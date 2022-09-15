The Smarter Balanced Assessment results from the CT Department of Education indicate that the academic growth of Wilton students last year was at historically high levels. This was particularly true in the area of mathematics, where students ranked first or second in terms of student growth in the District’s Reference Group (DRG-A) which includes neighboring districts such as Darien, New Canaan and Westport. In English-Language Arts, students ranked first or second in academic growth in DRG-A in 4/5 grade levels.

