Philadelphia, PA

FanSided

Trey Lance injury update: 49ers quarterback carted off with gruesome leg injury [Updated]

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance — previously heralded as the future face of the franchise — was carted off the field against the Seahawks. Lance was replaced by Jimmy Garoppolo, which is an insurance policy San Francisco is now thrilled to have. Jimmy G was floated in trade rumors all offseason, but agreed to a restructured contract to stay with the 49ers.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Philadelphia, PA
FanSided

Mike Evans appears to name drop Tom Brady after Marcus Lattimore fight

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans got in a fight with Saints defensive back Marcus Lattimore, and he appeared to name drop Tom Brady afterward. Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans got in a fight with New Orleans Saints star Marcus Lattimore during Sunday’s Saints-Bucs game. Several players from both teams ran in, some to continue the fight and some to break it up.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
FanSided

Aaron Rodgers turns into Jameis Winston at Raymond James Stadium

Aaron Rodgers is an all-world quarterback and the reigning back-to-back NFL MVP. But when he’s on the road in Tampa, he’s had an extremely rough go of it. Struggling isn’t something that Aaron Rodgers does all that often and something you could argue that he’s never done consistently since he took over as the Green Bay Packers starting quarterback. That’s also something the franchise is hoping will keep up in the 2022 season after a disastrous Week 1 performance that was followed by a dominant Week 2 victory.
TAMPA, FL
FanSided

Miami Magic: You need this Miami Dolphins bobblehead from FOCO

Tua Tagovailoa led a wild comeback on Sunday, which is why you need to check out this new, limited-edition Miami Dolphins bobblehead from FOCO. No lead is safe when you’re playing the Miami Dolphins. Tua Tagovailoa, Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle create a terrifying trio for a defense to contain. Just ask the Baltimore Ravens, who were outscored 28-3 in the fourth quarter.
MIAMI, FL
FanSided

FanSided

