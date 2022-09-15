Read full article on original website
Watch Tom Brady lose his cool and smash tablet on sideline during Saints game (Video)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady had one of his trademark sideline meltdowns, proving once again that seeing Brady lose it never gets old. Tom Brady is renowned for his fiery competitive streak, which causes him to cheer on his teammates and make #LFG his own. Brady’s emotive nature turns...
Trey Lance injury update: 49ers quarterback carted off with gruesome leg injury [Updated]
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance — previously heralded as the future face of the franchise — was carted off the field against the Seahawks. Lance was replaced by Jimmy Garoppolo, which is an insurance policy San Francisco is now thrilled to have. Jimmy G was floated in trade rumors all offseason, but agreed to a restructured contract to stay with the 49ers.
Mike Tomlin’s thoughts on Mitchell Trubisky won’t inspire hope in Steelers fans
The Pittsburgh Steelers have seen two miserable games from Mitchell Trubisky. That should be enough evidence to promote Kenny Pickett to start in Week 3. The Steelers made it through Week 1 with Mitchell Trubisky as their quarterback. It wasn’t pretty but they got a victory. In Week 2,...
Anonymous 49ers players reportedly took shots at Trey Lance after gruesome injury
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance is out for the season and will need ankle surgery. With that, Jimmy Garoppolo has been reinserted as the starter. Per a report from the San Francisco Chronicle’s Michael Silver, some 49ers players think that may be a good thing. At least one...
Mike Evans appears to name drop Tom Brady after Marcus Lattimore fight
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans got in a fight with Saints defensive back Marcus Lattimore, and he appeared to name drop Tom Brady afterward. Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans got in a fight with New Orleans Saints star Marcus Lattimore during Sunday’s Saints-Bucs game. Several players from both teams ran in, some to continue the fight and some to break it up.
Free Bet for Chiefs-Colts on FanDuel for Week 3 (Chiefs’ Offense Bounces Back)
This betting stuff is easy when you don’t even have to risk your own money. As the Kansas City Chiefs gun for a 3-0 start taking on the Indianapolis Colts this week, FanDuel Sportsbook has a ridiculous $1,000 free bet offer exclusively for Chiefs fans. If you saw $1,000...
Former NFL player Austin Lane earns knockout win at UFC’s DWCS (Video)
Former NFL player earns knockout win at UFC’s DWCS (Video). Austin Lane walks out of the Octagon on season 6 of Dana White’s Contender Series with a stoppage in the first round. Lane was last seen on DWCS season 2 when he fought a fellow NFL star turned MMA fighter, Greg Hardy.
Aaron Rodgers turns into Jameis Winston at Raymond James Stadium
Aaron Rodgers is an all-world quarterback and the reigning back-to-back NFL MVP. But when he’s on the road in Tampa, he’s had an extremely rough go of it. Struggling isn’t something that Aaron Rodgers does all that often and something you could argue that he’s never done consistently since he took over as the Green Bay Packers starting quarterback. That’s also something the franchise is hoping will keep up in the 2022 season after a disastrous Week 1 performance that was followed by a dominant Week 2 victory.
Miami Magic: You need this Miami Dolphins bobblehead from FOCO
Tua Tagovailoa led a wild comeback on Sunday, which is why you need to check out this new, limited-edition Miami Dolphins bobblehead from FOCO. No lead is safe when you’re playing the Miami Dolphins. Tua Tagovailoa, Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle create a terrifying trio for a defense to contain. Just ask the Baltimore Ravens, who were outscored 28-3 in the fourth quarter.
WATCH: Bader RBI Single Gives Yankees Lead in First Game with New Team
In his first game with the New York Yankees, outfielder Harrison Bader delivered a pair of RBI singles in the fifth and sixth innings, first tying the game 1-1, then giving the Yankees a 4-3 lead over the Pittsburgh Pirates in the Bronx Tuesday night.
Longest active college football winning streaks are mind-blowing
Behold! The longest active winning streaks in college football entering Week 4 of the season!. Just when you thought you knew what’s up in the college football world, did you even know that these teams were riding awesome winning streaks, bruh?. While most people know that Georgia won the...
5 most pressing questions in college football after Week 3
After three weeks of college football asking, we’re starting to wonder if Georgia can be beat, if Notre Dame needs a new coach and more. The 2022 college football season got off the blocks quickly and it’s not slowing down. The College Football Playoff race is taking shape,...
Arik Armstead makes concerning accusation against Lions Dan Skipper
San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman Arik Armstead accused viral Lions offensive lineman Dan Skipper of using racist language on the field. The story of Lions offensive lineman Dan Skipper blew up over the internet this weekend. It’s safe to say it was the feel-good story of Sunday. Skipper, a...
Alabama Football: Early betting line and prediction Tide vs Vandy and other key games
Against a truly bad Louisiana-Monroe team, Alabama Football covered a 49.5-point betting spread last week. The final margin could have been worse, had Nick Saban not mercifully taken four kneel-downs after a first-and-goal. Alabama Football vs. Vanderbilt Spread Week Four. FanDuel has the Crimson Tide as an early week, 40.5...
