilot program will see trial for robo-food deliveries

Imagine a cooler on wheels scooting around Chicago and arriving at your door with your ordered meal… This could become a reality!. Chicago City Council’s Committee on License and Consumer Protection officially approved a pilot program that will test a robo-delivery service. The robots will stick to sidewalks and crosswalks as they travel from destination to destination at a max speed of 4 mph.
