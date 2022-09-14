Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Governor Pritzker Declares a Disaster Proclamation for IllinoisTom HandyTexas State
Sen. Maj. Leader Chuck Schumer Declares How He Feels Democrats Will Fare During November Mid TermsWild Orchid MediaWashington, DC
Governor Abbott Sent Migrants to the home of Vice President HarrisTom HandyTexas State
Best Places to Eat in Washington D.C.Terry MansfieldWashington, DC
This Massive Marketplace is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in MarylandTravel MavenElkridge, MD
Related
Committee passes bill to help DC crime victims
WASHINGTON — It looks like help may be on the way for crime victims in D.C. A council committee just unanimously approved a sprawling bill to expand support for people who've been hurt by violence and abuse in the city. On Friday afternoon, at least another three shootings hit...
Students protest Notre Dame of Maryland University's decision to become fully co-ed
BALTIMORE -- Students at the Notre Dame of Maryland University protested Friday after the school announced it will become a fully co-ed institution in fall 2023. A crowd of students at the currently all-women's school gathered outside President Marylou Yam's office, demanding, among other things, an apology for what they called a "lack of transparency regarding the coeducational shift." The school announced Wednesday it will be admitting men to its traditional undergraduate programs for the first time in more than 125 years. The Catholic university's Board of Trustees unanimously approved the change a year after launching an Enrollment Task Force studying...
umd.edu
Undergraduate Advising (College Park)
Current students (“Undergraduate Ambassadors”) are also available to answer your questions!. Ambassador Drop-In Hours are Fridays from 9:30 am to 12:00 noon AND 1:30pm to 4:00pm. Drop-in hours will be held both in-person in HBK 0217 and virtually via Zoom. See details below. Ambassadors can assist with creating...
Sniper Who Terrorized Washington D.C. In Attempt To Regain Child Custody Denied Parole
The state of Virginia has denied parole to a convicted killer who terrorized Washington, D.C. with random sniper shootings nearly 20 years ago, reports Fox Baltimore. Lee Boyd Malvo, 37, was denied parole, with the Virginia Parole Board ruling that the killer is still a risk to the community after the October 2002 attacks. His request for parole was rejected on Tuesday, Aug. 30, continues the outlet.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBC Washington
Carjacked and Billed: Virginia Couple Hit With Speeding Tickets Racked Up by Carjacker
It can happen in an instant at gas stations all over the D.C. area: carjackers sneaking up and taking off with a victim’s car. And it’s been happening at alarming rates: In the District, there have been 337 carjackings since 2018, and 74% of those involved guns. In Maryland, there were 1,015 carjackings in 2020 — a 20.5% increase from the 807 reported in 2019. Virginia does not collect specific data on carjackings; however, as a whole, there were more than 11,000 vehicles stolen statewide.
Maryland bank robbed by man in red hat
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Detectives said they were looking for the man who robbed a bank in Silver Spring Friday afternoon. The Montgomery County Department of Police said the robbery took place at the Truist branch in the 1100 block of Wayne Ave. around 12:25 p.m. Police said the man, who appeared […]
SoMD Week in Review for September 10-16, 2022
Calvert County: UPDATE: Encouraged by teammates, player violently attacks another: The video below shows the players chanting, “Beat that N***A ASS.” The attacking student is seen shoving the victim into a corner locker and violently attacking him. This happens for several seconds before another player pulls him off, saying that’s enough. The victim is heard screaming during […]
fox5dc.com
Family says Juneeteenth Foundation withheld $10,000 scholarship from winner
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. - It's a waiting game for one Prince George's County woman. Janaan-Arie Akinmurele was promised a $10,000 scholarship over the summer that she hasn't seen yet. In May, she submitted an application for the Juneteenth Freedom Scholarship, awarded by the Juneteenth Foundation in D.C. A month...
RELATED PEOPLE
New Regulation at Anne Arundel County Public Schools
Anne Arundel County Superintendent Mark Bettel sent a letter out to families stating after some disruptions in the first couple weeks of school, there will be new rules for sporting events.
5 people shot, injured across the District within a day
WASHINGTON — Editor's Note: This video is from July 2022 about violent crimes with a gun being up in the District compared to the same time last year. Five people were injured in three separate shootings across the District on Friday, according to the Metropolitan Police Department. Around 11...
mocoshow.com
‘Field of Screams’ Returns to Olney for 22nd year
Field of Screams Maryland, the metro area’s definitive haunted attraction, opens Saturday, Sept 24 and runs through October 31, 2022. Located in Olney, Maryland, this Hollywood-level production includes well-trained actors and an intense fright experience with decor and props not seen outside the movie industry. The event is currently vying for the #1 spot in USA Today’s 10 Best Haunted Attractions in the country.
WVNT-TV
Maryland man caught in West Virginia with enough fentanyl to cause 10K deadly overdoses sentenced
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — A Maryland man was sentenced Wednesday after he was caught distributing enough fentanyl to cause 10,000 fatal overdoses in West Virginia’s Eastern Panhandle in November of 2018. Sven Alston, 33, of Baltimore was sentenced to spend four years and 10 months in prison by...
IN THIS ARTICLE
BCPSS apologizes for scheduling parent conferences during Yom Kippur
Baltimore City Schools are apologizing after scheduling parent-teacher conferences during the Jewish holiday Yom Kippur.
WAMU
After a tragedy, one woman is fighting for suicide barriers on a D.C. bridge
Dr. Chelsea Van Thof still remembers that night in mid-April, standing on the Duke Ellington Bridge in Adams Morgan. Through the gates that line the bridge, she could see the police lights some 130 feet below in Rock Creek Park, and she had a terrified feeling that was where she would find her long-term partner, Dr. Peter Tripp.
Free Metro, Voting, And Plenty On Public Safety: Here’s What The D.C. Council Is Tackling This Fall
The weather outside is cooling, but debates in the Wilson Building are just about to start heating up. That’s right, it’s that time of the year when D.C.’s lawmakers return from their two-month summer recess to the harsh reality that they have too many bills and not nearly enough time to debate and pass them all. And the issue of timing is even more critical than usual: The D.C. Council’s two-year legislative cycle ends in December, meaning that any bill that hasn’t gotten the requisite two rounds of votes by the council to be sent to Mayor Muriel Bowser will suffer an inglorious legislative death. (This also means that December turns into an orgy of debates and votes.)
umd.edu
Faculty and Staff Accolades
Below are some of the awards and honors University of Maryland faculty and staff have earned since April:. The University of Maryland was selected as one of the top five host institutions of Bike to Work Day 2022. More than 165 people who participated in the May cycling event, sponsored by the Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments, identified UMD as their employer.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WJLA
'This was refreshing': Neighbors hope H Street Festival changes perception of community
WASHINGTON (7News) — With music blaring, vendors selling merchandise, and neighbors enjoying each other's company, the H Street Festival in Northeast D.C. served as a warm goodbye to summer, but neighbors said this was also an opportunity to change the community's recent image. The festival dates back more than...
WTOP
Md. man extradited to face murder charges in Georgetown shooting death
A Maryland man has been extradited from Jamaica to face murder charges in a shooting death on a sidewalk in Georgetown in January. Ranje Wade Chin Reynolds, 24, of Beltsville, Maryland, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Tarek Boothe, 27, of Alexandria. He’s being held without bond.
fox40jackson.com
Maryland man wielding nunchucks arrested after allegedly recording students outside high school
Authorities in Maryland arrested a man who was wielding nunchucks and filming students outside a high school in Prince George’s County. Police said they approached a man outside Northwestern High School in Hyattsville, Maryland, on Wednesday afternoon. The man pulled out a pair of nunchucks when a school resource officer approached him to ask him why he was outside the school, Fox 5 reported.
Cox files court response opposing early mail-in ballot counting, says Maryland failed to prove true emergency
Maryland Republican gubernatorial candidate Dan Cox has filed a court response opposing state officials desire to count mail-in ballots early, arguing the state Board of Elections doesn't have an "actual emergency" and the action would affect his candidacy, DC News Now has learned.
Comments / 0