(KNSI) — Two men have been charged after causing major damage to a church in Sauk Centre on Friday. According to the criminal complaint, police were called to the unidentified church just after 1:00 on Saturday afternoon. They spoke to two people there who told them someone had come in and tipped over a large font statue, damaging it and the carpet underneath. A large candle holder worth an estimated $1,500 to $2,000 was also damaged when it was knocked over. Church officials said the candle holder was extremely heavy and needed significant force or strength to move. A cross was also moved and damaged, as were other items within the church. A red glass globe appeared to be missing.

SAUK CENTRE, MN ・ 13 HOURS AGO