College Park, MD

pressboxonline.com

Four Takeaways From Maryland Football’s 34-27 Win Against SMU

Maryland football fans witnessed a shootout between two high-powered offenses on Sept. 17, as the Terps defeated Southern Methodist University, 34-27, to improve to 3-0. The game was a back-and-forth affair between the two teams from start to finish. It wasn’t the prettiest game for the Terps, but head coach Michael Locksley is happy to remain undefeated.
WRAL News

Bears comeback to stun defending champions Bowie

Durham, N.C. — In a game where the stat sheet won't tell the game's true story, the Shaw University Bears willed their way to a comeback 17-14 win over the three-time defending CIAA champion #20 Bowie State University Bulldogs Saturday afternoon inside Durham County Memorial Stadium. BSU outgained Shaw...
umd.edu

Stadium to Be Renamed in New Partnership With SECU

SECU (pronounced “see-cue”) will be the official banking partner of the Maryland Terrapins, and the facility known as Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium will be renamed SECU Stadium. It will debut on Oct. 1 as Maryland Football hosts Michigan State for its Big Ten home opener. The...
Daily Voice

HS Principals Put Football Teams In Penalty Box After Fright Night Lights Melee In Maryland

The game will not go on for a pair of high school football teams in Maryland after a benches-clearing brawl broke out late in Friday night’s game. Gaithersburg High School Principal Cary Dimmick and Northwest High School Principal Scott Smith sent out a joint letter on Saturday, Sept. 17 announcing that the football programs at both schools will be suspended amid the investigation into the violent fight.
NBC Washington

Violence Breaks Out at Maryland High School Football Game

Violence erupted at a high school football game in Maryland on Friday. The violence started with a brawl on the football field at Gaithersburg High School in the middle of a game against Northwest High School. Police broke up the fight on the field, and the rest of the game...
Daily Voice

Game Over: Violent Bench Clearing Brawl Forces Refs To Call HS Football Matchup In Maryland

Friday Night Lights were dramatically dimmed in Maryland when a high school football game in Montgomery County devolved into something more akin to an MMA match. Benches cleared and police were called to Gaithersburg High School on Friday, Sept. 16, when a massive fight broke out between players, then coaches from Northwest High School in Montgomery County.
alextimes.com

The Other Alexandria: ‘We Are the Mighty, Mighty Houston’

It was 1962 when Lawrence “Lucky” Elliott, who wore basketball jersey number 11, graduated from Parker-Gray High School. He enrolled in Northern Virginia Community College to study Parks and Recreation Management. In 1965, Elliott landed a part-time job with the City of Alexandria as a recreation leader. This...
umd.edu

Undergraduate Advising (College Park)

Current students (“Undergraduate Ambassadors”) are also available to answer your questions!. Ambassador Drop-In Hours are Fridays from 9:30 am to 12:00 noon AND 1:30pm to 4:00pm. Drop-in hours will be held both in-person in HBK 0217 and virtually via Zoom. See details below. Ambassadors can assist with creating...
mocoshow.com

Rockville Mom Wins $50,000 Playing $30 Scratch-Off

A single mother from Rockville won $50,000 playing a scratch-off lottery ticket purchased at a College Park 7-Eleven. Story below from the Maryland Lottery:. She and her co-worker each wanted a cup of coffee on their break, a Montgomery County woman told Lottery officials when asked what put her in the 7-Eleven where Lottery luck was waiting. The scratch-off that she found there, the $2,000,000 Gold Rush game, supplied much more of a pick-me-up than coffee ever could.
fox5dc.com

9-year-old Prince George’s County boy becomes dirt bike champion

CLINTON, Md. - A 9-year-old boy from Clinton, Maryland is a dirt bike champion!. Steven Green, Jr. began racing after first seeing a friend’s dirt bike at a birthday party. Shortly after, his dad Steven and mom Dominique, bought him his own bike. ◀︎ ▶︎. ▼. "When I...
