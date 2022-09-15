Read full article on original website
Sony Pictures Announces A New Karate Kid Movie, But Delays Kraven The Hunter
Sony Pictures released their 2023-2024 theatrical release schedule and announced that a new Karate Kid film was scheduled to open on June 7, 2024. Sony also delayed the Spider-Man universe films Kraven the Hunter and Madame Web. Kraven the Hunter, starring Aaron Taylor-Johnson will now be released on October 6,...
New Apex Legends Prime Gaming Loot Drop Features Spooky Octane Skin
September's Apex Legends Prime Gaming loot just dropped, giving subscribers to the service access to an exclusive trio of cosmetics, including a seemingly Halloween-themed skin for Octane. To obtain this month's cosmetics, log in to Prime Gaming and make sure your Amazon account, Twitch account, and EA account are all...
Massive GTA 6 Leak Unveils Screenshots And Early Footage
A massive trove of Grand Theft Auto VI assets, including pre-alpha footage and multiple screenshots, were released to public forums early Sunday morning. The assets were reportedly taken from Rockstar's servers by a single hacker calling themselves "teapotuberhacker," who also claims to have "GTA 5 and 6 source code and assets" as well as a "GTA 6 test build."
GTA 6: Industry Vets Give Devs At Rockstar Support Following Leaks
Details about and footage of Rockstar's Grand Theft Auto 6, the highly anticipated sequel to one of the best-selling games of all time, leaked over the weekend. Someone, by some means, obtained what was believed to be a trove of assets for the game in one of the biggest gaming leaks in recent memory. Developers from across the industry have reacted to the fallout, sharing sympathy for the developers at Rockstar.
Deathloop Director Gives Fans Tips As Game Finally Launches On Xbox Series X|S
Deathloop is finally available on Xbox Series X|S consoles from today, and with the game also available through Xbox Game Pass and PS Plus Extra and Premium subscriptions, it's a safe bet that the Arkane-developed game is about to experience big download numbers this week. A first-person shooter that mixes time travel with a beautiful art direction and gameplay that encourages players to explore the island of Blackreef, Deathloop's learning curve can be daunting in its opening hours.
TimeLine Walker Dark World
TimeLine Walker Dark World
Dragon Quest Treasures Preorder Guide: Bonuses, Release Date, And More
Dragon Quest Treasures, a spin-off game from the iconic JPRG series, is slated to release on December 9 for Nintendo Switch. If you’re eager to check out the unique adventure, preorders have officially opened and come with a slew of bonus content. Here’s what you need to know about Dragon Quest Treasures preorders before reserving a copy.
EA CEO Thinks Confusion Over Call Of Duty's Future Can Help Battlefield Succeed
Electronic Arts CEO Andrew Wilson has said the ongoing confusion about the future of Call of Duty, and specifically if it will become an Xbox-only franchise, could help EA's Battlefield series soar higher. During a Goldman Sachs speaking event recently, Wilson said Battlefield being a multiplatform game made for Xbox,...
11 Games Added To PlayStation Plus Extra, Including Deathloop
The latest batch of games for PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium members are available to download now. A whopping 11 games have been added to the library for both membership tiers, including Arkane's time-traveling first-person shooter Deathloop. September's lineup of PS Plus Extra/Premium games offers a nice mix of genres. PlayStation Plus Premium members can play even more games thanks to a handful of additions to the classics library.
Cyberpunk: Edgerunners' Atrocious Subtitles Make It Almost Unwatchable
The genre and aesthetic of cyberpunk have been on the edges of the mainstream for decades thanks to stories like Neuromancer, Blade Runner, and Ghost in the Shell. It exploded in 2020, however, when CD Projekt Red's Cyberpunk 2077 hit consoles. Whatever any of us might feel about that game, it was a huge deal. Recently, the promised Cyberpunk anime, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, finally hit Netflix. It is, by any metric, an absolutely gorgeous show. It has a killer voice cast in both English and Japanese. And it's almost unwatchable when you watch it with subtitles.
GTA 6 Leak and Gameplay Details, Explained | GameSpot News
Well, what else is there to talk about? The Grand Theft Auto 6 leak. How did it happen? What was in it? What is Rockstar’s response? Here’s everything you need to know about the biggest leak the gaming industry has ever seen. Now, before we get into this,...
Diablo 4 Gameplay Leaks Show Barbarian Combat And Open World
Around 40 minutes of leaked Diablo 4 footage has emerged. The footage is from a test-build of the highly anticipated action RPG. The leak consists of two videos, one is around five minutes and the other is a little over 38 minutes. As indicated by PC Gamer, a link to both videos was posted in the Gaming Leaks and Rumours subreddit by user iV1rus. The footage shows a barbarian character exploring a city, and then heading out beyond the city walls to fight enemies and explore. The videos were likely pulled from a private Discord stream, as heavily edited voices talk over the footage and the sound of Discord notifications can be heard.
Respawn Hosting Two Apex Legends AMAs Ahead Of Beast Of Prey Event
Beast of Prey, Apex Legends' latest collection event, goes live later today at 11 AM PT / 1 PM ET, but players of the popular hero shooter were met with a surprise this morning when the game's developers announced they'll be hosting two Reddit AMAs. The first AMA will take place today, September 20, at 1 PM PT / 4 PM ET. Today's AMA is focused on the game's new Gun Run mode and "all things LTMs," with developers possibly releasing new information about current or future limited-time modes.
All Apex Legends Beast Of Prey Event Cosmetics
Apex Legends' new Alien vs. Predator-themed Collection Event, Beast of Prey, just went live, bringing 24 premium cosmetics to the game, along with a new Heirloom weapon for Loba and a free reward track featuring stat trackers for Vantage and Horizon. Most of the legend skins have a decidedly Predator-like...
Planet Barren Objective
Planet Barren Objective
Dragon Ball: The Breakers Open Beta Kicks Off On September 21
Bandai Namco has announced that an open beta for Dragon Ball: The Breakers will be held this week. The game, which looks like a mix between Dead by Daylight and the iconic anime series, features a group of players working together to survive being destroyed by major Dragon Ball Z villains such as Frieza, Majin Buu, or Cell.
Fortnite Chrome Splash Explained And Where To Find It
Fortnite Chapter 3, Season 4 has brought a ton of changes to the battle royale, and one of the biggest of them is the new throwable item called Chrome Splash. You're gonna get to know these little guys really well over the next few months, but it'll be a minute before we work out all the good strategies for them. So, for now, let's take a look at the basics so you have some idea of what you're getting into with these Chrome Splashes before you start slinging them around. Trust me, you're gonna like this.
