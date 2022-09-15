ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Comments / 0

Related
Gamespot

Sony Pictures Announces A New Karate Kid Movie, But Delays Kraven The Hunter

Sony Pictures released their 2023-2024 theatrical release schedule and announced that a new Karate Kid film was scheduled to open on June 7, 2024. Sony also delayed the Spider-Man universe films Kraven the Hunter and Madame Web. Kraven the Hunter, starring Aaron Taylor-Johnson will now be released on October 6,...
MOVIES
Gamespot

New Apex Legends Prime Gaming Loot Drop Features Spooky Octane Skin

September's Apex Legends Prime Gaming loot just dropped, giving subscribers to the service access to an exclusive trio of cosmetics, including a seemingly Halloween-themed skin for Octane. To obtain this month's cosmetics, log in to Prime Gaming and make sure your Amazon account, Twitch account, and EA account are all...
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Massive GTA 6 Leak Unveils Screenshots And Early Footage

A massive trove of Grand Theft Auto VI assets, including pre-alpha footage and multiple screenshots, were released to public forums early Sunday morning. The assets were reportedly taken from Rockstar's servers by a single hacker calling themselves "teapotuberhacker," who also claims to have "GTA 5 and 6 source code and assets" as well as a "GTA 6 test build."
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

GTA 6: Industry Vets Give Devs At Rockstar Support Following Leaks

Details about and footage of Rockstar's Grand Theft Auto 6, the highly anticipated sequel to one of the best-selling games of all time, leaked over the weekend. Someone, by some means, obtained what was believed to be a trove of assets for the game in one of the biggest gaming leaks in recent memory. Developers from across the industry have reacted to the fallout, sharing sympathy for the developers at Rockstar.
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Geoff Keighley
Person
Conan O'brien
Person
Jordan Peele
Person
Lea Seydoux
Person
Margaret Qualley
Person
Guillermo Del Toro
Person
Hideo Kojima
Person
Mads Mikkelsen
Person
Norman Reedus
Person
Elle Fanning
Person
Troy Baker
Gamespot

Deathloop Director Gives Fans Tips As Game Finally Launches On Xbox Series X|S

Deathloop is finally available on Xbox Series X|S consoles from today, and with the game also available through Xbox Game Pass and PS Plus Extra and Premium subscriptions, it's a safe bet that the Arkane-developed game is about to experience big download numbers this week. A first-person shooter that mixes time travel with a beautiful art direction and gameplay that encourages players to explore the island of Blackreef, Deathloop's learning curve can be daunting in its opening hours.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

TimeLine Walker Dark World

Sign In to follow. Follow TimeLine Walker Dark World, and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.
TV & VIDEOS
Gamespot

Dragon Quest Treasures Preorder Guide: Bonuses, Release Date, And More

Dragon Quest Treasures, a spin-off game from the iconic JPRG series, is slated to release on December 9 for Nintendo Switch. If you’re eager to check out the unique adventure, preorders have officially opened and come with a slew of bonus content. Here’s what you need to know about Dragon Quest Treasures preorders before reserving a copy.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Teases#Video Game
Gamespot

11 Games Added To PlayStation Plus Extra, Including Deathloop

The latest batch of games for PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium members are available to download now. A whopping 11 games have been added to the library for both membership tiers, including Arkane's time-traveling first-person shooter Deathloop. September's lineup of PS Plus Extra/Premium games offers a nice mix of genres. PlayStation Plus Premium members can play even more games thanks to a handful of additions to the classics library.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners' Atrocious Subtitles Make It Almost Unwatchable

The genre and aesthetic of cyberpunk have been on the edges of the mainstream for decades thanks to stories like Neuromancer, Blade Runner, and Ghost in the Shell. It exploded in 2020, however, when CD Projekt Red's Cyberpunk 2077 hit consoles. Whatever any of us might feel about that game, it was a huge deal. Recently, the promised Cyberpunk anime, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, finally hit Netflix. It is, by any metric, an absolutely gorgeous show. It has a killer voice cast in both English and Japanese. And it's almost unwatchable when you watch it with subtitles.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

GTA 6 Leak and Gameplay Details, Explained | GameSpot News

Well, what else is there to talk about? The Grand Theft Auto 6 leak. How did it happen? What was in it? What is Rockstar’s response? Here’s everything you need to know about the biggest leak the gaming industry has ever seen. Now, before we get into this,...
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Diablo 4 Gameplay Leaks Show Barbarian Combat And Open World

Around 40 minutes of leaked Diablo 4 footage has emerged. The footage is from a test-build of the highly anticipated action RPG. The leak consists of two videos, one is around five minutes and the other is a little over 38 minutes. As indicated by PC Gamer, a link to both videos was posted in the Gaming Leaks and Rumours subreddit by user iV1rus. The footage shows a barbarian character exploring a city, and then heading out beyond the city walls to fight enemies and explore. The videos were likely pulled from a private Discord stream, as heavily edited voices talk over the footage and the sound of Discord notifications can be heard.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Instagram
Gamespot

Evening Vibes

We have no news or videos for Evening Vibes. Sorry!
LIFESTYLE
Gamespot

Respawn Hosting Two Apex Legends AMAs Ahead Of Beast Of Prey Event

Beast of Prey, Apex Legends' latest collection event, goes live later today at 11 AM PT / 1 PM ET, but players of the popular hero shooter were met with a surprise this morning when the game's developers announced they'll be hosting two Reddit AMAs. The first AMA will take place today, September 20, at 1 PM PT / 4 PM ET. Today's AMA is focused on the game's new Gun Run mode and "all things LTMs," with developers possibly releasing new information about current or future limited-time modes.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

All Apex Legends Beast Of Prey Event Cosmetics

Apex Legends' new Alien vs. Predator-themed Collection Event, Beast of Prey, just went live, bringing 24 premium cosmetics to the game, along with a new Heirloom weapon for Loba and a free reward track featuring stat trackers for Vantage and Horizon. Most of the legend skins have a decidedly Predator-like...
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Planet Barren Objective

Sign In to follow. Follow Planet Barren Objective, and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.
TECHNOLOGY
Gamespot

Dragon Ball: The Breakers Open Beta Kicks Off On September 21

Bandai Namco has announced that an open beta for Dragon Ball: The Breakers will be held this week. The game, which looks like a mix between Dead by Daylight and the iconic anime series, features a group of players working together to survive being destroyed by major Dragon Ball Z villains such as Frieza, Majin Buu, or Cell.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Fortnite Chrome Splash Explained And Where To Find It

Fortnite Chapter 3, Season 4 has brought a ton of changes to the battle royale, and one of the biggest of them is the new throwable item called Chrome Splash. You're gonna get to know these little guys really well over the next few months, but it'll be a minute before we work out all the good strategies for them. So, for now, let's take a look at the basics so you have some idea of what you're getting into with these Chrome Splashes before you start slinging them around. Trust me, you're gonna like this.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy