The Hockey Writers
4 Reasons Why the Avalanche Won’t Win the 2023 Stanley Cup
After years of frustrating postseason losses, the Colorado Avalanche finally slayed their demons and captured the first Stanley Cup of the Nathan MacKinnon era, and the third in franchise history. Employing a breakneck strategy revolving around speed in all three zones, the Avalanche tore through the Western Conference and eventually toppled the dynasty-in-waiting in the Tampa Bay Lightning. After the highs of a championship wore off, the Avalanche watched as several key contributors cashed in during free agency and endured an offseason of significant change.
The Hockey Writers
3 Takeaways From Blue Jackets’ Training Camp Media Day
The Columbus Blue Jackets held their annual Media Day at Nationwide Arena on Monday. This year, President of Hockey Operations John Davidson, GM Jarmo Kekalainen and Head Coach Brad Larsen all spoke to the media in advance of a highly anticipated training camp. Here are our three takeaways from the...
The Hockey Writers
4 Bruins Takeaways From Buffalo Prospects Challenge
Four days and three games in Western New York wrapped up for the Boston Bruins prospects in the Buffalo Prospects Challenge with a 3-2 shootout win over the New Jersey Devils prospects Monday. There were some Black and Gold prospects that stood out in the three games and the prospect pool might not be as bad of a pipeline as some people think (from ‘Boston Bruins rank No. 32 in NHL Pipeline Rankings for 2022,’ The Athletic, Aug. 22, 2022).
The Hockey Writers
NHL Rumors: Golden Knights, Penguins, Maple Leafs
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, there is an update on the status of talks between the Vegas Golden Knights and Nic Hague. Meanwhile, the Pittsburgh Penguins might be looking to trade a defenseman to alleviate some of their salary cap concerns. Has Zdeno Chara made a decision on his...
The Hockey Writers
Ducks News & Rumors: Miller, Beaulieu & More
The announcement of training camp and preseason games means that the NHL regular season is just upon us. The Anaheim Ducks were busy this summer and this week will be the first chance for many fans to see the new faces that were brought in. Former Duck Miller Inducted to...
The Hockey Writers
3 Blues Takeaways From the Traverse City Tournament
The St. Louis Blues ended their prospect tournament in true feast or famine fashion with a 7-1 loss to the Dallas Stars, bringing their record to 1-2. However, the team’s overall record does not tell the complete story as the players leave Traverse City. Let’s take a look at three key takeaways from the weekend tournament.
The Hockey Writers
4 Flames Who Could Replicate Success in 2022-23
In terms of replicating success, a couple of new players will have a hard time doing so. That leaves Jonathan Huberdeau and Nazem Kadri out of this group. This doesn’t mean they won’t have great first seasons with the Calgary Flames, but matching the career years they recorded in 2021-22 will be a tall task.
The Hockey Writers
3 Potential Landing Spots for Kris Russell
The 2022-23 regular season is almost upon us, but Kris Russell is still a free agent and looking for a new home. However, with training camps starting soon, we have seen several players get signed to professional tryout (PTO) contracts over the last week. I expect the same thing to happen with Russell, as he still has plenty to offer as a depth defenseman. Yet, three teams stand out as potential landing spots for the Caroline, AB native. Let’s take a look at them now.
The Hockey Writers
Revisiting OHL’s Spitfires/Bulldogs 2019 Nathan Staios Trade
In a great trade, both teams find a way to capitalize, whether it’s in the present or down the road. In late August 2019, the Windsor Spitfires and Hamilton Bulldogs hooked up on an Ontario Hockey League (OHL) deal involving budding defenceman Nathan Staios. Not only did it help each club but it set them up for an event that will forever be a part of their history.
The Hockey Writers
NHL’s Top 10 Breakout Candidates for 2022-23 Season
For the purpose of this piece, I am leaving players with rookie eligibility off of this list. The top 10 breakout candidates for the 2022-23 NHL season will include players who have shown promise and have been building up to becoming much better players. With many or all of them...
The Hockey Writers
Lightning Could Have McDonagh Replacement in Cernak
When Tampa Bay Lightning general manager Julien BriseBois signed Erik Cernak to an eight-year contract worth $5.2 million per season, he was making a statement. After having to trade fan-favorite and team leader Ryan McDonagh to the Nashville Predators, he knew he could secure the 6-foot-3, 230-pound Cernak to play that physical, stay-at-home style of defense that wins championships. The two former teammates play a similar defensive game and have the bumps and bruises to prove it. With his style of play, Cernak could be a perfect replacement for McDonagh.
The Hockey Writers
3 Bruins Who Could Make Appearance on Top Line in 2022-23
With Brad Marchand set to miss the first two months of the season while he recovers from offseason hip surgery and David Pastrnak potentially set to play on the second line with David Krejci, there are openings to play on the top line with Patrice Bergeron. The two primary candidates...
The Hockey Writers
Golden Knights: 3 Potential Landing Spots for Nicolas Hague
Although the 2022-23 regular season is right around the corner, negotiations between Nicolas Hague and the Vegas Golden Knights have not resulted in a new contract. Vince Sapienza also reported that if a new contract is not finalized before training camp, he will not attend and instead train elsewhere. When...
The Hockey Writers
5 Longshots for the 2022-23 Norris Trophy
If he hadn’t already, Cale Makar established himself last season as not only the best defenseman in the NHL but among the most elite hockey players in the world. Even with Roman Josi’s extraordinary 96-point season, Makar won the Norris Trophy. As the 2022-23 season approaches, it’s hard to imagine anyone supplanting one of these defensemen, or last year’s third-place finisher, Victor Hedman, for this season’s top defensive honors. But here’s a look at five longshots (as determined by Sports Betting Dime) who could.
The Hockey Writers
Panthers’ 3 Biggest Questions to Answer in 2022-23
The Florida Panthers enter the 2022-23 season after arguably one of their craziest offseasons in franchise history. From trading away Jonathan Huberdeau and MacKenzie Weegar for Matthew Tkachuk, to replacing their Jack Adams finalist in Andrew Brunette, it was a doozy for the team, fans, players and journalists alike. With that in mind, Florida faces a ton of uncertainty and question marks going into this upcoming season.
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs Have 2 Years Before Atlantic Division Catches Up
The Toronto Maple Leafs without question are among the favorites in the Eastern Conference to make the Stanley Cup Final in 2022-23. But time is starting to run short on them. Sort of. The Maple Leafs have the next two seasons to seriously make their run at the Stanley Cup....
The Hockey Writers
NHL Rumors: Oilers, Flames, Islanders, Penguins, Canucks
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Edmonton Oilers have signed Jake Virtanen and Jason Demers to PTOs. Meanwhile, the Calgary Flames have signed Sonny Milano to a PTO. Mathew Barzal has revealed that he’d like to finish his career with the New York Islanders. Finally, Sidney Crosby was...
The Hockey Writers
Senators’ 3 Most Underrated Players for 2022-23
After a disappointing 33-42-7 season for the Ottawa Senators, they have spent the offseason turning themselves into a legitimate playoff contender. The additions of Alex DeBrincat, Claude Giroux, and Cam Talbot have given the fanbase hope that this season will be different. They’ve failed to make the playoffs in five consecutive seasons, and now have expectations of success hanging over their heads.
The Hockey Writers
4 Oilers Looking to Replicate Success in 2022-23
The Edmonton Oilers had a fantastic season in 2021-22. There was a stretch where they struggled, but before and after that they were dominant. There were many contributing factors, but a number of players had career years offensively. Most notably were a couple of newcomers and the top line in...
The Hockey Writers
Blues’ 4 Best Contracts for 2022-23
The St. Louis Blues are one of the rare contending teams that have zero contracts with an average annual value (AAV) above $8 million. However, that will change in the 2023-24 season when Robert Thomas’ new deal kicks in with an AAV of $8.125 million. With all of this said, the Blues have some contracts of great value coming into this season.
