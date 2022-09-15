Read full article on original website
Related
psychologytoday.com
Secrets to Being Happy: The Danish Example
Some countries rank consistently among the world's happiest. Consider the case of Denmark. Danes endorse a societal support system funded by high taxes. That security gives them freedom to be creative in their various life ventures. Social support assists happiness in life's fundamental pathways: work, play, ritual, and communion. Ten...
psychologytoday.com
Where Are All the Women Programmers?
Only 5 percent of the world's professional programmers are women, according to the Internet’s largest developer survey. An important factor in high-school students' career decisions is feeling like they belong and are welcome in the new community. Female role models and mentorship can help drive more women to tech.
psychologytoday.com
You Are Enough
If we’re lucky, we’ve found something in life that we perceive to be our calling. Our mission. Yet this sense of purpose, while powerful, is not who we are. It is a choice we made once upon a time… to create, to dance, or to write. What’s...
psychologytoday.com
Spot Shape Is Meaningful in Giraffe Social Circles
From photographs, researchers identified individual giraffes by their spot patterns and analyzed characteristics of giraffe spots. Female giraffes associate more with other females who share similar spot shapes. As spot shape is individually variable and heritable from mother to calf, it may serve as a way for giraffes to visually...
IN THIS ARTICLE
psychologytoday.com
Living With OCD as the Pandemic Wanes
The transition from pandemic to endemic disease presents unique challenges for those with OCD. Those with OCD can expect to experience anxiety and stress during this post-quarantine period of change. OCD rituals may seem to be an easier way to manage pandemic uncertainty, but the negative consequences of those rituals...
psychologytoday.com
The Dark Side of Civilization
When agriculture emerged about 10,000 years ago, people were able to settle in one place; this is when "civilization" emerged. The term "civilized" has come to connote some group of people who are relatively "advanced" in some important ways relative to others. The concept of "evolutionary mismatch" forces us to...
psychologytoday.com
When Giving Up Is Good
When you find yourself trying too hard to stay on a path, maybe it's time to give up. Life is not always about sticking with a plan. Consider giving up trying to meet expectations, trying to be successful, or caring about what others think. Giving up can be liberating, freeing...
Comments / 0