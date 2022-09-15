More than 60 events make up inaugural WVU Week of Purpose, kickoff for work of new Purpose Center to inspire pursuits of passion

Read full article on original website
Related
lootpress.com
WVU plans bell-ringing ceremony to remember students
MORGANTOWN, WV (LOOTPRESS) – West Virginia University will hold a bell-ringing ceremony, coordinated by the Office of Campus and Community Life and Alpha Phi Omega, a national service fraternity, on Friday (Sept. 23) in remembrance of Joseph Harim, Robert Hopper, Kristen Kief and Cade Milburn. Harim, a recent sport...
lootpress.com
WVDOT is hiring entry level Transportation Engineering Technician Trainees and bridge safety inspectors
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The West Virginia Department of Transportation (WVDOT) is actively hiring entry level Transportation Engineering Technician Trainees (TRET) and bridge inspectors to work in Marshall County, and may have a position that’s just right for you!. Fill out your online application beginning Monday, Sept. 19,...
lootpress.com
Man charged with first degree murder after firing into vehicle
MORGANTOWN, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A man has been charged with first degree murder after firing several shots into an occupied vehicle on Sunday. According to reports from the Morgantown Police Department, a male suspect who would later be identified as Eric Alastair Sneed, 34 years of age, approached an occupied vehicle parked on the south side of the street on the 200 block of Walnut Street on Sunday, September 18, 2022 at approximately 3:07am.
Comments / 0