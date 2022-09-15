ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

DeSantis pitches package of tax breaks

Gov. Ron DeSantis, running for re-election, pitched a $1.1 billion package of tax breaks Tuesday that could trim costs on items for toddlers, sports gear, pet food, and school clothes and supplies. The proposal would require approval from lawmakers during the 2023 legislative session and would be bankrolled through record...
FLORIDA STATE
St. Mary’s scuba dive shop operator among 5 convicted of defrauding VA

SAVANNAH, Ga. – A 55-year-old St. Marys, Georgia, dive shop operator pleaded guilty to lying to investigators in connection with a scheme to defraud the Department of Veterans Affairs, the Department of Justice announced last week. Theresa Whitlock faces up to five years in prison. Whitlock operated Diver’s Den...
SAINT MARYS, GA
Police: St. Marys dock breaks free of mount, 16 people hurt

ST. MARYS, Ga. – Sixteen people were hurt Tuesday when a dock in St. Marys broke free of its mount, police said. The St. Marys Police Department said people were getting ready to board a boat at the city dock near Wheeler Street around 10:30 a.m. when the gangplank that goes from the waterfront to the dock separated from its mount.
SAINT MARYS, GA
Florida Lottery introduces new scratch-off tickets

The Florida Lottery is introducing its newest $30 scratch-off game, called FLORIDA 300X THE CASH, which features four top prizes of $15 million. A special bonus spot where players can win $100, $200 or $500. $1 billion in cash prizes. Odds of winning that are 1-in-2.93. Other scratch-offs launching in...
FLORIDA STATE
Break My Soul Backyard BBQ Fundraiser

The Break My Soul Backyard Barbecue Fundraiser will be held Monday, September 26 at the Classic Car Museum from 6-9 PM. The event benefits Fostering Connections. The nonprofit provides educational programs and enrichment opportunities for youth impacted by foster care or trauma and their families throughout Northeast Florida to give youth the tools they need to discover their passion and purpose for their life. www.fosteringconnectionsfl.org.
FLORIDA STATE
Once McCain's party, Arizona GOP returns to far-right roots

PHOENIX – Simmering discontent among a segment of Arizona Republicans over John McCain's famous penchant for bucking his party boiled over in the winter of 2014 with the censure of the longtime U.S. senator. McCain's allies responded with an all-out push to reassert control over the Arizona Republican Party....
ARIZONA STATE

