Windows 11’s new update cadence finally makes sense
Alongside the announcement of its first major update to Windows 11 (known as the Windows 11 2022 Update), Microsoft is also dispelling some of the rumors about its update cadence for the operating system. In a briefing held with the media, the heads of Windows 11 marketing team reaffirmed the...
The rumors about the Surface Pro 9 may have been true
Details of Microsoft’s upcoming Surface Pro 9 have finally emerged via documents the company submitted to the Federal Communications Commission (FCC). It looks like it may be a successor to the ARM-powered Surface Pro X, complete with 5G capabilities. Spotted by Windows Central and Notebookcheck, the FCC documentation references...
Intel’s CEO has great news about Arc Alchemist graphics
Gamers, there is good news about Intel Arc Alchemist. It comes in the form of reassurances that the Intel Arc A770 graphics cards are basically ready for retail, and they come from none other than Intel’s own CEO, Pat Gelsinger. “We are now getting first batch of A770 cards...
The Windows 11 2022 Update has officially launched — here’s how to install it
The Windows 11 2022 Update is available to the public as of today as the first major update since Microsoft introduced its Windows 11 last year. The update is also known as Windows 11 version 22H2 and is available for both Windows 11 devices and those currently running Windows 10. Though Microsoft says the update will have a phased rollout, Windows users should be able to begin checking for the downloadable update immediately.
Spellcheckers in Google Chrome could expose your passwords
If you like to be thorough and use an advanced spellchecker, we have some bad news — your personal information could be in danger. Using the extended spellcheck in Google Chrome and Microsoft Edge transmits everything you input in order for it to be checked. Unfortunately, this includes information that should be strictly encrypted, such as passwords.
Nvidia’s $200 Jetson Orin Nano minicomputer is 80 times faster than the previous version
Nvidia announced the upcoming release of the Jetson Orin Nano, a system-on-module (SOM) that will power up the next generation of entry-level AI and robotics, during its GTC 2022 keynote today. Nvidia says this new version delivers an 80x increase in performance over the $99 Jetson Nano. The original version...
Nvidia’s monstrous RTX 4090 is 2 to 4 times faster than the RTX 3090 Ti
Nvidia made the RTX 4090 official at its special GeForce Beyond event today, following months of rumors and leaks that detailed everything about this card. It looks like the fastest graphics card ever made, and according to Nvidia, it is. But as we knew from extensive watercooler talk, it comes at the cost of 450W of power.
Nvidia RTX 4090 vs. RTX 3090 vs. RTX 3090 Ti: Which graphics card is the best?
The Nvidia RTX 4090 is an upcoming flagship graphics card that looks set to dominate high-end gaming PCs and benchmark top-10 lists in the not-too-distant future. Without much news of AMD’s upcoming next-generation cards, though, the conversation falls to how well the RTX 4090 will fare against the existing kings of the hill: the RTX 3090 and RTX 3090 Ti.
Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 16GB vs RTX 4080 12GB: A difficult choice
Nvidia has surprised us all by announcing two versions of the GeForce RTX 4080 instead of an RTX 4080 and an RTX 4070. Following the RTX 4090, the two 4080s will likely be some of the more popular GPUs in the brand-new RTX 40 “Ada Lovelace” lineup. Contents.
How to create a bibliography in Word
When you write a college essay or school paper, you'll not only need to print it out, but including a bibliography is paramount, too. The easiest way to do so is to add your citations and create a bibliography automatically in Microsoft Word per the writing format you select. Here,...
Even without the RTX 4090, Nvidia is making building a PC much more expensive
Nvidia’s RTX 4090 is on the way. The company revealed as much today during its GeForce Beyond event at GTC 2022. It promises two to four times the performance of the RTX 3090 Ti, which would make it one of the largest jumps we’ve seen in performance between generations.
LG DualUp review: the ultimate dual-monitor setup?
“The LG DualUp's odd aspect ratio makes it an excellent secondary monitor.”. Having a secondary monitor flipped vertically is a solution more and more people are trying out. That’s the exact setup the LG DualUp thrives in, despite being a monitor unlike any other that exists. Contents. Should you...
LG’s doomed Rollable phone appears on video to show us what we missed
At CES 2021, LG wowed us with a short teaser of its innovative Rollable concept phone. Unfortunately, the company shuttered its smartphone division, and with it, plans of launching its rollable display phone were also put on ice forever. However, the LG Rollable has now been detailed in a video, complete with a market-ready retail package.
Grab this LG 55-inch OLED TV deal from Walmart and save $400
Having an amazing television can totally transform your home viewing experience. OLED TV deals are definitely worth jumping on when they come around, and right now there’s a pretty great one happening at Walmart on an LG 55-inch A2 Series 4K OLED TV. Originally $1,298, it’s on sale right now for only $897, saving you over $400 off the total price. This is one of the best 4K TV deals we’ve seen lately, so keep reading to find out why you should grab one of these TVs before the deal disappears.
The Windows 11 2022 update is what we should have seen from the start
Windows 11 is getting its first major update since it launched last year, and it brings a lot of new features. From tabs and Task Manager to a built-in video editor, Windows 11 is starting to take shape; it just took us a year to get here. If you don’t...
The RTX 4090 is here, but AMD’s RDNA 3 GPUs are right around the corner
The much-anticipated Radeon RX 7000-series graphics cards will drop on November 3, exactly six weeks from today. This is according to Scott Herkelman, who just happens to be the Senior Vice President and General Manager at AMD Radeon, so the date is definite. “Join us on November 3rd as we...
Nvidia RTX 4080 vs. RTX 3080: Is Ada Lovelace worth it?
Nvidia made the RTX 4080 official at its GeForce Beyond event, and now that we have some details, it’s time to see how the next-generation Ada Lovelace card compares to the old guard: the RTX 3080. Although we don’t have a lot of concrete details yet, we still have enough to compare the specs, pricing, and expected performance of the RTX 3080 and RTX 4080.
Amazon’s annual fall hardware event will take place on September 28
Amazon is holding this year’s annual hardware event on September 28 at 9 a.m. PT. The announcement was brief — and the email didn’t contain any specifics on what will be revealed — although it did mention that upcoming devices, features, and services will be the main attraction.
HP Envy 16 review: creative performance for less
“The HP Envy 16 is beautiful, powerful, and surprisingly affordable laptop for content creators.”. HP’s Envy line lands in a unique space. These are premium laptops through and through, and often have the performance to back that up for content creators. Contents. However, they aren’t as expensive as machines...
Portal is getting a free ray tracing update and it looks amazing
Who says you can’t teach an old dog new tricks? In an unexpected turn of events, Valve’s beloved but aged first-person puzzle title Portal is receiving a ray tracing boost in an upcoming free update from Nvidia. Announced during Nvidia’s GeForce Beyond show at GTC, Portal with RTX...
