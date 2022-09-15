ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barton County, KS

Great Bend Post

Man arrested after alleged domestic violence killing in Hays

ELLIS COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating an alleged domestic violence death in Hays Monday night and have made an arrest. Just before 10 p.m. Monday, the Hays Police Department Communication Center received a report of an unresponsive male in a house in the 200 block of West Sixth in Hays, according to a media release.
HAYS, KS
Great Bend Post

K9 utilized during drug arrest in Great Bend

On Sept. 13 at approximately 1:12 a.m., a Great Bend Police Department officer made a traffic stop in the 1900 block of Morton Street on a white four-door passenger car. During the traffic stop, K9 Menta was utilized to conduct a free air sniff where she alerted to the presence of illegal narcotics.
GREAT BEND, KS
KSN News

Ellis County oilfields targeted by burglars

ELLIS COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — Burglars have been targeting oilfields in Ellis County. The sheriff’s office says tens of thousands of dollars worth of equipment has been taken so far. Burglars have targeted rig sites across rural areas of northeast Ellis County, stealing items including three-inch tubing, construction tools, and wiring over the past week. […]
County
Barton County, KS
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
Barton County, KS
Crime & Safety
Great Bend Post

Driver hospitalized after violent Ellsworth Co. semi crash

ELLSWORTH COUNTY—One person was injured in an accident just before 2p.m. Tuesday in Ellsworth County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2016 Western Star semi driven by Rodney E. Keller, 70, Hartley, Iowa, was eastbound on Kansas 156 at 15th Street. The semi drifted off the right side of...
ELLSWORTH COUNTY, KS
KSN News

Fire burns in 2 Kansas counties on Sunday

ELLSWORTH COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – A wildfire burned in two Kansas counties on Sunday. The Kansas Forest Service reported that fire staff was on the scene of a fire that started off Interstate 70 in Ellsworth County around 12:30 p.m. The fire burned into Lincoln County. There were up to 100 firefighters from Ellsworth, Russell, […]
ELLSWORTH COUNTY, KS
Little Apple Post

Trooper arrests 2 after 130mph chase on I-70

A Colorado man and a woman were arrested Monday afternoon after leading a trooper on a chase from Hays to Russell with speeds that reached 130 miles per hour. At 3:36 p.m. Monday, a trooper tried to stop a 2015 Kawasaki motorcycle driven by 31-year-old Anthony B. Casados of Parker, Colo., at mile marker 158 on Interstate 70 at Hays, said Trooper Tod Hileman of the Kansas Highway Patrol.
HAYS, KS
Great Bend Post

Barton Ag Instructor Dr. Vic Martin - Safety on the Farm

The drought monitor report as of Tuesday, September 13, indicates an ever-increasing expansion of extreme and exceptional drought eastward toward Barton County. Currently the outlook is past grim for fall wheat planting in much of the state. The six to ten-day outlook (September 20 to 24) indicates a 60 to 80% chance of above normal temperatures and normal to a 33 to 40% chance of below normal precipitation which isn’t much to begin with. The eight to fourteen-day outlook (September 22 to 28) indicates our area a 50 to 60% chance of above temperatures and 33 to 40% chance of below normal precipitation.
BARTON COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

Great Bend native opens massage studio in Hays

A new massage studio has opened at Centennial Plaza. After working at a couple of other massage studios in Hays for the last three years, Jordan Winter opened Rebalance Massage, 2522 Vine, Ste. 2, last week. Winter, 25, is a certified massage therapist. He received his certification through the Fort...
HAYS, KS
Great Bend Post

Great Bend City Council meeting agenda (9/19)

Sept. 19 - 6:30 p.m. The council meeting will be livestreamed for the public to view on the city council Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/gbcitycouncil/. The public is free to comment on items not listed on the agenda. Comments should be limited to three minutes. D. New Business. 1. Councilmember Reports. 2....
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

Great Bend Post

