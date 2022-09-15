Read full article on original website
Man arrested after alleged domestic violence killing in Hays
ELLIS COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating an alleged domestic violence death in Hays Monday night and have made an arrest. Just before 10 p.m. Monday, the Hays Police Department Communication Center received a report of an unresponsive male in a house in the 200 block of West Sixth in Hays, according to a media release.
K9 utilized during drug arrest in Great Bend
On Sept. 13 at approximately 1:12 a.m., a Great Bend Police Department officer made a traffic stop in the 1900 block of Morton Street on a white four-door passenger car. During the traffic stop, K9 Menta was utilized to conduct a free air sniff where she alerted to the presence of illegal narcotics.
Reno County Sheriff’s Office looking for owner of found cattle
RENO COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — The Reno County Sheriff’s Office (RCSO) is looking for the owner of found cattle. “We were unable to locate the owner and would appreciate your help in finding where they belong,” the RCSO said in a Facebook post. According to the RCSO, on Monday, Sept. 12, two cattle were found […]
Ellis County oilfields targeted by burglars
ELLIS COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — Burglars have been targeting oilfields in Ellis County. The sheriff’s office says tens of thousands of dollars worth of equipment has been taken so far. Burglars have targeted rig sites across rural areas of northeast Ellis County, stealing items including three-inch tubing, construction tools, and wiring over the past week. […]
Driver hospitalized after violent Ellsworth Co. semi crash
ELLSWORTH COUNTY—One person was injured in an accident just before 2p.m. Tuesday in Ellsworth County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2016 Western Star semi driven by Rodney E. Keller, 70, Hartley, Iowa, was eastbound on Kansas 156 at 15th Street. The semi drifted off the right side of...
KHP IDs student from Stafford who died after car struck a tree
STAFFORD COUNTY—A Kansas teen died in an accident just after 7:30a.m. Monday in Stafford County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2000 Pontiac Bonneville driven by 16-year-old Shane Riley Sheets of St. John was eastbound in the 100 block of NE 20th Street. The car entered the north ditch...
Great Bend hosting ‘murder mystery shopping’ this Thursday
The City of Great Bend is rolling out another Ladies Night Out on Thursday, Sept. 22 to encourage downtown shopping, but this event comes with a new twist. This year’s Ladies Night will include a murder mystery shopping event. Great Bend Community Coordinator Christina Hayes said you’ll want to...
📷Vehicle accident at 12th & Morphy in Great Bend
A look at the accident that occurred at the 12th Street and Morphy Street intersection in Great Bend on Sunday, Sept. 18. According to the Great Bend Police Department Incident Log, first responders were reported to the scene at 6:30 p.m.
Fire burns in 2 Kansas counties on Sunday
ELLSWORTH COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – A wildfire burned in two Kansas counties on Sunday. The Kansas Forest Service reported that fire staff was on the scene of a fire that started off Interstate 70 in Ellsworth County around 12:30 p.m. The fire burned into Lincoln County. There were up to 100 firefighters from Ellsworth, Russell, […]
Trooper arrests 2 after 130mph chase on I-70
A Colorado man and a woman were arrested Monday afternoon after leading a trooper on a chase from Hays to Russell with speeds that reached 130 miles per hour. At 3:36 p.m. Monday, a trooper tried to stop a 2015 Kawasaki motorcycle driven by 31-year-old Anthony B. Casados of Parker, Colo., at mile marker 158 on Interstate 70 at Hays, said Trooper Tod Hileman of the Kansas Highway Patrol.
Kansas authorities identify two men killed in head-on crash after police pursuit
Police say the chase started in Pratt County and ended in Barber County.
Great Bend Library to host Banned Books Bash for teens
If you don't like it, don't read it is not always how it goes. For almost as long as there have been books, there have been banned books. Sept. 18-24 is Banned Books Week, and the Great Bend Public Library is kicking off the week with a Banned Books Bash for teens in grades 6-12 Monday at 4 p.m.
Live video feed available to watch Great Bend police station construction
Last week, city officials and contractors held the groundbreaking ceremony for the nearly $8.9 million Great Bend police station to be built at the 12th & Baker intersection. Last Friday morning, City Administrator Kendal Francis said citizens will be able to watch the construction of the 20,100 square-foot facility as a camera will broadcast the process.
Cars and comradery on display during Thunder on the Plains
The annual Thunder on the Plains car, truck and cycle show filled the Nations Auctions and Elite Realty grounds Saturday as people from across northwest Kansas came out to enjoy unique vehicles, camaraderie, food and activities. Take a look at some of the day's events below.
Barton Ag Instructor Dr. Vic Martin - Safety on the Farm
The drought monitor report as of Tuesday, September 13, indicates an ever-increasing expansion of extreme and exceptional drought eastward toward Barton County. Currently the outlook is past grim for fall wheat planting in much of the state. The six to ten-day outlook (September 20 to 24) indicates a 60 to 80% chance of above normal temperatures and normal to a 33 to 40% chance of below normal precipitation which isn’t much to begin with. The eight to fourteen-day outlook (September 22 to 28) indicates our area a 50 to 60% chance of above temperatures and 33 to 40% chance of below normal precipitation.
Great Bend native opens massage studio in Hays
A new massage studio has opened at Centennial Plaza. After working at a couple of other massage studios in Hays for the last three years, Jordan Winter opened Rebalance Massage, 2522 Vine, Ste. 2, last week. Winter, 25, is a certified massage therapist. He received his certification through the Fort...
House on 27th Street in Great Bend approved to become Air BnB
Sharon and Leon Alexander and Michelle Abedi were approved for a conditional use permit to allow the operation of an Air BnB in an R-1 zone located at 2107 27th Street in Great Bend. With the addition of the house on 27th Street, Great Bend Building Official Logan Burns said...
Traffic flow to change at 10th & Harrison during traffic light repair
Great Bend city crews will be replacing a damaged traffic light Tuesday, Sept. 20 at the intersection of 10th Street and Harrison Street. The light was damaged from a wind storm last December. Great Bend City Administrator Kendal Francis said the pole was replaced Monday and the lights will be...
Great Bend City Council meeting agenda (9/19)
Sept. 19 - 6:30 p.m. The council meeting will be livestreamed for the public to view on the city council Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/gbcitycouncil/. The public is free to comment on items not listed on the agenda. Comments should be limited to three minutes. D. New Business. 1. Councilmember Reports. 2....
Kansas man, 19, dies when off-road vehicle hits bull in middle of road, KHP says
The man was driving a 2017 Polaris UTV.
