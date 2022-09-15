Read full article on original website
wastetodaymagazine.com
Reclaiming energy from methane at Maryland landfill
Qnergy Inc., Ogden, Utah, a methane abatement solutions provider and a manufacturer of clean, reliable, electric power using Stirling engine technologies, has announced its first landfill deployment to abate methane, create clean electrical energy and generate voluntary carbon credits. Working with Maryland Environmental Service (MES) and Maryland Energy Administration’s Open...
For the first time, Southern Maryland’s transit dreams are showing signs of life
Charles County leaders to press MDOT officials at annual meeting, set for Wednesday. The post For the first time, Southern Maryland’s transit dreams are showing signs of life appeared first on Maryland Matters.
WUSA
Creature, believed to be alligator, spotted in Lusby, Maryland
LUSBY, Md. — A creature appears to be lurking in the waters of Lusby, Maryland, according to one local photojournalist who snapped a photo of what could be an alligator. Sal Icaza with the Southern Maryland Chronicle spotted and took the picture Thursday, Sept. 15. The Maryland publication stated...
MDOT SHA Set To Begin Md 228 Intersection Improvements In Charles County
The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration (MDOT SHA) has begun a $1.5 million safety and access improvement project at the MD 228 (Berry Road) and Western Parkway intersection in the Waldorf area of Charles County. Preliminary work began this week, and the project is expected to be complete in December. Crews will work […]
wnav.com
Cruise Ship Crew Member Rescued this Past Friday from Chesapeake Bay
Troopers from the Maryland State Police Aviation Command on Friday rescued a crew member who was having a medical emergency aboard a cruise ship sailing in the Chesapeake Bay. The aviation crew from the Easton Section, Trooper 6, responded to the Chesapeake Bay off of the shores of Kent Island around 7 p.m. on Friday. The United States Coast Guard – Sector Baltimore called advising that the Royal Caribbean’s Enchantment of the Seas cruise ship was requesting immediate aerial evacuation of one of its crew members who was experiencing a serious medical event.
ggwash.org
Breakfast links: Local leaders to pursue Southern Maryland Rapid Transit Project after federal funding secured
Momentum gains on Southern Maryland Rapid Transit Project. After Maryland’s Congressional delegation secured a $5 million earmark to match state commitments to the Southern Maryland Rapid Transit Project, local leaders plan to build on that political momentum to advance the early stages of the project. Advocates are pushing for the implementation of a light rail system over a bus rapid transit system to connect Charles, St. Mary’s, and Calvert county commuters to their workplaces in DC, Northern Virginia, and Prince George’s County. (Bruce DePuyt / Maryland Matters)
This Maryland Hotel Delivered Crab Cakes to a Local Hospital
This post is not sponsored and does not contain any affiliate content. Go: Just across the Chesapeake Bay lies a state of calm, Inn at Perry Cabin, Maryland’s premier resort on the Eastern shore. Nestled on 26 acres of forest and farmland along the beautiful Miles River, Inn at Perry Cabin combines casual luxury with the delights of an escape to the Eastern shore.
The Poultry Site
Valley Proteins fined $540,000 for violating environment law
Maryland Department of the Environment (MDE) announced a settlement with Valley Proteins, an Eastern Shore poultry processing facility that uses poultry industry refuse to make food for other animals. The consent decree settles the lawsuit filed by the Office of Attorney General (OAG) on behalf of MDE in the Circuit...
natureworldnews.com
Tick-Carrying Deers Observed Sleeping Closer to Residential Areas
White-tailed deer are overpopulated on the United States East Coast, and they play an essential role in the spread and support of tick populations that transmit illnesses such as Lyme disease and anaplasmosis. Controlling deer numbers has long been predicated on the premise that deer reside mostly in woodland parklands,...
foxbaltimore.com
WHY: Colorful Sunrises & Sunsets in Maryland Lately?
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Have you noticed our beautiful sunrises and sunsets last week and especially this weekend?. Here's a photo I took on Friday evening of the gorgeous red sunset over Anne Arundel County. The reason for those extra-colorful sunrises and sunsets and milky, hazy skies during the day is because of wildfires all the way out in California. The smoke from those intense western fires is wafting east across the entire country on the jet stream (or highway of winds in the upper atmosphere streaming across the United States).
proptalk.com
Upcoming Maryland Seafood Festivals
Make your way to one of these fine Maryland seafood festivals for delicious crabs, oysters, and other delicacies. Maryland Seafood Festival: Held at Sandy Point State Park in Annapolis September 24 and 25 from 11 a.m. to p.m., this family- friendly event features a crab picking contest, live music, and craft beer. General admission tickets cost $15; military and seniors pay $10; children under age 12 are free. Due to the limited availability of crabs, Jimmy’s Famous Seafood is taking pre-orders for steamed crabs. A limited number of steamed crabs will be available without pre-orders. Learn more at abceventsinc.com/maryland-seafood-festival.
The Daily South
Maryland's Smith Island Cake Has A Romantic History
If you've ever visited Maryland, odds are high you've stuck a fork into a slice of what's now known as Smith Island Cake. The officially designated state dessert consists of at least seven layers of yellow or white cake with cooked fudge icing spread in between, making for one rich, chocolatey slice that only serious sweet tooths may be able to finish.
Nottingham MD
BGE to perform utility work by helicopter September 22 – 28
NOTTINGHAM, MD—BGE will be using an utility helicopter contractor to perform work and inspect electric transmission structures along the right of way this week. The hours of operation will be from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., September 22 – 28, according to Councilman David Marks. Area residents and...
Antelope Valley Press
After climate bill passage, W.Va. natural gas plant unveiled
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A Maryland company announced, Friday, it will build a natural gas power plant designed to capture climate-changing carbon in West Virginia. Officials said it was made possible by a recently signed law embraced by Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin that gives tax breaks for alternative energy projects.
Bay Net
Two Transported After Serious Collision In Chesapeake Beach
CHESAPEAKE BEACH, Md. – On September 20, at approximately 10:52 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the serious motor vehicle collision in the area of the Naval Research Lab and Bayside Road. Once crews arrived, they found the accident to be at Beach Drive and Bayside...
Pawtucket Times
A first-of-its-kind luxury car rental company, My Sugar Exotics makes romantic dates a possibility in DC, Maryland, and Virginia
The company provides an unparalleled customer experience through end-to-end online booking. Maryland, USA – My Sugar Exotics, a luxury car rental agency, has introduced a unique concept for customers looking to make their dream romantic dates a reality through its romantic package. The company operates an extensive fleet of exotic cars, private jets, and private chauffeurs to provide a world-class experience to its customers.
townandtourist.com
15 Top Treehouses in Maryland (Unique & Fun!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Maryland is a wonderful place to visit all year round with its beautiful and distinct seasons. From its beaches to rolling mountains there are endless places to explore along its East Coast. Booking your stay in one of Maryland’s treehouses is a unique way to see the state’s great outdoors.
foxbaltimore.com
Maryland surplus going to rainy day fund
WBFF — To prepare for economic turn down Maryland comptroller Peter Franchot came up with a recommendation that half of the states $2.5 billion budget surplus goes to a rain day fund. anirban basu joined us this morning to talk about the budget surplus is He is an economist and CEO of the sage policy group.
One Green Planet
E. Coli Found in West Baltimore Water, CDC Reminds Homeowners to Routinely Test Private Well Water
Officials in West Baltimore, Maryland, released an advisory after E. coli bacteria was found in public water systems after routine water testing. Although routine tests are done on public water systems, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says that homeowners who use well water should be checking their water annually for contaminants such as bacteria and chemicals.
Maryland Gov. candidate demands opponent's book be removed from schools
BALTIMORE — Maryland’s Republican candidate for governor is demanding that school officials remove a book written by his opponent from classrooms, libraries and reading lists. Republican Dan Cox accuses Democrat Wes Moore of misleading voters about Moore's background. Cox says school kids should not be lied to. Moore...
