John R. Hendricks passed away on September 18, 2022, at Marietta Memorial Hospital. He was born on February 9, 1944, to Pearle and Ralph Hendricks of Newport, OH. He graduated from Newport High School in 1962 and from Marietta College in 1966 with a BS in Biology. While in college, he was a member of Tau Kappa Epsilon. After graduating from college, he went to Army Officer Candidate School in Fort Sill, Oklahoma, and was commissioned a Second Lieutenant. He served for two years at Fort Hood, TX, as a Communications Security Officer, Battle Section Chief, and as Company Commander of the 203rd Military Intelligence Detachment of Third Corp. In 1967 he obtained the rank of First Lieutenant. After an honorable discharge in 1969, he was assigned to the 463rd Engineer Battalion of the Army Reserves until 1972. He was part owner of Swan Lumber Co. and Newport Lumber and served as General Manager. Later he worked as a landsman doing oil and gas leasing. He was a member of Masonic Lodge #1 F&AM in Marietta. He was a member of Aladdin Shrine Temple in Columbus, OH, and the Nemesis Temple in Parkersburg, WV, and a Past Director of Court #156 of the Royal Order of Jesters. He was a member and Past President of Marietta Noon Rotary Club, Past Chairman of the Board of Trustees for Washington State Community College, a member of the Marietta College Alumni Association, and served on the Board of Directors of the First National Bank of St. Marys, WV, past member of the Marietta Area Chamber of Commerce, past Board Member of the YMCA, past member of the Washington County Heart Association, past member of the Washington County Fair Board, past member of the United Way Board and past member of the Marietta Jaycees. He belonged to the Newport United Methodist Church.

NEWPORT, OH ・ 11 HOURS AGO