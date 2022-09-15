Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mexico's 7.6 Magnitude Earthquake was Experienced by a Mount Laurel, NJ NativeBridget MulroyMount Laurel, NJ
What to Eat & Drink at Morgan's Pier Fall Fest on the Delaware WaterfrontMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
New Liberty Distillery Launches Bloody Butcher Sour Mash Straight Bourbon WhiskeyMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Composting in the City: My Food Waste SolutionTeressa P.Philadelphia, PA
Park & Rec Group Gets Key AwardsGregory VellnerYardley, PA
Related
News4Jax.com
DeSantis pitches package of tax breaks
Gov. Ron DeSantis, running for re-election, pitched a $1.1 billion package of tax breaks Tuesday that could trim costs on items for toddlers, sports gear, pet food, and school clothes and supplies. The proposal would require approval from lawmakers during the 2023 legislative session and would be bankrolled through record...
News4Jax.com
St. Mary’s scuba dive shop operator among 5 convicted of defrauding VA
SAVANNAH, Ga. – A 55-year-old St. Marys, Georgia, dive shop operator pleaded guilty to lying to investigators in connection with a scheme to defraud the Department of Veterans Affairs, the Department of Justice announced last week. Theresa Whitlock faces up to five years in prison. Whitlock operated Diver’s Den...
News4Jax.com
Local woman who experienced Hurricane Maria relives devastation as family faces Hurricane Fiona
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Jacksonville woman who witnessed the catastrophic devastation that Category 5 hurricane Maria caused in Puerto Rico shared the effect Hurricane Fiona had on her family back home over the weekend. Yanira Cardona was anxious as she held her phone tightly, watching every Hurricane Fiona update...
News4Jax.com
Police: St. Marys dock breaks free of mount, 16 people hurt
ST. MARYS, Ga. – Sixteen people were hurt Tuesday when a dock in St. Marys broke free of its mount, police said. The St. Marys Police Department said people were getting ready to board a boat at the city dock near Wheeler Street around 10:30 a.m. when the gangplank that goes from the waterfront to the dock separated from its mount.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
News4Jax.com
Florida Lottery introduces new scratch-off tickets
The Florida Lottery is introducing its newest $30 scratch-off game, called FLORIDA 300X THE CASH, which features four top prizes of $15 million. A special bonus spot where players can win $100, $200 or $500. $1 billion in cash prizes. Odds of winning that are 1-in-2.93. Other scratch-offs launching in...
News4Jax.com
Break My Soul Backyard BBQ Fundraiser
The Break My Soul Backyard Barbecue Fundraiser will be held Monday, September 26 at the Classic Car Museum from 6-9 PM. The event benefits Fostering Connections. The nonprofit provides educational programs and enrichment opportunities for youth impacted by foster care or trauma and their families throughout Northeast Florida to give youth the tools they need to discover their passion and purpose for their life. www.fosteringconnectionsfl.org.
News4Jax.com
Addiction recovery specialist on why he thinks there’s been a recent spike in fentanyl overdoses
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Two major drug recent busts in Duval and Flagler counties involve fentanyl. News4JAX spoke with Michael White who’s Executive Director at Teen Challenge, a ministry that helps people recover from addiction in Jacksonville. White is a former addict himself who is many years recovered and...
News4Jax.com
Man accused of raping Oklahoma County detainee arrested in St. Johns County: authorities
ST. JOHNS, Fla. – Members of the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Marshals service arrested a man accused of raping a woman who was reportedly handcuffed to a cell wall while he was being processed at the Oklahoma County Detention Center, law enforcement confirmed Tuesday to News4JAX.
IN THIS ARTICLE
News4Jax.com
Once McCain's party, Arizona GOP returns to far-right roots
PHOENIX – Simmering discontent among a segment of Arizona Republicans over John McCain's famous penchant for bucking his party boiled over in the winter of 2014 with the censure of the longtime U.S. senator. McCain's allies responded with an all-out push to reassert control over the Arizona Republican Party....
Comments / 0