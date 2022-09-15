ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Comments / 8

Related
KRQE News 13

1 dead in downtown Albuquerque shooting

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police are investigating a deadly shooting in downtown Albuquerque. APD says they were called to a neighborhood near 12th and Mountain at around 4:00 p.m. Monday. Police say a man, now identified as Carlos Romero, died from his injuries. APD says Romero was involved in a confrontation with Frank Arnaudville, which […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

APD investigate suspicious death in southwest Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating after a dead body was found near 94th and Central Tuesday. APD says officers responded to the area and found the dead individual on the side of the road. They say this incident is being investigated as a suspicious death. No other information is available at […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Brother of Fabian Gonzales pleads not guilty to August murder

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The suspect accused of shooting and killing a man after an argument over speeding, has pleaded not guilty. But Joseph Gonzales is already being held behind bars. Gonzales is accused of shooting and killing Abner Antillon outside his south valley house. Video shows him opening fire after turning around.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Fox News

Police: 4 randomly stabbed in Albuquerque, suspect arrested

A suspect has been arrested after allegedly stabbing and wounding four people in Albuquerque, New Mexico, in apparent random acts, according to police. Three people were stabbed downtown, while another was stabbed further west on Central Sunday afternoon, a police spokesman told The Albuquerque Journal. Local media outlets have identified...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Albuquerque, NM
Crime & Safety
City
Albuquerque, NM
KRQE News 13

Police search for southeast Albuquerque murder suspect

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is searching for a suspect accused in a September 9th shooting. Police say around 4:35 p.m. Raul Zapata, 51, was shot and killed while sitting in his vehicle at the Alon on Central and Tramway. Police have released photos of the suspects vehicle. Anyone with information is asked […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Police: fight at Sandia High may have involved gun

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Sandia High School has lifted a “shelter in place” status after an Albuquerque Police response to an on-campus fight that may have involved a firearm. APD says there have been no reports of any injuries or gunshots. The situation unfolded in the noon-hour Monday. In a tweet, Albuquerque Police officers are conducting a […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Suspect in custody after SWAT situation in Southwest Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department’s SWAT team was activated Monday morning. Police say officers responded to the area of Torretta Dr. and Tower Rd. to a domestic dispute. APD says during the incident one person refused to comply and barricaded themselves inside the residence. The SWAT team was activated and around 7 a.m. […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Homicide Detectives#Violent Crime
rrobserver.com

Man charged in connection with Sunday stabbings

Leroy told officers he has regular blackouts where he does not remember his actions — Complaint. The man accused of stabbing four people along Central in Albuquerque on Sunday told police that he has regular blackouts and can’t remember the incident, according to a criminal complaint filed in Metropolitan Court.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

Albuquerque police investigate fatal downtown shooting

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a downtown shooting that left one dead at 1025 12th St. NW around 4:14 p.m., Monday. APD officers found a male with a gunshot wound at the scene. He was transported to a hospital and is dead, according to APD. One...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
rrobserver.com

Leads sought in November 2020 homicide in Rio Rancho

Donald “Soza” Miller’s body was found on Rio Rancho’s west mesa on Nov. 5, nearly two years ago. Sandoval County Sheriff’s Det. Paul Linson said it was a “pretty violent crime scene,” and it is believed more than one person was involved in the murder. A young adult male was arrested on Sept. 16, in connection with the crime. Linson said he was released Monday.
RIO RANCHO, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KRQE News 13

KRQE Newsfeed: Downtown stabbings, Las Cruces mourns, Storm chances, Redistricting vote, Painting low riders

Monday’s Top Stories Albuquerque man arrested for sex crime against minor New Mexico State Fair Grand Champion Steer racks up $11,000 bill Las Cruces man arrested after disappearing from hospital Film expo aims to help community with media careers Central New Mexico Community College student flees war in Ukraine, shares story New Mexico seeing threats […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

Missing New Mexico woman found dead, husband arrested

VALENCIA COUNTY, N.M. — Valencia County Sheriff's Office held a news conference surrounding details of Karla Aguilera's, 37, death Monday. Her husband, Rosalio Aguilera-Gamboa, 50, and Maria Guadalupe Nevarez Aguilera, 50, are currently in Finney County Jail in Garden City, Kansas. "We need to tie up some ends in...
VALENCIA COUNTY, NM
Daniella Cressman

A Missing New Mexico Woman Has Been Found Dead

"A missing New Mexico woman was found dead and her husband has been arrested in Kansas on suspicion of her murder." —Ryan Boetel. "On Sept. 14, New Mexico Department of Transportation employees working on a road sign on Highway 60 near Mountainair found Karla Aguilera dead and in bushes about 20 feet from the roadway, according to a criminal complaint filed by a Valencia County Sheriff's Office deputy. She had been shot and was wearing a torn and partially removed skirt, according to the complaint. Aguilera's daughters had reported her missing on Sept. 6. They told deputies that their step father, Rosalio Aguilera Gamboa, 50, had taken their mother to a hotel two days prior and wouldn't tell them which hotel." —Ryan Boetel.
MOUNTAINAIR, NM
KRQE News 13

Owners displaced after housefire in northwest Albuquerque

Albuquerque Fire Rescue extinguished a housefire near Montano and Unser Monday morning. AFR says crews responded to the fire around 2 a.m. Monday and they were met with heavy smoke coming form the garage when they arrived. Officials say the occupants of the home were able to safely evacuate. They say crews rescued a cat […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

Comments / 0

Community Policy