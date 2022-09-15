Aaron Rodgers is an all-world quarterback and the reigning back-to-back NFL MVP. But when he’s on the road in Tampa, he’s had an extremely rough go of it. Struggling isn’t something that Aaron Rodgers does all that often and something you could argue that he’s never done consistently since he took over as the Green Bay Packers starting quarterback. That’s also something the franchise is hoping will keep up in the 2022 season after a disastrous Week 1 performance that was followed by a dominant Week 2 victory.

