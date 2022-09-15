Read full article on original website
WTAP
Marietta Noon Lions Club will host 5k for pediatric cancer awareness
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Saturday the Marietta Noon Lions Club will run a 5k to raise money for pediatric cancer awareness. The event registration will take place at 8 a.m. in Muskingum Park with the race beginning at 9. All race profits will go toward pediatric cancer research within the...
WTAP
Paddlefest hopes to set tone for upcoming years
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Paddlefest returned to town for the first time since their pandemic break over the weekend. The main event Saturday at Point Park started with a trip to Blennerhassett island and Sunday the weekend ended with a paddling excursion at North Bend State Park. The committee...
WTAP
Marietta chamber of commerce host ribbon cutting for Hidden Marietta Tour Company opening
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Sunday the Marietta Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon cutting for the opening of the Anchorage mansion. Hidden Marietta Tour Co. spent time renovating the historic mansion to bring a sense of history mixed with knowledge and spookiness to the area. “Well bridging the gap between...
WTAP
Parkersburg Actor’s Guild returning with new season
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Parkersburg Actor’s Guild is returning for its newest season. The Actor’s Guild is preparing for its first show this week with Agatha Christie’s “Murder on the Orient Express.”. The group is putting the finishing touches on the show with set design...
WTAP
Obituary: McCoy, Diane R.
Diane R. McCoy, 74, of Belpre, Ohio, was called home Monday, September 12, 2022, at Marietta Memorial Hospital, Marietta, Ohio. She was born October 14, 1947, in Clarksburg, West Virginia, a daughter of the late Leonard and Geneva Linch Shreves. Diane graduated from Bridgeport High School and received her Master’s...
WTAP
Obituary: Hendricks, John
John R. Hendricks passed away on September 18, 2022, at Marietta Memorial Hospital. He was born on February 9, 1944, to Pearle and Ralph Hendricks of Newport, OH. He graduated from Newport High School in 1962 and from Marietta College in 1966 with a BS in Biology. While in college, he was a member of Tau Kappa Epsilon. After graduating from college, he went to Army Officer Candidate School in Fort Sill, Oklahoma, and was commissioned a Second Lieutenant. He served for two years at Fort Hood, TX, as a Communications Security Officer, Battle Section Chief, and as Company Commander of the 203rd Military Intelligence Detachment of Third Corp. In 1967 he obtained the rank of First Lieutenant. After an honorable discharge in 1969, he was assigned to the 463rd Engineer Battalion of the Army Reserves until 1972. He was part owner of Swan Lumber Co. and Newport Lumber and served as General Manager. Later he worked as a landsman doing oil and gas leasing. He was a member of Masonic Lodge #1 F&AM in Marietta. He was a member of Aladdin Shrine Temple in Columbus, OH, and the Nemesis Temple in Parkersburg, WV, and a Past Director of Court #156 of the Royal Order of Jesters. He was a member and Past President of Marietta Noon Rotary Club, Past Chairman of the Board of Trustees for Washington State Community College, a member of the Marietta College Alumni Association, and served on the Board of Directors of the First National Bank of St. Marys, WV, past member of the Marietta Area Chamber of Commerce, past Board Member of the YMCA, past member of the Washington County Heart Association, past member of the Washington County Fair Board, past member of the United Way Board and past member of the Marietta Jaycees. He belonged to the Newport United Methodist Church.
WTAP
Obituary: Landes, Jason Lee
Jason Lee Landes, 41, of Parkersburg, WV, passed away on September 1, 2022, with the compassionate care of Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, West Virginia. Jason was born January 29, 1981, in Marion, Ohio, to Gerald Landes of Parkersburg, WV, and the late Sandra Blake Landes. He enjoyed listening to music in his garage while building various projects from wood as well as spending time with his kids and their siblings.
WTAP
Kanawha Elementary hosts CMTA Energy Solutions to help bring attention to the field of STEM
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Kanawha Elementary schoolers from grade 3-5 might have found a new interest today. CMTA Energy Solutions held a presentation today to help bring attention to the field of STEM. “The idea is that it’s not one of the more glamorous roles or occupations or careers you...
WTAP
Obituary: Moore, Delma Irene
Delma Irene Moore, 86, of Parkersburg, WV, went to be with the angels on Tuesday, September 6, 2022, at the Willows Center in Parkersburg, WV. Delma was born July 13, 1936, to the late Gertha Ray and Carrie Emma Buchanan. She was always smiling and loved spending time with her family. She will be missed by her family and friends.
WTAP
Obituary: Moyer, Ronald Lee
Ronald Lee Moyer, 59, of Vienna, passed away on Wednesday, September 14th, 2022, at his residence. Ronald was born on August 24th, 1963, in Wood County, a son to his Father, Robert Loiseau, and his parents, Mary (Harvey) Caplinger. Ron was a great handyman, always lending a hand to someone...
WTAP
Obituary: Rucker, Betty W. (Price)
Betty W. (Price) Rucker, 85, formerly of Vienna, passed away on September 16, 2022, at Milestone Senior Living in Parkersburg. She was born on April 3, 1937, in Roane County, WV a daughter of the late Henry Asa and Elsie (Miller) Price. She was the youngest of five children. After...
WTAP
Obituary: Connolly, Dennis Dink James
Dennis “Dink” James Connolly, 69, of Parkersburg, WV, passed away September 8, 2022, at the Parkersburg Care Center. He was born December 1, 1952, in Chattanooga, TN, and raised in Parkersburg. He was the son of the late Gail and Mary Connolly. Dennis was a 1971 graduate of...
WTAP
Obituary: Ash, Reva Marie
Reva Marie Ash, 89, of Marietta, passed away Sunday, September 18, 2022, at home surrounded by her family. Reva was born January 16, 1933, in Clarksburg, West Virginia, to John and Lora McDougal. She married Rayph Arlen Ash on June 30, 1955. Reva was a member of the Sandhill United...
WTAP
Obituary: Mackey, Jimmy Lee
Jimmy Lee Mackey, 61 of Walker, WV. passed away on September 14, 2022, at the Camden Clark Medical Center. He was born in Parkersburg, WV, the son of the late Blaine M. and Gertrude Cross Mackey Sr. He had worked for many years as an Insulator with Union Insulators Local #80. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, classic muscle cars, motorcycles, and going on road trips with his family. He was a member of the Williamstown Masonic Lodge #129 AF&AM and was a Shriner. He had been a member of the Full Gospel Church of Christ in Parkersburg.
WTAP
Obituary: Tilley, Sandra LaReine Mace
Sandra LaReine Mace Tilley of Parkersburg, W.V., passed away on September 15, 2022. Sandra was born April 26th, 1941, the daughter of the late Daniel Roy and Lois Virginia Mace. She was preceded in death by her parents; her first husband, Harry Murphy; and her second husband, Jim Tilley. She...
WTAP
Obituary: Johnson, Anthony James (Tony)
Anthony James (Tony) Johnson, 92, of Vienna, passed away September 17, 2022, at his residence. He was born July 8, 1930, in Parkersburg, a son of the late James and Chrysallis Johnson. Tony was a PHS graduate, class of 1949, and WVU Class of 1953. He played Varsity Tennis and...
WTAP
Obituary: Spiker, Ronald Eugene
Ronald Eugene Spiker, 88, of Parkersburg, WV, passed away Friday, September 16, 2022, at Camden Clark Memorial Hospital. He was born on July 22, 1934, in Parkersburg, WV, a Son of the late John and Olive (Stanley) Spiker. Ronald was devoted to his wife, Mary, and was married for 53...
WTAP
Parkersburg man arrested for catalytic converter theft
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A Parkersburg man was arrested Monday for stealing a catalytic converter from a Frontier Communications truck, according to a Facebook post from the Parkersburg Police Department. Joshua Gibson,38, was arrested and charged with grand larceny and destruction of property. Both charges are felony offenses. On September...
WTAP
Town hall discussed amendments on November ballot that could change state Constitution
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Representatives from West Virginia’s center on budget and policy stopped in Parkersburg on their tour around the state to discuss amendments on the November ballot. The town hall discussed two amendments on the November 8th ballot that could amend the state’s constitution if passed.
WTAP
OSHP: One person dead after two-car crash in Gallia Co.
GALLIA COUNTY, Ohio (WTAP) - A Jackson County, Ohio, man is dead following a two-car crash involving a semi in Gallia County this morning. According to a news release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash happened between a semi and a car near the intersection of State Route 7 and State Route 735 near Gallipolis.
