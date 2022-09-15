The 2022-23 regular season is almost upon us, but Kris Russell is still a free agent and looking for a new home. However, with training camps starting soon, we have seen several players get signed to professional tryout (PTO) contracts over the last week. I expect the same thing to happen with Russell, as he still has plenty to offer as a depth defenseman. Yet, three teams stand out as potential landing spots for the Caroline, AB native. Let’s take a look at them now.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO