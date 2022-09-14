Read full article on original website
Related
umd.edu
Stadium to Be Renamed in New Partnership With SECU
SECU (pronounced “see-cue”) will be the official banking partner of the Maryland Terrapins, and the facility known as Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium will be renamed SECU Stadium. It will debut on Oct. 1 as Maryland Football hosts Michigan State for its Big Ten home opener. The...
umd.edu
Undergraduate Advising (College Park)
Current students (“Undergraduate Ambassadors”) are also available to answer your questions!. Ambassador Drop-In Hours are Fridays from 9:30 am to 12:00 noon AND 1:30pm to 4:00pm. Drop-in hours will be held both in-person in HBK 0217 and virtually via Zoom. See details below. Ambassadors can assist with creating...
umd.edu
Faculty and Staff Accolades
Below are some of the awards and honors University of Maryland faculty and staff have earned since April:. The University of Maryland was selected as one of the top five host institutions of Bike to Work Day 2022. More than 165 people who participated in the May cycling event, sponsored by the Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments, identified UMD as their employer.
umd.edu
Quantum Computing Graduate Certificate Program to Debut in Spring 2023
The University of Maryland will offer a new graduate certificate in quantum computing program starting in Spring 2023 that will provide working professionals with training and advanced knowledge that could help revolutionize a range of fields and disciplines, from secure communications to data science and artificial intelligence. Offered through the...
Comments / 0