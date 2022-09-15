Read full article on original website
New York spent $250M on tech to fight Covid that no one uses
National Guard personnel are managing New York's ventilator stockpile, one example of the equipment left behind after governments went on pandemic-fueled spending sprees.
No More Muskets? Popular & Educational Reenactment Canceled in New York
What will happen to things like Civil War reenactments with New York's confusing new gun laws? Is it even legal to brandish a musket for historical or entertainment purposes?. That's what organizers of Herkimer County's Living History Weekend found themselves asking recently. They ultimately decided to pull the plug on their educational event, fearing legal backlash.
Don’t Throw This Out! New York State Is Mailing Families $100s
As we end September and head into the homestretch of 2022, New Yorkers are feeling an increased amount of stress for upcoming holiday expenses. If you’re worried about how inflation is going to affect your seasonal traditions, make sure to keep an eye on what comes in the mail – New York may be sending you a pleasant surprise.
Can You Legally Mail Cannabis Edibles in New York State?
One day (maybe soon), New York State will be able to sell recreational marijuana, cannabis products, and even edible cannabis products, but until then, do you have to drive to another state to purchase them? Or can these items be mailed to you?. Come on, you buy everything else online...
New York State to send resources to Puerto Rico
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)– Hurricane Fiona has hit Puerto Rico. The island is now facing torrential rain fall and catastrophic flooding. New York State, which has a large Puerto Rican population, is sending resources such as drones to help survey the damage. The state is also sending Spanish speaking New York State Troopers which Puerto Rican […]
Outsourced NYC Trash is Causing a ‘Never-Ending Odor Event’ Upstate, Lawsuit Alleges
Residents in upstate New York are putting a new statewide constitutional right to its first test in two lawsuits filed this spring, alleging that a landfill receiving garbage from the city is disrupting their right to clean air and a healthful environment. Residents in upstate New York are putting a...
longisland.com
Governor Hochul Announces MTA/LIRR Systemwide Ridership Record
Governor Kathy Hochul has announced that the Metropolitan Transportation Authority set a systemwide ridership record, carrying more than 5.6 million riders. The subway and buses carried more than 5.2 million riders, both setting records. Subway ridership surpassed the previous record, carrying 3,734,742 last Wednesday, a 28.5 percent increase from the comparable day in 2021. Bus ridership hit the 1.5 million-mark with a preliminary total of 1,523,000 riders, which is expected to rise by approximately 15 percent when the rider count is complete.
uticaphoenix.net
State News: Gov. Hochul Updates New Yorkers on Progress Combatting Covid-19
Governor Kathy Hochul today updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19. “As we continue to navigate the start of the fall season, I urge all New Yorkers to take steps to better protect themselves against COVID-19,” Governor Hochul said. “Take advantage of the latest tools and resources at our disposal in order to keep our families and our communities safe. Test before gatherings or travel and if you test positive, talk to your doctor about potential treatment options.”
buckeyefirearms.org
New York Governor Hochul & Democrats Defy SCOTUS, Instead Make NY Gun Laws Worse
The Hochul Government did not make changes to the New York Gun Law, NY CLS Penal § 400.00 et. seq., to comply with the High Court’s rulings in Bruen, but, rather, drafted the amendments to constrain and, in fact, eliminate lawful concealed handgun carry throughout the State, consistent with her Government’s plans to effectively negate exercise of the fundamental, unalienable natural law right codified in the Second Amendment.
New York State Thruway Toll Evaders to Have Registration Suspended
The Thruway Authority is no longer going easy on toll evaders. The New York State Thruway is the fifth busiest toll road in the United States, and it's a major route for Hudson Valley travelers, and long-distance travelers, linking the cities of Toronto and Buffalo with Boston and New York City. Operated by the New York State Thruway Authority (NYSTA), the 496-mile mainline toll road extends from the New York City line at Yonkers to the Pennsylvania state line at Ripley, NY by way of I-87 and I-90through Albany, Syracuse, and Buffalo.
Here’s How To Get Paid $180 To Role Play For The Day In Upstate New York
Want to get paid around $200 to role play for the day in Upstate New York? Now is your chance in Rome. According to Oneida County, Intelligence Advanced Research Projects Activity is conducting research at Griffiss Business and Technology Park. What they are looking for is hundreds of people to act as "basic role-players" for one day. That day will be between September 20th-27th. The pay is $180 for the day. You can't go wrong with that easy cash.
The Best State to Be a Teacher? It’s New York, and Now We Know Why
School is back in-session in New York, and teachers across the Empire State are back to work for a new school year. Being a teacher is a rewarding job, but certainly comes its fair share of challenges. You're asked to manage tens, if not hundreds, of kids and their parents at once. You have to battle the frustrations brought about by technology, and create an environment that allows kids to learn, without giving them undue stress and anxiety.
10 Roadside Attractions and Oddities of New York State! Have You Been?
New York is a unique place. I'm not talking about Manhattan. I'm referring to New York State where we have had a U.F.O. sighting or two. One of our towns, Whitehall, holds the distinction of 'Big Foot Sighting Capital of the World' and there is an egg in Albany that artists perform inside of. This is just scratching the surface.
How Does New York State Legally Define What Stalking Is?
Is there someone that is creeping you out? Do they show up where you are? Do they send you emails? Notes? Gifts that make your skin crawl?. You might refer to them as your 'stalker,' but what does New York State define stalking as? Legally, that is. When can you know that you need to speak up and get the police involved?
longisland.com
Governor Hochul Announces Plan for Long Island South Shore Estuary Reserve
Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the release of the 2022 Long Island South Shore Estuary Reserve Comprehensive Management Plan update. The plan focuses on current priorities facing the South Shore Estuary Reserve, such as climate change, resiliency, water quality, habitat restoration and public use of the estuary. The Final 2022 Long Island South Shore Estuary Reserve Comprehensive Management Plan Update is available here. This announcement coincides with National Estuaries Week and Climate Week.
This Deadly Virus Detected for First Time in NY State Deer! Are You In Danger?
The Department of Environmental Conservation have discovered New York State's very first case of a virus that has proven to be deadly to the deer population. There is no available treatment and no way to prevent this virus from infecting White-tailed deer. What about our pets? What about you and me?
Gov. Hochul: Security cameras to be installed in each subway car in NYC
Gov. Kathy Hochul announced a $6 million plan to install security cameras in each subway car in New York City in an effort to increase rider safety.
It’s Mafia Monday! Here are 5 Best ‘Bills Backers’ Bars in Upstate New York
If you're looking to head out and join other Bills Mafia to watch the game vs. the Tennesee Titans tonight at Highmark Stadium in Buffalo, it'll cost you, we've heard that 3rd party ticket sellers are asking for somewhere in the neighborhood of $300 for nosebleed seats!. Looking for a...
NBC New York
NY AG Demands Federal Probe Into Puerto Rico Blackout During Fiona, Other Failures
New York's attorney general called Tuesday for a federal investigation into Puerto Rico energy provider LUMA and the U.S. territory's overall power situation after Hurricane Fiona caused an island-wide blackout nearly five years to the day of the Maria catastrophe -- and despite billions of U.S. dollars spent to strengthen its electrical grid.
War Reenactments Cancelled Due to State’s New Gun Laws
New York's new and strict gun laws are preventing history buffs from teaching history through realistic reenactments. The State of New York is rich in both Revolutionary War and Civil War history. According to Parks.NY, the battle of Saratoga was a major turning point of the war. Some important history...
