ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

SC Supreme Court OKs suit over $75M fee to private lawyers

By The Associated Press
WCBD Count on 2
WCBD Count on 2
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GWaZI_0hwV0UII00

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The South Carolina Supreme Court ruled Wednesday that a judge needs to decide whether the state attorney general had the right to give $75 million of a $600 million settlement with the federal government over nuclear material storage to private attorneys who helped broker the deal.

Government watchdog John Crangle sued over the fees paid as part of the 2020 settlement of South Carolina’s lawsuit because the federal government repeatedly failed to meet deadlines to remove plutonium at the Savannah River Site near Aiken. His South Carolina Public Interest Foundation said they were excessive.

Attorney General Alan Wilson argued he had the sole discretion to determine how much was paid to the private lawyers who helped his agency. Law firms Davidson, Wren & DeMasters and Willoughby & Hoefer were given $75 million, or 12.5% of the $600 million overall settlement.

The state Supreme Court overturned a lower court ruling that Crangle didn’t have the legal right to challenge the fee.

Whether the $75 million was excessive will now be decided by a lower court.

In Wednesday’s ruling , the Supreme Court pointed out the matter was of great public interest because Wilson’s office has seven other similar agreements with private firms helping his office out with other lawsuits including opioids, insulin and Google advertising.

The General Assembly spent the remaining $525 million as part of this year’s budget.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCBD News 2.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Feds: 48 exploited pandemic to steal $250M from food program

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Federal authorities charged 48 people in Minnesota with conspiracy and other counts in what they said Tuesday was the largest pandemic-related fraud scheme yet, stealing $250 million from a federal program that provides meals to low-income children. Prosecutors say the defendants created companies that claimed to be offering food to tens of thousands of children across Minnesota, then sought reimbursement for those meals through the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s food nutrition programs. Prosecutors say few meals were actually served, and the defendants used the money to buy luxury cars, property and jewelry. “This $250 million is the floor,” Andy Luger, the U.S. attorney for Minnesota, said at a news conference. “Our investigation continues.” Many of the companies that claimed to be serving food were sponsored by a nonprofit called Feeding Our Future, which submitted the companies’ claims for reimbursement. Feeding Our Future’s founder and executive director, Aimee Bock, was among those indicted, and authorities say she and others in her organization submitted the fraudulent claims for reimbursement and received kickbacks.
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
South Carolina State
WCBD Count on 2

CCSO: Walterboro homeowner fatally shot armed intruder

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) is investigating after a homeowner said that he fatally shot an armed man trying to break in to his home. According to CCSO, deputies responded Wednesday night to a residence on Madison Street after receiving a call from the homeowner. He told officers that […]
WALTERBORO, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Supreme Court#Lawyers#Lawsuits#Politics Courts#Politics Federal#Politics State#Politics Judicial#Sc Supreme Court#Columbia#Willoughby Hoefer#The Supreme Court#The General Assembly
WCBD Count on 2

Deputies seize $500K in drugs in Colleton Co, 2 arrested

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Deputies arrested two men Sunday on several drug traffic charges in Colleton County.  In September, Colleton County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) and SLED’s Narcotic Unit teamed up to conduct traffic stops on I-95 with the intent to stop the flow of illegal drugs.  According to CCSO, detectives and SLED made a traffic […]
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Coroner ID’s victim in deadly Berkeley County shooting

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Berkeley County Coroner identified a man killed in a Friday shooting in Moncks Corner. Coroner Darnell Hartwell identified William Tillman (60), of Moncks Corner, who was pronounced dead from the shooting. Berkeley County Sheriffs responded to Open Door Lane following reports of a shooting and located Tillman outside suffering […]
MONCKS CORNER, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Google
WCBD Count on 2

1 arrested following bank robbery in Summerville

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities made an arrest following a Monday morning bank robbery in Summerville. Officers with the Summerville Police Department (SPD) responded to reports of a robbery at First Citizen’s Bank on Old Trolley Road. Dispatch advised officers that the suspect had fled with a stack of cash. A witness at the bank […]
SUMMERVILLE, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Man wanted on domestic violence, burglary charges

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are searching for a man wanted on domestic violence and burglary charges. The Charleston Police Department (CPD) announced Monday they are searching for a 39-year-old man accused in a domestic violence and burglary case out of downtown Charleston but did not provide specifics about the crimes. Deangelo Tucker is described […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

CCSO: Man arrested after deadly August 20 shooting on James Island

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office said they made an arrest following a deadly shooting on James Island. According to CCSO, Desmon Latrell Champagne (29) was placed into custody after the fatal shooting. On August 20, deputies responded to a bar along Grimball Road around 2 a.m. Deputies found Trever Heyward Jr. […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Dr. Erica Taylor joins Orangeburg County School District in new role

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Orangeburg County School District on Monday named Dr. Erica Taylor as the new Assistant Superintendent for Communications, Business & Community Partnerships. Taylor previously served as the Charleston County School District’s chief of staff until her termination in early August. She had been with the district in various roles for […]
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Police increasing presence at Summerville High School on Monday

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Parents and students may notice an increased law enforcement presence at Summerville High School on Monday. Administrators at Summerville High School notified the Summerville Police Department about a “possible threat from a community member,” around 9:45 a.m. News 2 has learned the police department investigated that threat and determined the school […]
SUMMERVILLE, SC
WCBD Count on 2

GCPD: Female body found at John McCants Veterans Park

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating after a body was found in the Goose Creek area on Sunday afternoon.  Officials with the Goose Creek Police Department confirmed to News 2 on Sunday afternoon that they found a body at John McCants Veterans Park.   Police say the victim was a woman and no foul play […]
GOOSE CREEK, SC
WCBD Count on 2

NCPD: Man linked to string of North Charleston burglaries

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Officers with the North Charleston Police Department arrested a Dorchester County man on Tuesday in connection with a string of burglaries and car break-ins in North Charleston. According to NCPD, Eric Mack (35) is accused of burglarizing multiple businesses along Rivers Avenue between July and September. The following businesses were targeted: […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Berkeley deputies and Berkeley County School District to hold active shooter presentations

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) and Berkeley County School District (BCSD) will host active shooter presentations this fall to prepare the public in the case of an emergency.  According to BCSD, the sheriff’s office has partnered with BCSD to hold active shooter educational presentations throughout Berkeley County.  The purpose of […]
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

WCBD Count on 2

23K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

News 2 provides the latest news, weather and breaking news from across the South Carolina Lowcountry. | www.counton2.com

 https://www.counton2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy