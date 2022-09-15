ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bicyclist rescued from mountain in Sunderland

By Ashley Shook
 5 days ago

SUNDERLAND, Mass. (WWLP) – An injured bicyclist was rescued from a mountain in Sunderland Wednesday night.

According to the Sunderland Fire Department, at around 8 p.m. crews were called to the area of Bull Hill Road for an injured mountain biker up on the mountain. The biker was helped off the mountain by members of the South County Ambulance along with Sunderland Fire and Police and taken to the hospital by a helicopter from Life Star Medflight.

MAP: Bull Hill Road in Sunderland

Members of Shelburne Control, Whatley Police, and Deerfield Police also assisted.

#Mountain#Cyclist#Accident#Sunderland Fire#Life Star Medflight#Deerfield Police
