arkadelphian.com
Event to honor couple killed in wreck
MURFREESBORO — The Diamond Park Speedway, along with a host of local sponsors, will host a tribute to the late Caleb and Andrea McCollett beginning at 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, the day marking the one-year anniversary since their passing and what would be his 29th birthday. The...
arkadelphian.com
Week in Clark County History: Sept. 18-24
For the Week in Clark County History, we combed through bound copies of the Daily Siftings Herald, housed in the archives of Riley-Hickingbotham Library at Ouachita Baptist University. We choose some front-page news from editions dating back 10, 15 and 20 years ago. 10 years ago in Clark County. Sept....
“She Was Determined To Do Something Great,” Family Members Say Of Missing Arkansas Girl Who Wanted To Join Air Force
18-year-old Mercedes Zaevon Toliver graduated from Prescott High School and dreamed of being in the Air Force. In 2016, she spent the summer studying for the ASVAB test at McConnell Air Force Base in Kansas.
KSLA
Missing teen last seen leaving hospital in Hope, AR
HOPE, AR. (KSLA) - The Hope Police Department (HPD) has asked the public to be on the lookout for a missing teen in Hope, AR. HPD says 17-year-old John Garcia was last seen wearing blue hospital scrub and white Nike Air Force shoes, leaving the Wadley Regional Medical Center in Hope.
arkadelphian.com
Lacy John Griffith
Lacy John Griffith began his journey of life on May 9, 1931, in Arkadelphia, Arkansas, as the son of Richard and Roberta (Tate) Griffith. He was affectionately called “Bish” by his siblings. In June of 1952, Lacy was united in holy matrimony to Dorothy Jean Penix. He was...
arkadelphian.com
Trash Wars in Arkadelphia
A-Town Fitness will host a second annual Trash Wars event on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, from 8 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. Trash pick-up supplies will be available to volunteers from 8-9 a.m. Participants will also be given a T-shirt. A scavenger hunt is also part of the event, with items...
Central Arkansas school named National Blue Ribbon School of Excellence
This morning two schools in Arkansas received the National Blue Ribbon School of Excellence Honor, one school being here in Central Arkansas.
arkadelphian.com
Ouachita to host Seraph Brass in concert
ARKADELPHIA — Ouachita Baptist University’s Division of Music will host the all-female Seraph Brass ensemble in concert Tuesday, Sept. 20, at 7:30 p.m. in Mabee Fine Arts Center’s McBeth Recital Hall. The concert is free and open to the public. Seraph Brass features Mary Elizabeth Bowden and...
arkadelphian.com
Dispatch Desk: Friday, Sept. 16
The following incidents were gathered from reports filed at the Arkadelphia Police Department and Clark County Sheriff’s Office. Names of arrested individuals were collected at the Clark County Detention Center on Crittenden Street in Arkadelphia. They are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law. The Arkadelphian does not withhold names from the arrest log, so don’t even think about asking.
arkadelphian.com
Andretti Meyone Austin
Andretti Meyone Austin was born August 18, 1998, to Zandra and LaCorey Davis in Camden, Arkansas. On Tuesday, September 6, 2022, Andretti transitioned from this life to go home to be with the Lord. Andretti was a 2017 graduate of Camden Fairview and attended Henderson State University in Arkadelphia. Andretti...
onlyinark.com
Betty’s Big Country Dance Hall
I consider myself a semiprofessional chaser of live entertainment: plays, bands, ballets or really whatever is being offered. The energy transferred from entertainers to the audience and vice versa cannot be replicated by watching a video. So, imagine my excitement when I heard that Betty’s Big Country Dancehall in Caddo Valley near Arkadelphia touted that, with a surface of 80 feet by 180 feet, they had the largest dance floor in Arkansas.
magnoliareporter.com
Four South Arkansas residents pass Arkansas Bar Exam
The Uniform Bar Exam was administered in Arkansas on July 26 and 27. Four South Arkansas residents successfully completed the Bar Examination, the Multistate Professional Responsibility Examination (MPRE), completed all other requirements, and will be certified to the Clerk of the Arkansas Supreme Court for admission as attorneys licensed to practice law in Arkansas.
arkadelphian.com
Lake drawdown should help fight invasive plant
TAYLOR — The American Gamebird Research Education and Development Foundation, under recommendation from the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission, is conducting a 5-foot drawdown of Lake Erling in Lafayette County to combat the spread of giant salvinia, a highly invasive aquatic plant species not native to the United States.
arkadelphian.com
Martin joins Arkadelphia CHI clinic
ARKADELPHIA — CHI St. Vincent announced that Dr. Benjamin Martin has joined the team of leading physicians at the CHI St. Vincent Primary Care Clinic in Arkadelphia. After attending medical school at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, Dr. Martin completed his residency in family medicine at the UAMS Northwest Regional Campus in Fayetteville. He is a member of the American College of Physicians, Arkansas Medical Society and American Medical Association. Dr. Martin previously served as pharmacy technician at CHI St. Vincent Hot Springs before attending medical school.
magnoliareporter.com
Arkansas Advocate : Arkansas lawmakers OK funding for Camden hospital, continue debate on federal pandemic relief
Arkansas legislators on Friday approved a request from the state Department of Human Services for up to $6 million in federal pandemic relief funding to support a Camden hospital at risk of closing. However, the Arkansas Legislative Council also sent three of four committee-approved projects back to its Performance Evaluation...
arkadelphian.com
Field day to address drought’s effects on cattle, forage
HOPE — While several weeks of relatively cool, wet weather may have distanced the memory of this summer’s drought conditions across much of the country, experienced cattle and forage producers know there’s no guarantee tough times won’t return. Though the rain has eased the dry conditions,...
magnoliareporter.com
Two new COVID-19 deaths in Union County, cases up in three South Arkansas counties
COVID-19 active cases rose in Columbia, Lafayette and Union counties on Wednesday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. There were two new virus-related deaths in Union County. Total Cumulative Cases: 6,214. Total Active Cases: 104, up eight since Tuesday. Total Recovered Cases: 6,011. Total Deaths: 99. COVID-19 Metrics for...
Garland County schools grieving after car wrecks injure multiple students and kill another
GARLAND COUNTY, Ark. — Members of the Garland County community have been leaning on each other for support after a tragic weekend. Staff members in the Jessieville and Mountain Pine school districts said they are grieving after car wrecks injured multiple students and killed another. "Anytime you lose a...
