Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Three men charged over £2m cocaine seizure
Three men have appeared in court after cocaine worth up to £2m was seized in a National Crime Agency (NCA) operation. The NCA said the operation involved an industrial unit in Bridgnorth, Shropshire, last Wednesday. Tayyab Iqbal, 31, from Birmingham, and Andrew Worby, 43, and Onasis Depass, 31, from...
BBC
US charges dozens with $250m pandemic relief fraud
US prosecutors have charged 47 people in the largest Covid relief fraud scheme alleged to date. The suspects are accused of stealing $250m (£220m) from a government aid programme that was supposed to feed children in need during the pandemic. They allegedly spent the spoils on properties, cars and...
BBC
Islamic preacher Khandaker Rahman discharged from mosque rape trial
An imam who raped a schoolgirl in a mosque has been unconditionally discharged. Khandaker Rahman, 67, from Cwmdu, Swansea, was found to have committed the crimes by a jury at Swansea Crown Court in June, after a trial of facts, as he was too ill to stand trial. The absolute...
BBC
Man admits offence in Queen lying-in-state queue
A man who was escorted away by police from the queue to see the Queen lying in state has admitted a public order offence in court. Mark Hague, 52, of no fixed address, was escorted from the line after making a comment in the queue just outside of Westminster Hall on Saturday.
RELATED PEOPLE
BBC
Somerset nurse struck off for failing to dispense morphine
A nurse in Somerset has been struck off after she failed to give morphine to a patient before they underwent surgery. Amanda-Jane Price had been suspended from front-line duties since the incident in March 2019. The Nursing and Midwifery Council ruled that Miss Price had been "dishonest" with her colleagues...
BBC
Renee MacRae: Murder trial told of police station incident
The trial of a man accused of murdering a woman and their young son in 1976 has heard how his wife told him to leave a police interview. William MacDowell, 80, denies murdering Renee MacRae, 36, and three-year-old Andrew MacRae in the Highlands. The High Court in Inverness heard Mr...
BBC
Cambridgeshire policeman sentenced for controlling behaviour
A police officer has been told by a judge he was "lucky" not to be jailed for controlling and coercive behaviour against a partner. PC George Georgiou, 44, from Ware, Hertfordshire, serves with Cambridgeshire Police. St Albans Crown Court heard he used his position to "bully" his partner and "caused...
BBC
Dr Heather Steen seeks to be removed from medical register again
A doctor accused of a cover-up over the death of a nine-year-old patient has made a renewed application to remove herself from the medical register. Dr Heather Steen is said by the General Medical Council (GMC) to have acted dishonestly in trying to conceal the circumstances of Claire Roberts' death.
Comments / 0