Read full article on original website
Related
Ocean City Today
Countries Maryland exports the most goods to
Stacker compiled a list of the countries Maryland exports the most goods to using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Bay Net
DNR Maryland Fishing Report – September 15
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – As we move through September, the thrill of beautiful weather beckons everyone to get outside. There are lots of fishing opportunities to be found this week in Maryland waters, from the western mountains to the Atlantic coast, and everywhere in between. Forecast Summary: September 14 –...
Nottingham MD
Maryland Restaurant Week kicks off for third year
BALTIMORE, MD—It’s back! Maryland Restaurant Week kicked off its third year on Friday, September 16th. For ten days, Maryland Restaurant Week brings all counties and all restaurants together to celebrate and support the restaurant industry. The dining public is invited to enjoy Maryland Restaurant Week-specific specials September 16...
WJLA
'If you see it, squish it'| Pretty but damaging spotted lanternflies popping up in Md.
WASHINGTON (7News) — Bug people have been warning us about spotted lanternflies for a few years now. They’re, kind of, pretty little bugs from Asia with appetite wine lovers might find borderline evil. “What we’re finding is lanternfly go after vineyards wine growers very, very aggressively,” said entomologist...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WJLA
Bronze vases vanishing from gravesites at historic cemetery in Maryland: 7News I-Team
SUITLAND, Md. (7News) — Washington National Cemetery in Suitland, Md. has been around for 90 years and it is beautiful. It’s also a cemetery where bronze vases costing up to a thousand dollars are missing from graves. “This is my fathers and I brought this last time I...
Legalizing Marijuana Is On Maryland’s Ballot This Fall. Here’s What You Need To Know
Maryland, a bit behind its neighbors D.C. and Virginia, is finally taking on the question of legalizing recreational marijuana this fall. When Marylanders head to the polls (or drop-boxes) in November, they will be asked to approve or reject legislation allowing adults 21 and over to possess, use, or grow small amounts of marijuana. If passed, the referendum would open the door to the creation of a taxed and regulated recreational marijuana industry in the state. (Medical marijuana has been around for eight years in Maryland).
WBOC
Recreational Marijuana Legalization on the Ballot in Maryland This Fall
SALISBURY, Md. - Medical marijuana has been legal in Maryland since 2013. Now, Maryland could soon be joining 17 other states in allowing recreational pot. Jared Schablein of the Lower Shore Progressive Caucus says its about time. "Whether you're Republican, a Democrat, a Libertarian, a progressive, whatever you call yourself...
Maryland man caught in West Virginia with enough fentanyl to cause 10K deadly overdoses sentenced
A Maryland man was sentenced Wednesday after he was caught distributing enough fentanyl to cause 10,000 fatal overdoses in West Virginia's Eastern Panhandle in November of 2018.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Maryland residents outraged over proposed rezoning in Frederick County
FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) — There’s a big divide over the future of a landmark in Frederick Maryland… Sugarloaf Mountain. The County Council heard new amendments to the ‘Sugarloaf Plan’ Tuesday. The current rezoning plan paves the way for more development, but with restrictions. Councilman Phil Dacey proposed two changes in the meeting, one […]
Sniper denied parole, 20 years after terrorizing D.C. area
RICHMOND, Va. — (AP) — Virginia has denied parole to convicted sniper killer Lee Boyd Malvo, ruling that he is still a risk to the community two decades after he and his partner terrorized the Washington, D.C., region with a series of random shootings. Malvo was 17 when...
Nearly $40K Raised In One Day For Diver Paralyzed In Horrific Accident In Maryland
Support is pouring in for a Pennsylvania man who was seriously injured in a horrific diving accident in Maryland, according to a fundraiser created in his honor. Nearly $40,000 has been raised to support Murat Fresolone after he was airlifted from an Airbnb in Ocean City after the horrible accident on Sunday, Sept. 4, according to the GoFundMe.
iheart.com
This Restaurant Serves The Best Cinnamon Rolls In Maryland
A Baltimore restaurant is being credited for having the best cinnamon rolls in Maryland. Eat This, Not That compiled a list of the best cinnamon rolls in every state which included Spoons as the top choice for Maryland. "For a fluffier rendition of a cinnamon roll, try it in a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Motorcyclist Killed After Being Airlifted To Maryland Hospital, State Police Say
A motorcyclist from Virginia was killed and his passenger hospitalized after crashing while riding along a busy Maryland roadway, state police said. Richard Banning, 61, and his 69-year-old female passenger were both airlifted to Maryland hospitals after crashing at approximately 4:40 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 15 in Worcester County. Troopers...
Local hedgehog in top 10 of becoming America's Favorite Pet
Maple, the African pygmy hedgehog, is now competing to be in the top 5 to become America's favorite pet
PhillyBite
Best Pizza Shops and Restaurants in Maryland
- If you are looking for the best pizza in Maryland, there are many places to choose from. There are various choices, from Casa Della Nonna in Severna Park to Frankly Pizza in Kensington. These restaurants all serve up tasty pies at affordable prices. These restaurants are also a good choice for families.
WTOP
Big military air show returns this weekend to Joint Base Andrews in Md.
If you like high-flying, daring aerial displays, Joint Base Andrews in Maryland is holding its annual Air & Space Expo this weekend for the first time since 2019. This year’s event celebrates the 75th anniversary of the creation of the U.S. Air Force as its own branch of the military.
This Massive Marketplace is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in Maryland
There's nothing quite like spending an afternoon hunting for antique treasures. From statement furniture to tiny trinkets that remind you of your childhood, Maryland is home to many different amazing antique stores and flea markets.
Comments / 0