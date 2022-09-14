Read full article on original website
Stadium to Be Renamed in New Partnership With SECU
SECU (pronounced “see-cue”) will be the official banking partner of the Maryland Terrapins, and the facility known as Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium will be renamed SECU Stadium. It will debut on Oct. 1 as Maryland Football hosts Michigan State for its Big Ten home opener. The...
Undergraduate Advising (College Park)
Current students (“Undergraduate Ambassadors”) are also available to answer your questions!. Ambassador Drop-In Hours are Fridays from 9:30 am to 12:00 noon AND 1:30pm to 4:00pm. Drop-in hours will be held both in-person in HBK 0217 and virtually via Zoom. See details below. Ambassadors can assist with creating...
Latinx Heritage Month Kickoff Cookout
Hosted annually by the Coalition of Latinx Student Organizations and the office of Multicultural Involvement and Community Advocacy, the LHM Kickoff Cookout is a celebration of Latinx Heritage Month open to all! Come enjoy food, music, dancing, yard games, and fun with the Latinx community at the University of Maryland.
Faculty and Staff Accolades
Below are some of the awards and honors University of Maryland faculty and staff have earned since April:. The University of Maryland was selected as one of the top five host institutions of Bike to Work Day 2022. More than 165 people who participated in the May cycling event, sponsored by the Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments, identified UMD as their employer.
Quantum Computing Graduate Certificate Program to Debut in Spring 2023
The University of Maryland will offer a new graduate certificate in quantum computing program starting in Spring 2023 that will provide working professionals with training and advanced knowledge that could help revolutionize a range of fields and disciplines, from secure communications to data science and artificial intelligence. Offered through the...
Accelerating Oral and General Health for All through Health Literacy: A Symposium and Tribute to Dr. Alice M. Horowitz
The University of Maryland Herschel S. Horowitz Center for Health Literacy cordially invites you to our oral health symposium in honor of Dr. Alice M. Horowitz. The symposium is "Accelerating Oral and General Health for All through Health Literacy" on Friday, September 16th from 10:00 AM to 3:30 PM EDT. This symposium will highlight the career and contributions of Dr. Horowitz in the emergence and growth of oral health as a focal area within the health literacy field and set a course for continued action. Speakers will address oral health and health literacy research, practice, and policy that have developed during the prior 20 years, highlight contributions to and needs for Maryland and the region, and consider the importance of oral health and general health integration as a health literacy and public health issue. The symposium will conclude with a look at future issues and opportunities to advance oral health through health literacy and the role of the Herschel S. Horowitz Center for Health Literacy.
