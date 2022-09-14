Read full article on original website
Inside Nova
For sale: A Northern Virginia island with a long and storied history
Chopawamsic Island in the Potomac River near Quantico is back on the market for $4.7 million. The 13-acre plot of land has a long and storied history, along with three dilapidated houses. No one has lived here since 1979.
Fryer’s Roadside Purchased by All Set, Money Muscle BBQ Owners
All Set Restaurant & Bar and Money Muscle BBQ owners Chef Ed Reavis and Jennifer Meltzer have purchased Fryer’s Roadside at 12830 New Hampshire Ave., according to an announcement. The restaurant was recently placed for sale with an asking price of $150,000, according to The MoCo Show. “Chef Ed...
mocoshow.com
Tuesday Morning Secures Financing From Owners Of Pier 1, Linens ‘n Things, Modell’s, and More
Tuesday Morning, an off-price retailer of home goods and décor that has Montgomery County locations in Rockville and Aspen Hill, announced that it has entered into an agreement to secure $32 million in convertible debt financing from a special purpose vehicle (“SPV”) formed by Retail Ecommerce Ventures LLC (“REV”), the owner of a diverse portfolio of consumer brands that includes Pier 1 Imports (“Pier 1”), Linens ‘n Things, Stein Mart, Modell’s Sporting Goods, and Ayon Capital, LLC (“Ayon”). Additionally, certain members of Tuesday Morning’s management team, including Chief Executive Officer Fred Hand, are providing $3 million in convertible debt financing.
mocoshow.com
‘Field of Screams’ Returns to Olney for 22nd year
Field of Screams Maryland, the metro area’s definitive haunted attraction, opens Saturday, Sept 24 and runs through October 31, 2022. Located in Olney, Maryland, this Hollywood-level production includes well-trained actors and an intense fright experience with decor and props not seen outside the movie industry. The event is currently vying for the #1 spot in USA Today’s 10 Best Haunted Attractions in the country.
Wbaltv.com
Severna Park wine and beer garden ready for its debut
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — The owners of Preserve, an Annapolis farm-to-table restaurant, are gearing up for the October opening of their wine and beer garden less than seven miles away. Michelle and Jeremy Hoffman acquired the former Cafe Bretton last summer and have turned the space into Garten, a modern...
rockvillenights.com
Maryland Gov. Hogan announces Korean firm UNDBIO to establish R&D lab in Rockville
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) announced more positive economic developments for his state from his economic development trip to Asia today. Rockville is one of the winners in Hogan's outreach, as the governor reported that South Korean biotech firm UNDBIO has agreed to establish a 25,000 square foot research and development facility here. Twinlabs, a Rockville real estate firm that specializes in life sciences, reached a lease agreement with UNDBIO, who have committed $100,000,000 to the project.
WTOP
Rockville restaurant makes magazine’s national top 50 list
There’s a lot of buzz surrounding a small restaurant in a Montgomery County, Maryland, strip mall. It’s the result of Z&Z Manoushe Bakery in Rockville being named one of Bon Appétit’s 50 Best New Restaurants. “We were shocked,” said co-owner Danny Dubbaneh. Since Bon Appétit’s...
Wbaltv.com
Crofton business welcomes drag racers to drive on track vs. public roads
CROFTON, Md. — Street racing on public roads has been a constant problem in the Baltimore metro area and to help solve the problem, the owner of a racing track is encouraging drag racers to do it on their property. Drag racing is something that Charles Paramore said he...
Pull Up a Stool at the 5 Most Beautiful Bars in Washington, DC
When we talk about the most beautiful bars in Washington, D.C., what we’re talking about is the bar in the bar, the place behind which the bartenders work. What you’re looking at when you’re seated on your stool. Atmosphere matters. Lighting is extremely important. Some of these places are bright, some are dark. All are appropriate for the space.
WTOP
A massive new sewer tunnel in Alexandria hopes to clean up the Potomac
Officials in Alexandria, Virginia, will ramp up a tunneling project well below the city’s surface next month in an effort to divert sewage from spilling into the Potomac River. The 380-ton tunnel boring machine named “Hazel” was lowered 138 feet — or about 12 stories — into a pumping...
Private Botanical Preserve Becomes Northern Virginia’s Newest Park
You’ve likely driven by the Winkler Botanical Preserve, and possibly never noticed. It’s 45 wooded acres in Alexandria’s West End, tucked between apartment and office towers and I-395. Within the preserve, the urban landscape and rush of car traffic gives way to a mature forest filled with native plants, and the sound of a cascading waterfall.
Amazon announces new affordable housing projects across D.C.
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — When Amazon first announced its move of HQ2 to Arlington, Va., it also announced an investment of over $2 billion to create and preserve 20,000 affordable housing units. They’ve already started on projects in Virginia but are now expanding their commitment to the rest of the DMV. Their latest project […]
themunchonline.com
102 W. Deer Park Road
"Coming Soon" Beautiful 4/3 split level close to 270 & MARC train! - Great ---4 Bed / 3 BA ---split level single family home with granite counter tops and cathedral style ceilings, updated kitchen & bathrooms. 3 bedrooms and 2 baths on top level. 1 bedroom, 1 bath on lower level walkout connected to 2 car garage! Fenced in rear yard, SO CLOSE to RideOn bus stop, MARC train, METRO, right off of I-270 and I-370. Summit Hall ES, Forest Oak MS & Gaithersburg HS.
kcrw.com
Writer and producer David Simon on the shocking level of corruption in Baltimore
David Simon co-created the HBO miniseries “We Own This City” based on the book by Justin Fenton. He is also the creator and executive producer of HBO’s “The Wire” about the drug trade in Baltimore. Simon tells The Treatment that in the years since “The Wire” ended, the drug war and police corruption in Baltimore have only gotten worse. He talks about how the police prioritize the wrong statistics in promoting officers. And he tells us about the memo he sent HBO before “The Wire” got picked up.
umd.edu
Quantum Computing Graduate Certificate Program to Debut in Spring 2023
The University of Maryland will offer a new graduate certificate in quantum computing program starting in Spring 2023 that will provide working professionals with training and advanced knowledge that could help revolutionize a range of fields and disciplines, from secure communications to data science and artificial intelligence. Offered through the...
wfmd.com
FAA Grant Awarded To Frederick Municipal Airport
It will be used to extend the runway. It will be used to extend the runway. Frederick, Md (KM) Frederick Municipal Airport is receiving some federal funds. . The Federal Aviation Administration is providing $5.4-milion to the local airport to extend its runway. The agency is also providing almost $2.9-million...
theburn.com
Mighty Midget Kitchen rides again in Leesburg
Thursday was an exciting day for history buffs in Leesburg as the famed Mighty Midget Kitchen was moved from its location on Harrison Street NE back to his historic spot next to the Mom’s Apple Pie shop. The tiny silver restaurant kiosk was hoisted onto a flatbed trucks and...
Students protest Notre Dame of Maryland University's decision to become fully co-ed
BALTIMORE -- Students at the Notre Dame of Maryland University protested Friday after the school announced it will become a fully co-ed institution in fall 2023. A crowd of students at the currently all-women's school gathered outside President Marylou Yam's office, demanding, among other things, an apology for what they called a "lack of transparency regarding the coeducational shift." The school announced Wednesday it will be admitting men to its traditional undergraduate programs for the first time in more than 125 years. The Catholic university's Board of Trustees unanimously approved the change a year after launching an Enrollment Task Force studying...
A hydrogen plant could rise near a former King George coal plant
Efforts to convert the site of a former coal plant in King George County into a solar and storage facility are being rerouted to develop the parcels surrounding it for an emerging power source: a hydrogen plant. Clark Lemming, a Stafford-based land attorney representing Green Energy Ventures, LLC, told the Virginia Mercury Tuesday the company […] The post A hydrogen plant could rise near a former King George coal plant appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
mocoshow.com
Latest Update on the Olney Ale House
“For Sale” signage is up at the Olney Ale House at 2000 Olney-Sandy Spring Rd in Olney. Owner John Roach tells us that he is looking to sell the 99-year-old building to someone that will continue to run it as the Olney Ale House restaurant. A kitchen fire caused the restaurant to shut down in 2019 and COVID-19 only compounded the issues for the restaurant. There will be additional information regarding the potential sale/reopening of the Olney Ale House in the next few weeks, according to Roach.
