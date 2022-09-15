ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ames, IA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KCCI.com

Broadlawns Medical Center severs ties with coffee shop

DES MOINES, Iowa — Broadlawns Medical Center has cut ties with a coffee shop after staff had concerns about its mission statement. The coffee shop, Freedom Blend, is part of Freedom Ministries, which provides young adults with work training and life skills. Broadlawns sent the following statement to KCCI:
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Ankeny High School postgame celebration under investigation

PLEASANT HILL, Iowa — The Ankeny High School football team's post-game celebration on Friday night is under investigation. The Hawks handed the top-ranked South East Polk Rams their first loss of the season. After their win, videos surfaced online afterward showing a rowdy Ankeny celebration and possible damage to...
ANKENY, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ames, IA
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Business
Ames, IA
Business
KCCI.com

Traffic safety crackdown near Ankeny results in 88 citations

ANKENY, Iowa — Ankeny police report two people were arrested and 88 citations were issued during last Friday'straffic safety crackdown on Interstate 35. The crackdown involved 19 officers from Ankeny, the Iowa State Patrol and the Iowa Department of Transportation.
ANKENY, IA
KCCI.com

Flu spike abroad could foreshadow challenging season in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa — Australia may be roughly 9,000 miles from Iowa, but a flu spike during its winter season has caught the attention of health officials in Polk County. The Southern Hemisphere, which has opposite seasons to Iowa, can foreshadow the conditions that may arrive for flu season.
POLK COUNTY, IA
KCCI.com

People in this Iowa town won't pay property taxes this year

ZEARING, Iowa — People in Zearing won't pay any property taxes this fiscal year. That's because city officials failed to file the budget on time. The deadline was March 31, but the state said Zearing didn't file the budget until July 5. Le Roy, a small town in Decatur...
ZEARING, IA
KCCI.com

Assault allegations raised against US Senate candidate Mike Franken

DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa Field Report, a conservative political website, is reporting that a former campaign staffer for Mike Franken, the Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate, said he assaulted her earlier this year. Kimberley Strope-Boggus worked on Franken's campaign until she says she was fired at the end...
DES MOINES, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crumbl Cookies
KCCI.com

State patrol: Reckless driving leads to serious crash that injured 2

HAMILTON COUNTY, Iowa — Two people are in the hospital after reckless driving led to a serious crash, according to the Iowa State Patrol. According to troopers, 26-year-old Viliami Wight, of Auburn, Washington, was eluding law enforcement at a high rate of speed on Monday night. Viliami's vehicle crossed...
AUBURN, WA
KCCI.com

Minburn under boil order after water main break

MINBURN, Iowa — Minburn is under a boil order after a water main broke in the northern part of the city. Xenia Rural Water District reported on Monday that the water main has been fixed. The advisory remains in effect. Minburn residents are asked to boil water intended for...
MINBURN, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
KCCI.com

Doug Jensen's trial begins Monday, here's what to expect

WASHINGTON — The Des Moines man seen at the front of the pack of rioters inside the United States Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021 will stand trial starting Monday in Washington D.C. Doug Jensen faces several charges, including assaulting, resisting or impeding a police officer, disorderly conduct, violent entry and disorderly conduct in a capitol building, and more.
WASHINGTON, DC

Comments / 0

Community Policy