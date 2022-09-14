ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

mocoshow.com

COVID-19 Update from the MCPS Medical Officer

The following message was released by MCPS Medical Officer Patricia Kapunan, M.D., MPH on Friday, September 16:. Here is an update on COVID-19 as we wrap-up the third week of school. Though the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) COVID-19 Community Risk Level for Montgomery County is “low,” we are seeing an expected modest rise in positive COVID-19 cases reported to MCPS, after summer travel and the return to school. The highest number of positive tests so far were reported last week, after Labor Day weekend. Fortunately, fewer positive cases are being reported this week.
umd.edu

Accelerating Oral and General Health for All through Health Literacy: A Symposium and Tribute to Dr. Alice M. Horowitz

The University of Maryland Herschel S. Horowitz Center for Health Literacy cordially invites you to our oral health symposium in honor of Dr. Alice M. Horowitz. The symposium is "Accelerating Oral and General Health for All through Health Literacy" on Friday, September 16th from 10:00 AM to 3:30 PM EDT. This symposium will highlight the career and contributions of Dr. Horowitz in the emergence and growth of oral health as a focal area within the health literacy field and set a course for continued action. Speakers will address oral health and health literacy research, practice, and policy that have developed during the prior 20 years, highlight contributions to and needs for Maryland and the region, and consider the importance of oral health and general health integration as a health literacy and public health issue. The symposium will conclude with a look at future issues and opportunities to advance oral health through health literacy and the role of the Herschel S. Horowitz Center for Health Literacy.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
mymcmedia.org

Tell Your Physician If You Have Long COVID Symptoms, Officials Advise

People should talk to their physicians if they have symptoms of long COVID, officials advise. “Yes, if you are experiencing long COVID symptoms you absolutely should talk to your physician,” said Dr. Earl Stoddard, Montgomery County Assistant Chief Administrative Officer, before the county council this week. He said there is increasing interest within the medical community in trying to identify those with long COVID.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
bethesdamagazine.com

After some confusion, two child care facilities to operate in Silver Spring building

This story was updated at 5:30 p.m. Sept. 16, 2022, to include comment from Holy Cross Health. After some initial confusion, a longtime child care provider has been assured it can continue operations in its Forest Glen location in Silver Spring — and it soon will welcome a neighbor and new child care provider, thanks to the efforts of a local Jewish congregation.
SILVER SPRING, MD
umd.edu

Faculty and Staff Accolades

Below are some of the awards and honors University of Maryland faculty and staff have earned since April:. The University of Maryland was selected as one of the top five host institutions of Bike to Work Day 2022. More than 165 people who participated in the May cycling event, sponsored by the Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments, identified UMD as their employer.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
wypr.org

State workers union pressures University of Maryland board for higher pay

Workers rallied outside the University of Maryland Board of Regents meeting on Friday morning aiming to bend the ear of leaders for better wages and work conditions. There were about 100 people, some of whom were university employees, who even marched into the meeting that was in progress to garner the attention of board members to no avail. The American Federation of State, County & Municipal Employees were outraged that pay raises from a state surplus of nearly $2 billion won’t trickle down to university employees.
MARYLAND STATE
umd.edu

Undergraduate Advising (College Park)

Current students (“Undergraduate Ambassadors”) are also available to answer your questions!. Ambassador Drop-In Hours are Fridays from 9:30 am to 12:00 noon AND 1:30pm to 4:00pm. Drop-in hours will be held both in-person in HBK 0217 and virtually via Zoom. See details below. Ambassadors can assist with creating...
COLLEGE PARK, MD
umaryland.edu

School of Nursing’s BSN Program Ranks No. 9 in Nation

In the newly released 2022-23 edition of U.S. News & World Report’s “Best Colleges,” the Bachelor of Science in Nursing program at the University of Maryland School of Nursing (UMSON) ranked No. 9 in the nation, moving up one spot from last year, the first time nursing schools offering baccalaureate degrees were included in the rankings. UMSON tied with five other institutions for the No. 9 spot out of the 681 accredited nursing schools ranked.
MARYLAND STATE
WJLA

DC teachers union to urge public to push Bowser administration for a new contract

WASHINGTON (7News) — With negotiations between the city and the Washington Teachers Union seemingly at an impasse, the teachers announced Friday they’re launching a lobbying campaign at the popular H Street Festival on Saturday. They will don their red union T-shirts and distribute a thousand books to kids while urging the parents and others to push the Bowser administration to negotiate a new contract.
WASHINGTON, DC
wypr.org

Baltimore residents offer alternative ideas to help squeegee workers

After eight weeks of private meetings, organizers behind the “squeegee collaborative” held its first public meeting this week to hear from the community about how best to tackle the issue of squeegee workers at busy intersections. The squeegee collaborative is co-chaired by John Brothers, president of the T Rowe Price Foundation and Joseph Jones, the CEO of the Center for Urban Families. The group includes 150 people from squeegee workers to local residents and city officials.
BALTIMORE, MD
umd.edu

Quantum Computing Graduate Certificate Program to Debut in Spring 2023

The University of Maryland will offer a new graduate certificate in quantum computing program starting in Spring 2023 that will provide working professionals with training and advanced knowledge that could help revolutionize a range of fields and disciplines, from secure communications to data science and artificial intelligence. Offered through the...
COLLEGE PARK, MD
Maryland Reporter

Cox and Moore campaigns heat up as early voting nears

ANNAPOLIS—With just weeks before Maryland voters go to the polls and days before mail-in voting begins, Democratic nominee Wes Moore and his Republican opponent, Dan Cox, have begun campaigning in earnest after being relatively dormant over the past month. Each made courtesy appearances at the Maryland State Fair, a...
MARYLAND STATE

