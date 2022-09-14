Read full article on original website
Maryland football fans witnessed a shootout between two high-powered offenses on Sept. 17, as the Terps defeated Southern Methodist University, 34-27, to improve to 3-0. The game was a back-and-forth affair between the two teams from start to finish. It wasn’t the prettiest game for the Terps, but head coach Michael Locksley is happy to remain undefeated.
Our Game of the Week took us to Gonzaga College High School in the heart of D.C. The school took on Maryland's Archbishop Spalding High School.
Durham, N.C. — In a game where the stat sheet won't tell the game's true story, the Shaw University Bears willed their way to a comeback 17-14 win over the three-time defending CIAA champion #20 Bowie State University Bulldogs Saturday afternoon inside Durham County Memorial Stadium. BSU outgained Shaw...
Maryland athletics announced on Thursday the football team’s stadium will have a new name. Maryland Stadium will be called SECU Stadium later on this season per a press release from the team. The changes will not take place overnight, as Maryland’s stadium will not have its named changed until...
COLLEGE PARK, Md. - Football fans at the University of Maryland will soon have a new name to call the team's stadium. Maryland Athletics announced Friday that stadium will change its name to SECU Stadium on October 1, when Maryland takes on Michigan State in the team's Big Ten home opener.
SECU (pronounced “see-cue”) will be the official banking partner of the Maryland Terrapins, and the facility known as Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium will be renamed SECU Stadium. It will debut on Oct. 1 as Maryland Football hosts Michigan State for its Big Ten home opener. The...
Howard University is set to hold the biggest swim meet in HBCU history when it hosts Georgetown University Saturday, Oct. 1. According to Swim Swam, the dual meet, in which both the men’s and women’s teams will compete, has been dubbed the “Battle at the Burr” and will include Howard’s marching band, local food vendors, and a DJ.
The game will not go on for a pair of high school football teams in Maryland after a benches-clearing brawl broke out late in Friday night’s game. Gaithersburg High School Principal Cary Dimmick and Northwest High School Principal Scott Smith sent out a joint letter on Saturday, Sept. 17 announcing that the football programs at both schools will be suspended amid the investigation into the violent fight.
Violence erupted at a high school football game in Maryland on Friday. The violence started with a brawl on the football field at Gaithersburg High School in the middle of a game against Northwest High School. Police broke up the fight on the field, and the rest of the game...
Frances Tiafoe sat quietly behind a makeshift podium situated just a few steps away from the courts on which he once practiced hour after hour as he honed his tennis skills. The post In Footsteps of Arthur Ashe, Frances Tiafoe Reminded ‘There’s No Place Like Home’ appeared first on The Washington Informer.
Tennis legend Frances Tiafoe is being welcomed back home after his historic run in the 2022 US Open, announced officials. Prince George's County officials will be welcoming Tiafoe back in a celebration at the Junior Tennis Champions Center in College Park on Friday, Sept. 16 at 3 p.m., announced County Executive Angela Alsobrooks.
Howard University is getting a $1 million gift from Nuna Baby Essentials to renovate Burr Gymnasium. The post Howard University receives million gift to renovate gym appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Friday Night Lights were dramatically dimmed in Maryland when a high school football game in Montgomery County devolved into something more akin to an MMA match. Benches cleared and police were called to Gaithersburg High School on Friday, Sept. 16, when a massive fight broke out between players, then coaches from Northwest High School in Montgomery County.
It was 1962 when Lawrence “Lucky” Elliott, who wore basketball jersey number 11, graduated from Parker-Gray High School. He enrolled in Northern Virginia Community College to study Parks and Recreation Management. In 1965, Elliott landed a part-time job with the City of Alexandria as a recreation leader. This...
Current students (“Undergraduate Ambassadors”) are also available to answer your questions!. Ambassador Drop-In Hours are Fridays from 9:30 am to 12:00 noon AND 1:30pm to 4:00pm. Drop-in hours will be held both in-person in HBK 0217 and virtually via Zoom. See details below. Ambassadors can assist with creating...
A single mother from Rockville won $50,000 playing a scratch-off lottery ticket purchased at a College Park 7-Eleven. Story below from the Maryland Lottery:. She and her co-worker each wanted a cup of coffee on their break, a Montgomery County woman told Lottery officials when asked what put her in the 7-Eleven where Lottery luck was waiting. The scratch-off that she found there, the $2,000,000 Gold Rush game, supplied much more of a pick-me-up than coffee ever could.
Tennis star Frances Tiafoe got a greeting fit for a king Friday, as Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks and the Junior Tennis Champions Center hosted a welcome home celebration for the Maryland native who captured hearts with his performance at the U.S. Open. FOX 5's Jennifer Delgado was there to check it out.
CLINTON, Md. - A 9-year-old boy from Clinton, Maryland is a dirt bike champion!. Steven Green, Jr. began racing after first seeing a friend’s dirt bike at a birthday party. Shortly after, his dad Steven and mom Dominique, bought him his own bike. ◀︎ ▶︎. ▼. "When I...
CROFTON, Md. — Street racing on public roads has been a constant problem in the Baltimore metro area and to help solve the problem, the owner of a racing track is encouraging drag racers to do it on their property. Drag racing is something that Charles Paramore said he...
Democratic gubernatorial nominee Wes Moore speaks during the University of Maryland’s Gubernatorial Climate Forum on March 8, 2022. (Cam Andrews/The Diamondback) Views expressed in opinion columns are the author’s own. Whenever someone asks me where I’m from, I say I’m from Baltimore County. As someone from Pikesville, right...
