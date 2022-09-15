More than 60 events make up inaugural WVU Week of Purpose, kickoff for work of new Purpose Center to inspire pursuits of passion

MORGANTOWN, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A man has been charged with first degree murder after firing several shots into an occupied vehicle on Sunday. According to reports from the Morgantown Police Department, a male suspect who would later be identified as Eric Alastair Sneed, 34 years of age, approached an occupied vehicle parked on the south side of the street on the 200 block of Walnut Street on Sunday, September 18, 2022 at approximately 3:07am.

