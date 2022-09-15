Bicyclist rescued from mountain in Sunderland
SUNDERLAND, Mass. (WWLP) – An injured bicyclist was rescued from a mountain in Sunderland Wednesday night.Victim identified in RT-116 Ashfield car accident
According to the Sunderland Fire Department, at around 8 p.m. crews were called to the area of Bull Hill Road for an injured mountain biker up on the mountain. The biker was helped off the mountain by members of the South County Ambulance along with Sunderland Fire and Police and taken to the hospital by a helicopter from Life Star Medflight.
MAP: Bull Hill Road in Sunderland
Members of Shelburne Control, Whatley Police, and Deerfield Police also assisted.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.
Comments / 0