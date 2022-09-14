ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Park, MD

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
umd.edu

Latinx Heritage Month Kickoff Cookout

Hosted annually by the Coalition of Latinx Student Organizations and the office of Multicultural Involvement and Community Advocacy, the LHM Kickoff Cookout is a celebration of Latinx Heritage Month open to all! Come enjoy food, music, dancing, yard games, and fun with the Latinx community at the University of Maryland.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
umd.edu

Faculty and Staff Accolades

Below are some of the awards and honors University of Maryland faculty and staff have earned since April:. The University of Maryland was selected as one of the top five host institutions of Bike to Work Day 2022. More than 165 people who participated in the May cycling event, sponsored by the Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments, identified UMD as their employer.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
umd.edu

Undergraduate Advising (College Park)

Current students (“Undergraduate Ambassadors”) are also available to answer your questions!. Ambassador Drop-In Hours are Fridays from 9:30 am to 12:00 noon AND 1:30pm to 4:00pm. Drop-in hours will be held both in-person in HBK 0217 and virtually via Zoom. See details below. Ambassadors can assist with creating...
COLLEGE PARK, MD
umd.edu

Quantum Computing Graduate Certificate Program to Debut in Spring 2023

The University of Maryland will offer a new graduate certificate in quantum computing program starting in Spring 2023 that will provide working professionals with training and advanced knowledge that could help revolutionize a range of fields and disciplines, from secure communications to data science and artificial intelligence. Offered through the...
COLLEGE PARK, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland Entertainment
City
College Park, MD
umd.edu

Stadium to Be Renamed in New Partnership With SECU

SECU (pronounced “see-cue”) will be the official banking partner of the Maryland Terrapins, and the facility known as Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium will be renamed SECU Stadium. It will debut on Oct. 1 as Maryland Football hosts Michigan State for its Big Ten home opener. The...
COLLEGE PARK, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy