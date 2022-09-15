ST. MARYS, Ga. – Sixteen people were hurt Tuesday when a dock in St. Marys broke free of its mount, police said. The St. Marys Police Department said people were getting ready to board a boat at the city dock near Wheeler Street around 10:30 a.m. when the gangplank that goes from the waterfront to the dock separated from its mount.

