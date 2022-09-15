ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

WCJB

Alachua County organizations help people register to vote

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Organizations across Alachua County are getting the word out for National Voter Registration Day. The Santa Fe College Civic Engagement and Service Office hosted its annual civics fair on Tuesday. People with the college, Supervisor of Elections Office, League of Women Voters, and other groups helped...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Third annual Give4Marion is now underway

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The clock is ticking! The third annual Give4Marion has returned this year for 33 hours starting on Tuesday. The charity event is hosted by the Community Foundation for Ocala and Marion County. It began at 10 a.m. and will end at 7 p.m. on Wednesday. More...
OCALA, FL
WCJB

High Springs city commissioners will get a 3% raise

HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - High Springs city commissioners are getting a pay raise. At Monday night’s meeting, they voted three-to-two on a 3% raise. Commissioners discussed keeping their pay the same and directing the extra money to a charitable fund operated by the mayor’s office. Ultimately, the...
HIGH SPRINGS, FL
WCJB

Alachua County leaders pitch 1% sales tax to voters

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Leaders in Alachua County are trying to spread the word about a referendum on the November ballot that would raise taxes to fund new projects in the county. A penny surtax for Wild Spaces Public Places will be used to fund road repairs, park renovations, affordable...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Gainesville neighborhoods covered in antisemitic flyers, again

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Multiple neighborhoods in Gainesville were papered with hateful flyers over the weekend in an apparent repeat of an incident earlier this year. Residents found their property littered with bags of corn kernels attached to flyers containing antisemitic messages. Gainesville Police Department officials say they received multiple complaints about the flyers on Saturday.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Hawthorne Middle High School threat under investigation

HAWTHORNE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Alachua County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a threatening comment made by a public school student on social media, they are also dispelling some rumors. Sheriff’s deputies are investigating after Hawthorne Middle High School students reported another student who made comments that were threatening. At...
HAWTHORNE, FL
WCJB

Marion County residents are concerned a proposed crematorium maybe built near the neighborhoods

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Residents in Marion County held a meeting expressing their concerns about a crematorium possibly being built close to their homes. Forest Lawn Funeral Home and Cemetery on HWY 441 has requested a zoning change for a part of their property. They want parts of their land to be changed from residential to business to be able to build an 8,000 sq. ft. crematorium.
MARION COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Caregiver arrested for elderly abuse at Gainesville senior facility

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Gainesville police arrested 24-year-old Daja Rutledge for elder abuse at Charter Senior Living on Southwest 62nd Boulevard on Monday. Police say the victims were a 80-year-woman and a 82-year-old woman under the care of Rutledge. One witness told police they saw Rutledge covering the nose and mouth...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

‘I saw a baggy on my driveway’: More neighborhoods in Gainesville receive antisemitic flyers

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Antisemitic flyers were found in zip lock bags and thrown in multiple front yards, but it’s not the first time it happened in Gainesville. On Saturday morning, Gainesville Police received a call about hateful messages distributed to five different neighborhoods in northwest Gainesville including University Park, Colony Park, Forest Ridge, Brywood, and Florida Park.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

People in Gainesville came together for a festival celebrating cultures

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - City of Gainesville officials held the “Greater Gainesville International and Longest table” festival at the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Center. People from all over the world gathered together through food, song, and dance to celebrate the beauty of their cultures. Residents enjoyed food...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Lake City Council shuts down Interim City Manager investigation

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - An investigation into alleged misconduct at city hall in Lake City is over before one council member wanted it to start. During the Monday Lake City Council meeting, three motions made by Councilman Todd Sampson failed to receive a second, thus dying before a vote was made.
LAKE CITY, FL
WCJB

Tech Tuesday: Firebird

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A researcher at an Alachua-based tech company is focused on learning about one of our planet’s neighbors. In this week’s Tech Tuesday, our partners at u-f innovate and scad media tell us what the scientist hopes to learn from the clouds of venus. Happy...
ALACHUA, FL
WCJB

Firefighters quickly put out fire in Alachua

ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) - No one is hurt after a fire this evening in Alachua. High Springs Fire Department and Alachua County Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene of a single apartment fire at One 51 Place Apartments in Alachua around 8:50p.m. The fire was put out in less...
ALACHUA, FL
WCJB

Clay Electric raises rates again due to natural gas prices

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A North Central Florida electric cooperative is attributing another price hike to high natural gas prices. On Tuesday, Clay Electric sent customers an email explaining the most recent increase in electric rates. It comes after the utility has already raised prices multiple times this year. In...
GAINESVILLE, FL

