The University of Maryland Herschel S. Horowitz Center for Health Literacy cordially invites you to our oral health symposium in honor of Dr. Alice M. Horowitz. The symposium is "Accelerating Oral and General Health for All through Health Literacy" on Friday, September 16th from 10:00 AM to 3:30 PM EDT. This symposium will highlight the career and contributions of Dr. Horowitz in the emergence and growth of oral health as a focal area within the health literacy field and set a course for continued action. Speakers will address oral health and health literacy research, practice, and policy that have developed during the prior 20 years, highlight contributions to and needs for Maryland and the region, and consider the importance of oral health and general health integration as a health literacy and public health issue. The symposium will conclude with a look at future issues and opportunities to advance oral health through health literacy and the role of the Herschel S. Horowitz Center for Health Literacy.

COLLEGE PARK, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO