College Park, MD

WUSA9

Committee passes bill to help DC crime victims

WASHINGTON — It looks like help may be on the way for crime victims in D.C. A council committee just unanimously approved a sprawling bill to expand support for people who've been hurt by violence and abuse in the city. On Friday afternoon, at least another three shootings hit...
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS Baltimore

Students protest Notre Dame of Maryland University's decision to become fully co-ed

BALTIMORE -- Students at the Notre Dame of Maryland University protested Friday after the school announced it will become a fully co-ed institution in fall 2023. A crowd of students at the currently all-women's school gathered outside President Marylou Yam's office, demanding, among other things, an apology for what they called a "lack of transparency regarding the coeducational shift." The school announced Wednesday it will be admitting men to its traditional undergraduate programs for the first time in more than 125 years. The Catholic university's Board of Trustees unanimously approved the change a year after launching an Enrollment Task Force studying...
BALTIMORE, MD
umd.edu

Undergraduate Advising (College Park)

Current students (“Undergraduate Ambassadors”) are also available to answer your questions!. Ambassador Drop-In Hours are Fridays from 9:30 am to 12:00 noon AND 1:30pm to 4:00pm. Drop-in hours will be held both in-person in HBK 0217 and virtually via Zoom. See details below. Ambassadors can assist with creating...
COLLEGE PARK, MD
Daily Voice

Sniper Who Terrorized Washington D.C. In Attempt To Regain Child Custody Denied Parole

The state of Virginia has denied parole to a convicted killer who terrorized Washington, D.C. with random sniper shootings nearly 20 years ago, reports Fox Baltimore. Lee Boyd Malvo, 37, was denied parole, with the Virginia Parole Board ruling that the killer is still a risk to the community after the October 2002 attacks. His request for parole was rejected on Tuesday, Aug. 30, continues the outlet.
WASHINGTON, DC
NBC Washington

Carjacked and Billed: Virginia Couple Hit With Speeding Tickets Racked Up by Carjacker

It can happen in an instant at gas stations all over the D.C. area: carjackers sneaking up and taking off with a victim’s car. And it’s been happening at alarming rates: In the District, there have been 337 carjackings since 2018, and 74% of those involved guns. In Maryland, there were 1,015 carjackings in 2020 — a 20.5% increase from the 807 reported in 2019. Virginia does not collect specific data on carjackings; however, as a whole, there were more than 11,000 vehicles stolen statewide.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
DC News Now

Maryland bank robbed by man in red hat

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Detectives said they were looking for the man who robbed a bank in Silver Spring Friday afternoon. The Montgomery County Department of Police said the robbery took place at the Truist branch in the 1100 block of Wayne Ave. around 12:25 p.m. Police said the man, who appeared […]
SILVER SPRING, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

SoMD Week in Review for September 10-16, 2022

Calvert County: UPDATE: Encouraged by teammates, player violently attacks another: The video below shows the players chanting, “Beat that N***A ASS.” The attacking student is seen shoving the victim into a corner locker and violently attacking him. This happens for several seconds before another player pulls him off, saying that’s enough. The victim is heard screaming during […]
MARYLAND STATE
WUSA9

5 people shot, injured across the District within a day

WASHINGTON — Editor's Note: This video is from July 2022 about violent crimes with a gun being up in the District compared to the same time last year. Five people were injured in three separate shootings across the District on Friday, according to the Metropolitan Police Department. Around 11...
WASHINGTON, DC
mocoshow.com

‘Field of Screams’ Returns to Olney for 22nd year

Field of Screams Maryland, the metro area’s definitive haunted attraction, opens Saturday, Sept 24 and runs through October 31, 2022. Located in Olney, Maryland, this Hollywood-level production includes well-trained actors and an intense fright experience with decor and props not seen outside the movie industry. The event is currently vying for the #1 spot in USA Today’s 10 Best Haunted Attractions in the country.
OLNEY, MD
WAMU

After a tragedy, one woman is fighting for suicide barriers on a D.C. bridge

Dr. Chelsea Van Thof still remembers that night in mid-April, standing on the Duke Ellington Bridge in Adams Morgan. Through the gates that line the bridge, she could see the police lights some 130 feet below in Rock Creek Park, and she had a terrified feeling that was where she would find her long-term partner, Dr. Peter Tripp.
WASHINGTON, DC
DCist

Free Metro, Voting, And Plenty On Public Safety: Here’s What The D.C. Council Is Tackling This Fall

The weather outside is cooling, but debates in the Wilson Building are just about to start heating up. That’s right, it’s that time of the year when D.C.’s lawmakers return from their two-month summer recess to the harsh reality that they have too many bills and not nearly enough time to debate and pass them all. And the issue of timing is even more critical than usual: The D.C. Council’s two-year legislative cycle ends in December, meaning that any bill that hasn’t gotten the requisite two rounds of votes by the council to be sent to Mayor Muriel Bowser will suffer an inglorious legislative death. (This also means that December turns into an orgy of debates and votes.)
WASHINGTON, DC
umd.edu

Faculty and Staff Accolades

Below are some of the awards and honors University of Maryland faculty and staff have earned since April:. The University of Maryland was selected as one of the top five host institutions of Bike to Work Day 2022. More than 165 people who participated in the May cycling event, sponsored by the Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments, identified UMD as their employer.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
fox40jackson.com

Maryland man wielding nunchucks arrested after allegedly recording students outside high school

Authorities in Maryland arrested a man who was wielding nunchucks and filming students outside a high school in Prince George’s County. Police said they approached a man outside Northwestern High School in Hyattsville, Maryland, on Wednesday afternoon. The man pulled out a pair of nunchucks when a school resource officer approached him to ask him why he was outside the school, Fox 5 reported.
HYATTSVILLE, MD

