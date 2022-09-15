Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KCCI.com
Broadlawns Medical Center severs ties with coffee shop
DES MOINES, Iowa — Broadlawns Medical Center has cut ties with a coffee shop after staff had concerns about its mission statement. The coffee shop, Freedom Blend, is part of Freedom Ministries, which provides young adults with work training and life skills. Broadlawns sent the following statement to KCCI:
KCCI.com
Iowa community plants trees to replace what was lost in 2020 derecho
MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa — The Marshalltown Community School District is in the process of planting more than 100 trees to help replace what was lost in the2020 derecho. The school district is using a $12,000 grant. By the end of the week, five schools will have planted about 114 trees.
KCCI.com
Price Chopper on Merle Hay Road shuts down and leaves people with fewer options
DES MOINES, Iowa — A popular Des Moines grocery store is closed for good. The Price Chopper on Merle Hay Road closed its doors on Sunday. Customers told KCCI they're sad to see the store go. "It's sad to see any place closing down, we've seen it a lot...
KCCI.com
Ankeny High School postgame celebration under investigation
PLEASANT HILL, Iowa — The Ankeny High School football team's post-game celebration on Friday night is under investigation. The Hawks handed the top-ranked South East Polk Rams their first loss of the season. After their win, videos surfaced online afterward showing a rowdy Ankeny celebration and possible damage to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KCCI.com
Traffic safety crackdown near Ankeny results in 88 citations
ANKENY, Iowa — Ankeny police report two people were arrested and 88 citations were issued during last Friday'straffic safety crackdown on Interstate 35. The crackdown involved 19 officers from Ankeny, the Iowa State Patrol and the Iowa Department of Transportation.
KCCI.com
Flu spike abroad could foreshadow challenging season in Iowa
DES MOINES, Iowa — Australia may be roughly 9,000 miles from Iowa, but a flu spike during its winter season has caught the attention of health officials in Polk County. The Southern Hemisphere, which has opposite seasons to Iowa, can foreshadow the conditions that may arrive for flu season.
KCCI.com
People in this Iowa town won't pay property taxes this year
ZEARING, Iowa — People in Zearing won't pay any property taxes this fiscal year. That's because city officials failed to file the budget on time. The deadline was March 31, but the state said Zearing didn't file the budget until July 5. Le Roy, a small town in Decatur...
KCCI.com
Assault allegations raised against US Senate candidate Mike Franken
DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa Field Report, a conservative political website, is reporting that a former campaign staffer for Mike Franken, the Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate, said he assaulted her earlier this year. Kimberley Strope-Boggus worked on Franken's campaign until she says she was fired at the end...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KCCI.com
State patrol: Reckless driving leads to serious crash that injured 2
HAMILTON COUNTY, Iowa — Two people are in the hospital after reckless driving led to a serious crash, according to the Iowa State Patrol. According to troopers, 26-year-old Viliami Wight, of Auburn, Washington, was eluding law enforcement at a high rate of speed on Monday night. Viliami's vehicle crossed...
KCCI.com
Minburn under boil order after water main break
MINBURN, Iowa — Minburn is under a boil order after a water main broke in the northern part of the city. Xenia Rural Water District reported on Monday that the water main has been fixed. The advisory remains in effect. Minburn residents are asked to boil water intended for...
KCCI.com
Polk County property owners could see sizable increase in property value
POLK COUNTY, Iowa — Every odd-numbered year, the county assesses the value of all properties and looking to 2023, they are anticipating a jump. Polk County assessor Randy Ripperger said that property values have nearly doubled since last year. "This next year at 22 percent, by far that's the...
KCCI.com
Iowa family speaks out about brain disease after loved one was shot and killed by police
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — InSeptember 2020, Scott Heisler was shot and killed by police in West Des Moines. But it wasn't until after he died that his family found out he had been struggling with Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy (CTE), a degenerative brain disease their loved one was diagnosed with after his death.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KCCI.com
Doug Jensen's trial begins Monday, here's what to expect
WASHINGTON — The Des Moines man seen at the front of the pack of rioters inside the United States Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021 will stand trial starting Monday in Washington D.C. Doug Jensen faces several charges, including assaulting, resisting or impeding a police officer, disorderly conduct, violent entry and disorderly conduct in a capitol building, and more.
Comments / 0