Read full article on original website
Related
1 dead in downtown Albuquerque shooting
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police are investigating a deadly shooting in downtown Albuquerque. APD says they were called to a neighborhood near 12th and Mountain at around 4:00 p.m. Monday. Police say a man, now identified as Carlos Romero, died from his injuries. APD says Romero was involved in a confrontation with Frank Arnaudville, which […]
APD investigate suspicious death in southwest Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating after a dead body was found near 94th and Central Tuesday. APD says officers responded to the area and found the dead individual on the side of the road. They say this incident is being investigated as a suspicious death. No other information is available at […]
Brother of Fabian Gonzales pleads not guilty to August murder
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The suspect accused of shooting and killing a man after an argument over speeding, has pleaded not guilty. But Joseph Gonzales is already being held behind bars. Gonzales is accused of shooting and killing Abner Antillon outside his south valley house. Video shows him opening fire after turning around.
Police: 4 randomly stabbed in Albuquerque, suspect arrested
A suspect has been arrested after allegedly stabbing and wounding four people in Albuquerque, New Mexico, in apparent random acts, according to police. Three people were stabbed downtown, while another was stabbed further west on Central Sunday afternoon, a police spokesman told The Albuquerque Journal. Local media outlets have identified...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Police search for southeast Albuquerque murder suspect
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is searching for a suspect accused in a September 9th shooting. Police say around 4:35 p.m. Raul Zapata, 51, was shot and killed while sitting in his vehicle at the Alon on Central and Tramway. Police have released photos of the suspects vehicle. Anyone with information is asked […]
Man, cousin arrested after New Mexico woman found dead, authorities say
TOME, N.M. (AP) — A New Mexico man and his cousin have been arrested in Kansas in connection with the shooting death of a woman that is being investigated as a homicide, authorities said Monday. Valencia County Sheriff’s officials said 37-year-old Karla Aguilera of Tome was reported missing by family members on Sept. 6. A […]
Police: fight at Sandia High may have involved gun
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Sandia High School has lifted a “shelter in place” status after an Albuquerque Police response to an on-campus fight that may have involved a firearm. APD says there have been no reports of any injuries or gunshots. The situation unfolded in the noon-hour Monday. In a tweet, Albuquerque Police officers are conducting a […]
Suspect in custody after SWAT situation in Southwest Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department’s SWAT team was activated Monday morning. Police say officers responded to the area of Torretta Dr. and Tower Rd. to a domestic dispute. APD says during the incident one person refused to comply and barricaded themselves inside the residence. The SWAT team was activated and around 7 a.m. […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
rrobserver.com
Man charged in connection with Sunday stabbings
Leroy told officers he has regular blackouts where he does not remember his actions — Complaint. The man accused of stabbing four people along Central in Albuquerque on Sunday told police that he has regular blackouts and can’t remember the incident, according to a criminal complaint filed in Metropolitan Court.
KOAT 7
Albuquerque police investigate fatal downtown shooting
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a downtown shooting that left one dead at 1025 12th St. NW around 4:14 p.m., Monday. APD officers found a male with a gunshot wound at the scene. He was transported to a hospital and is dead, according to APD. One...
rrobserver.com
Leads sought in November 2020 homicide in Rio Rancho
Donald “Soza” Miller’s body was found on Rio Rancho’s west mesa on Nov. 5, nearly two years ago. Sandoval County Sheriff’s Det. Paul Linson said it was a “pretty violent crime scene,” and it is believed more than one person was involved in the murder. A young adult male was arrested on Sept. 16, in connection with the crime. Linson said he was released Monday.
Investigators: two arrested after disappearance, murder of Tome woman
LOS LUNAS, N.M. (KRQE) – Valencia County Sheriff’s Office investigators have released new details in the murder case tied to recent disappearance of a 37-year old Tome woman. The victim, Karla Aguilera was found dead in Torrance County last Wednesday. In a news conference Monday morning, a detective with the Valencia County Sheriff’s Office said Aguilera’s […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
3 downtown stabbings could be related, Albuquerque police say
Police are actively investigating three stabbings.
Albuquerque police investigating after 1 dead in shooting
The Albuquerque Police Department (APD) released the information early Sunday morning.
KRQE Newsfeed: Downtown stabbings, Las Cruces mourns, Storm chances, Redistricting vote, Painting low riders
Monday’s Top Stories Albuquerque man arrested for sex crime against minor New Mexico State Fair Grand Champion Steer racks up $11,000 bill Las Cruces man arrested after disappearing from hospital Film expo aims to help community with media careers Central New Mexico Community College student flees war in Ukraine, shares story New Mexico seeing threats […]
KOAT 7
Missing New Mexico woman found dead, husband arrested
VALENCIA COUNTY, N.M. — Valencia County Sheriff's Office held a news conference surrounding details of Karla Aguilera's, 37, death Monday. Her husband, Rosalio Aguilera-Gamboa, 50, and Maria Guadalupe Nevarez Aguilera, 50, are currently in Finney County Jail in Garden City, Kansas. "We need to tie up some ends in...
A Missing New Mexico Woman Has Been Found Dead
"A missing New Mexico woman was found dead and her husband has been arrested in Kansas on suspicion of her murder." —Ryan Boetel. "On Sept. 14, New Mexico Department of Transportation employees working on a road sign on Highway 60 near Mountainair found Karla Aguilera dead and in bushes about 20 feet from the roadway, according to a criminal complaint filed by a Valencia County Sheriff's Office deputy. She had been shot and was wearing a torn and partially removed skirt, according to the complaint. Aguilera's daughters had reported her missing on Sept. 6. They told deputies that their step father, Rosalio Aguilera Gamboa, 50, had taken their mother to a hotel two days prior and wouldn't tell them which hotel." —Ryan Boetel.
Owners displaced after housefire in northwest Albuquerque
Albuquerque Fire Rescue extinguished a housefire near Montano and Unser Monday morning. AFR says crews responded to the fire around 2 a.m. Monday and they were met with heavy smoke coming form the garage when they arrived. Officials say the occupants of the home were able to safely evacuate. They say crews rescued a cat […]
KOAT 7
Investigation underway after pursuit ends in deadly shooting involving BCSO deputies
BERNALILLO COUNTY, N.M. — Bernalillo County Sherriff's Office deputies are investigating a shooting involving a deputy that left one dead in the South Valley. The shooting happened after a pursuit at Isleta Boulevard SW and Camino Del Valle SW. All deputies involved are uninjured and the suspect is now dead, according to BCSO.
Valencia County officials: Missing Tome woman found dead
The woman was originally reported missing on September 6.
Comments / 8