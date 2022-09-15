Read full article on original website
hamlethub.com
Friends of Yorktown Parks and Rec seeking volunteers
Friends of Yorktown Parks and Recreation have announced they are seeking community volunteers and members to supplement and compliment its board of directors and committees. Established in 2021, the Friends of Yorktown Parks and Recreation Inc., is a not for profit charitable and educational organization, with a mission to support, enhance, educate and promote programs and services offered to all residents of the Town of Yorktown by the Yorktown Department of Parks and Recreation.
hamlethub.com
Housatonic Habitat for Humanity Celebrates 30 Years on Thursday, Guests Invited to Sign a Stud!
Housatonic Habitat for Humanity is excited for the organization’s first annual Blueprints and Blue Jeans event which will take place this Thursday, September 22 at the Lounsbury House in Ridgefield. The fundraiser will celebrate 30 years of building homes, communities and hope in the Western Connecticut area and will honor longtime Habitat supporter, John Patrick.
hamlethub.com
Ridgefield First Selectman Rudy Marconi to receive Theresa Foss Memorial Award for his contributions to community mental health and safety
Ridgefield First Selectman Rudy Marconi and Veasna Roeum of the Danbury Health Department will also be honored with the Theresa Foss Memorial Award for their contributions to the mental health, safety and physical well-being of the people we serve. Foss was Past-President and member of the Board of Directors of the National Charity League’s Ridgefield chapter. She gave countless hours volunteering for Interlude, now Ability Beyond, helping it develop into an organization that benefits the wider community.
hamlethub.com
October4design: New Canaan's 10 Day Celebration of Architecture, Art, Design and Community
October4design is New Canaan, Connecticut’s, ten-day celebration of architecture, art, design and the community where it happens. Organized by the New Canaan Museum & Historical Society, New Canaan’s diverse creative community will open its doors to offer a peek into what gives this town its distinct character. Highlights...
hamlethub.com
Westport to receive $250,000 in state funding for replacement of sidewalks near Green Farms School
Governor Ned Lamont today announced that he is approving $31.3 million in state grants for 77 small towns in Connecticut to complete a wide variety of infrastructure improvements, such as road safety reconstruction projects, sewer and drainage upgrades, sidewalk and pedestrian safety enhancements, and other kinds of capital improvement projects.
hamlethub.com
Patterson Rotary's "Blues & BBQ" Today at Paterson Fire Department
Today, Sunday the 18th of September, the second day of the 10th Annual Patterson Rotary Blues and BBQ Festival at the Patterson Fire Department grounds. Patterson FD - 311 Burdick Rd @ RT 311, Patterson, NY 12563. FREE Admission and Parking! Bring your family & friends. There will be vendors,...
hamlethub.com
Why Small Businesses Matter in Ridgefield: Accelerated Movement Physical Therapy
Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Accelerated Movement...
hamlethub.com
2022 Newtown Yoga Festival on October 15
Newtown Yoga Festival is Saturday, October 15 from 9am to 4pm!. The Newtown Yoga Festival has been designed to promote positive well-being, health and community. This year's theme and focus is “cultivating community.”. Yoga, mindfulness and music are tools for raising the vibration of love in our body, breath...
hamlethub.com
16th Annual SafeWalk to be virtual September 30th – October 2
The Center for Empowerment and Education, formerly the Women’s Center will hold its annual SafeWalk virtually the weekend of September 30th – October 2, 2022. SafeWalk is chaired by Ridgefield resident, Kathy Graham and is The Center’s premier event to unite the community in our vision to end domestic violence and raise much-needed funds to support our no cost programs and services.
hamlethub.com
Newtown teen, Wooster student wins the 2022 Dakin Humane Society Youth Award
On September 18th Marley Dixon was presented with the Dakin Humane Society 2022 Youth Award. This award honors a young person, “who through the display of extraordinary care and compassion makes a difference in the lives of animals and makes the world a kinder and gentler place.”. After a...
hamlethub.com
Westport Country Playhouse Launches Playhouse Mobile Unit
Westport, CT - Westport Country Playhouse is launching its new Playhouse Mobile Unit, a fully-staged play that will travel to young audiences, grades 6 to 10, for a live theatrical performance. The project is supported in part by the National Endowment for the Arts and the Town of Westport’s ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) funding for the arts.
hamlethub.com
Halloween Window Painting in Downtown Ridgefield on Oct. 16: Calling Middle and High School Students!
Ridgefield Parks & Rec is calling all middle school and high school students to unleash their inner Halloween creativity!. Come and share your artistic talents at this Parks & Rec annual event planned for Saturday, October 15 from 10:00-2:00 pm. Sign up as a team or as an individual to...
hamlethub.com
Lamont Applauds $53 Million in Federal Funding to Connecticut for Water Infrastructure Improvements
Governor Ned Lamont today is applauding the announcement from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) that the State of Connecticut is being awarded more than $53 million in funding from President Joe Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law for water infrastructure improvements. The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law allocated more than $50 billion...
hamlethub.com
Department of Veterans Affairs Stand Down in Danbury on September 23
The Department of Veterans Affairs will hold its annual Stand Down on September 23rd at five regional in-person resource access sites across Connecticut. All veterans and currently serving National Guard, Reserve and Active Duty personnel are eligible to attend Stand Down. Stand Down 2022 hours are from 8:00am – 2:00pm...
hamlethub.com
Danbury Resident Maria Khan Named Peer Advisor for 2022-2023 Academic Year
Danbury resident, Maria Khan has been named a Peer Advisor for the 2022-2023 academic year at Western New England Univeristy. Peer Advisors are a group of highly selected and comprehensively trained students dedicated to helping first-year and transfer students throughout their transition to Western New England Univeristy. Peer Advisors undergo more than 150 hours of training in order to better support first-year and transfer students.
hamlethub.com
SBA Results Show Wilton Public Schools Gain in Reading and Mathematics
The Smarter Balanced Assessment results from the CT Department of Education indicate that the academic growth of Wilton students last year was at historically high levels. This was particularly true in the area of mathematics, where students ranked first or second in terms of student growth in the District’s Reference Group (DRG-A) which includes neighboring districts such as Darien, New Canaan and Westport. In English-Language Arts, students ranked first or second in academic growth in DRG-A in 4/5 grade levels.
hamlethub.com
Southbury Resident Dr. Marianne Bette Pens Living with a Grieving Heart
Dr. Marianne Bette, a Southbury resident and family physician for 40 years, has survived tremendous grief, experiences that helped her when, as a family practitioner, her patients would ask for her help confronting their own difficulties. When Bette was a young doctor, her fiancé died in a small plane accident. Years later, she married and her husband died of lung cancer. In her 40-year career as a family practitioner she counseled mourning patients and their families.
hamlethub.com
Jazz Night on the Patio at Great Hollow
Jazz Night on the Patio at Great Hollow Nature Preserve. Jazz Night returns on Friday September 23rd and tickets are selling out quickly. Join us Great Hollow as our friends from the BnB Jazz Trio provide an intimate night of great music alongside a roaring outdoor fire. The event is...
hamlethub.com
Lamont Announces Launch of Education Campaign on Responsible Cannabis Consumption
Governor Ned Lamont today announced that the State of Connecticut is launching an education campaign to promote responsible cannabis use by adults. The campaign contains a collection of materials that cover how to safely store and dispose of cannabis and cannabis waste, and what to do in case someone, such as a child or pet, accidently ingests cannabis. The materials, which include videos, brochures, flyers, and social media graphics, are available for anyone to use and can be downloaded for free on the state’s adult-use cannabis website at ct.gov/cannabis.
hamlethub.com
State Police Search For Missing Mohegan Lake Man
The New York State Police in Cortlandt are searching for Tyrone Harper reported missing today by the facility where he resides, The Sentinel, at 3441 Lexington Avenue, in the Mohegan Lake area of Cortlandt. Tyrone Harper was last seen on September 19, 2022, at 8:30 a.m. He is 61 years...
