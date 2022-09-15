ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
13 Analysts Have This to Say About Western Digital

Western Digital WDC has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 13 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Western Digital has an average price target of $54.46 with a high of $70.00 and a low of $30.00.
What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Toll Brothers

Over the past 3 months, 4 analysts have published their opinion on Toll Brothers TOL stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
Why Stitch Fix Shares Are Falling After Hours

Stitch Fix Inc SFIX shares are trading lower in Tuesday's after-hours session after the company reported worse-than-expected financial results and issued guidance below analyst estimates. Stitch Fix said fiscal fourth-quarter revenue decreased 16% year-over-year to $481.9 million, which missed average analyst estimates of $489.02 million, according to Benzinga Pro. The...
How Is The Market Feeling About Change Healthcare?

Change Healthcare's (NASDAQ:CHNG) short percent of float has fallen 26.36% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 13.17 million shares sold short, which is 5.81% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 5.3 days to cover their short positions on average.
Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From September 20, 2022

IAnthus Capital Hldgs ITHUF shares closed up 5.89% at $0.05. Icanic Brands ICNAF shares closed down 23.68% at $0.06. 22nd Century Group XXII shares closed down 13.56% at $1.02. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals ZYNE shares closed down 7.44% at $0.99. Aurora Cannabis ACB shares closed down 4.76% at $1.40. Canopy Gwth CGC...
Analyzing Barnes Gr's Short Interest

Barnes Gr's (NYSE:B) short percent of float has fallen 16.29% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 537 thousand shares sold short, which is 1.49% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 2.9 days to cover their short positions on average.
Tellurian Stock Is Tanking: What's Going On?

Tellurian Inc TELL shares traded lower by nearly 25% on Tuesday. The stock is continuing to fall after hours on financing concerns. Tellurian on Monday announced that it had withdrawn its proposed public offering of units consisting of 11.25% senior secured notes due 2027 and warrants to purchase shares of Tellurian common stock, citing uncertain conditions in the high-yield market.
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday

On Monday, 429 stocks made new 52-week lows. The largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was Pfizer PFE. The smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was First Wave BioPharma FWBI. Sonnet BioTherapeutics SONN saw the most significant move of the...
US Stocks Open Lower As Dow Drops Over 300 Points

U.S. stocks traded lower this morning, with the Dow Jones dropping more than 300 points on Tuesday. Following the market opening Tuesday, the Dow traded down 1.17% to 30,657.72 while the NASDAQ fell 0.88% to 11,433.04. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 1.13% to 3,855.93. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Consumer...
Chainlink Down More Than 8% Within 24 hours

Over the past 24 hours, Chainlink's LINK/USD price has fallen 8.71% to $7.28. This continues its negative trend over the past week where it has experienced a 9.0% loss, moving from $7.98 to its current price. The chart below compares the price movement and volatility for Chainlink over the past...
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

CinCor Pharma CINC shares moved upwards by 19.5% to $33.0 during Tuesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion. GlycoMimetics GLYC shares moved upwards by 13.54% to $0.74. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $38.6 million. Kiora Pharmaceuticals KPRX stock increased...
Peering Into Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings's Recent Short Interest

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings's (NYSE:DNA) short percent of float has risen 24.11% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 179.06 million shares sold short, which is 27.23% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 7.0 days to cover their short positions on average.
Cryptocurrency EOS Up More Than 3% In 24 hours

EOS's EOS/USD price has increased 3.03% over the past 24 hours to $1.32, which is in the opposite direction of its trend over the past week, where it has experienced a 13.0% loss, moving from $1.55 to its current price. As it stands right now, the coin's all-time high is $22.71.
What Are Whales Doing With MicroStrategy

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on MicroStrategy MSTR. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
