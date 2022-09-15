Read full article on original website
Related
knsiradio.com
District 47 Showing Off New School Building Saturday
(KNSI) – The public will get its first look at the new Pleasantview Elementary School in Sauk Rapids. The Sauk Rapids-Rice School District is holding an open house on Saturday. Superintendent Bradley Bergstrom talked about what will take place. “We’re going to have a grand opening for the public...
knsiradio.com
Stearns County Parks Offering Family Fall Fling
(KNSI) — The Stearns County Parks Department is putting on a free event next month to celebrate fall. The Family Fall Fling is October 15th in Quarry Park from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources will be on hand with fishing activities. There will...
knsiradio.com
Waite Park Fire Department Hosting Open House
(KNSI) — The Waite Park Fire Department is hosting an open house next month ahead of Fire Prevention Week. The open house is on October 6th from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. There will be free hot dogs, pop, an inflatable for the kids, and prizes. Kids can check out the fire trucks, and there will be a vehicle extrication demonstration.
knsiradio.com
801 Drivers Pulled Over in Central Minnesota During Special Enforcement Campaign
(KNSI) — More than 800 drivers were pulled over this past weekend during a special enforcement campaign in central Minnesota. The Minnesota State Patrol says it worked with the St. Cloud Police Department, Stearns County Sheriff’s Office and the Wright County Sheriff’s Office to make 801 traffic stops from September 16th through the 18th. The enforcement effort was part of Project 20(22). Officials say the program looks for the most dangerous driving behaviors such as speeding, impaired driving, distracted driving and not wearing a seatbelt.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
knsiradio.com
Six Hurt in Sunday Evening Crash
(KNSI) — The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office says six people were hurt in a crash Sunday evening south of Clearwater. According to a press release, just before 8:30, authorities were called to the crash in Lynden Township. They say 34-year-old Jason Lee Noordmans of Monticello was driving a Honda Odyssey east on County Road 145 approaching County Road 44 when he failed to stop at the stop sign and hit a GMC Sierra, which was going south on County Road 44, on its passenger side. The impact caused both vehicles to roll over and land in the east ditch on County Road 44. The driver of the Sierra, a 36-year-old man from Alexandria, was taken to St. Cloud Hospital for treatment. A three-year-old in Noordman’s vehicle was also taken to the hospital for treatment.
knsiradio.com
Waite Park Proposing 2.6% Budget Increase
(KNSI) – Waite Park is proposing to increase its spending by 2.6% in 2023. The city council will meet to discuss the proposed preliminary budget during a city council work session on Thursday at 4:00 p.m. Waite Park is looking at spending $11,135,000 next year compared to $10,856,000 this...
knsiradio.com
Two Charged After Causing Damage to Church Property
(KNSI) — Two men have been charged after causing major damage to a church in Sauk Centre on Friday. According to the criminal complaint, police were called to the unidentified church just after 1:00 on Saturday afternoon. They spoke to two people there who told them someone had come in and tipped over a large font statue, damaging it and the carpet underneath. A large candle holder worth an estimated $1,500 to $2,000 was also damaged when it was knocked over. Church officials said the candle holder was extremely heavy and needed significant force or strength to move. A cross was also moved and damaged, as were other items within the church. A red glass globe appeared to be missing.
Comments / 0