Saint Joseph’s College of Maine is pleased to welcome Dr. Hernan Bucheli as our new Vice President for Enrollment. Dr. Bucheli brings to us a wealth of admission and enrollment experience developed over a 25 year plus career. Most recently, he assisted Schreiner University in Texas to bring in the largest first year class in its history with 372 first-time students. He had similar success at Albion College, where he served as Vice President for Enrollment Management and Strategic Initiatives from 2019 through 2021.

STANDISH, ME ・ 8 HOURS AGO